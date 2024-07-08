Jennifer Aniston's low-rise frayed skinny jeans, vest top and flip flops created a relaxed beach-core look we want to copy
Jennifer Aniston took to Instagram to share some exciting news - and nailed relaxed summer styling in the process
Jennifer Aniston's combination of frayed low-rise skinny jeans, a basic white vest and a pair of classic flip flops created the most relaxed beach chic outfit that we're dying to replicate when the weather gets hot.
Taking to social media to share a snap shot of her posing alongside Reese Witherspoon and Tig Notaro, Jen confirmed that season 4 of The Morning Show is underway.
As she smiled with her co-stars, we couldn't help but appreciate her ability to make her ultra relaxed work day outfit look incredible. When it comes to summer fashion trends, Jennifer always keeps it classic and timeless, opting for pieces that never go out of style.
While you might have heard that knowing how to style straight leg jeans is essential denim knowledge this season, Jen proved that there's absolutely no reason for us to be shunning our classic skinnies.
A post shared by Jennifer Aniston (@jenniferaniston)
A photo posted by on
Channel Jennifer's Beach Chic Look
If you're after a pair of failsafe and sturdy flip flops, you can't go wrong a pair of Havaianas. The timeless summer shoes have been on-trend for years for a reason - and they're available in so many colours, including a gold pair that look a lot like Jen's.
If you're after a pair of cool and casual jeans like Jennifer's, this affordable Mango pair with similar raw hem and flared cut are ideal for incorporating into your summer capsule wardrobe.
Opting for a pair of low-waisted light wash jeans, the Friends actress, who has been a fashion icon for decades now, embraced a laidback outfit with the addition of distressed denim in the form of frayed, raw hems.
Of course, we know that Jennifer is no stranger to expertly pulling off a pair of flip flops - and she's proved on various occasions why they shouldn't be strictly beachwear. So it didn't surprise us to see her channelling comfort with a pair of gold-toned flip flops on her feet.
She kept things minimal with her top too, choosing a simple white vest, while her timeless jewellery choices added pops of shining silver and adhered to always-stylish jewellery trends.
Sign up for the woman&home newsletter
Sign up to our free daily email for the latest royal and entertainment news, interesting opinion, expert advice on styling and beauty trends, and no-nonsense guides to the health and wellness questions you want answered.
When it came to hair and makeup, the beach-core styling continued. Jen looked radiant with what appeared to be minimal products on her skin - although we're sure she protected her complexion with some facial sunscreen before heading out to work in LA.
Caitlin is News Editor for woman&home, covering all things royal, celeb, fashion, beauty and lifestyle. Caitlin started on local papers and titles such as Cosmopolitan, Now, Reveal and Take a Break while studying for her Multimedia Journalism degree. She also worked in Fashion PR as a Press Assistant for Arcadia's Topshop before becoming a part of the Now team. Caitlin went on to add the likes of Woman, GoodtoKnow, WhatToWatch and woman&home to her writing repertoire before moving on to her current role.
-
-
Salma Hayek just debuted a chic terracotta twist on a classic nude lip - and it's as sophisticated as it is timeless
Offering a sophisticated and timeless take on a regular neutral lip, Salma Hayek's recent lipstick choice is a all-year-round go-to...
By Sennen Prickett Published
-
Duchess Sophie’s life-changing moment that lead to royal romance with Prince Edward almost didn't happen
The Duchess of Edinburgh reportedly stepped in at the last minute and made quite an impression on Prince Edward at a charity photocall
By Emma Shacklock Published
-
Jennifer Aniston's floral mini dress with strappy heeled sandals and cool sunnies was the dreamiest dressed up summer day look
Jen's dressy summer look combined florals, heels and super cool shades
By Caitlin Elliott Published
-
Jennifer Aniston's statement straw hat, transparent sunnies and ocean-soaked curls on the beach are filling us with style envy
We adore Jen's oh-so natural beachy curls and relaxed straw hat in her dreamy holiday selfie
By Caitlin Elliott Published
-
Jennifer Aniston teaming basic black flip flops with a chic blazer proves why your pair should be more than just beachwear
Jen expertly elevated her simple flip flops with a blazer and a touch of khaki
By Caitlin Elliott Published
-
Jennifer Aniston's charcoal grey gym leggings and simple strappy top create the perfect lowkey workout uniform
Fitness is a huge part of Jen's life - and her workout wardrobe is unsurprisingly stylish
By Caitlin Elliott Published
-
Jennifer Aniston's nude spaghetti strap dress is too elegant for words and we're *obsessed* with her fresh blonde highlights
Jennifer Aniston's nude dress was covered in thousands of shimmering sequins
By Robyn Morris Published