Jennifer Aniston's low-rise frayed skinny jeans, vest top and flip flops created a relaxed beach-core look we want to copy

Jennifer Aniston's combination of frayed low-rise skinny jeans, a basic white vest and a pair of classic flip flops created the most relaxed beach chic outfit that we're dying to replicate when the weather gets hot.

Taking to social media to share a snap shot of her posing alongside Reese Witherspoon and Tig Notaro, Jen confirmed that season 4 of The Morning Show is underway.

As she smiled with her co-stars, we couldn't help but appreciate her ability to make her ultra relaxed work day outfit look incredible. When it comes to summer fashion trends, Jennifer always keeps it classic and timeless, opting for pieces that never go out of style.

While you might have heard that knowing how to style straight leg jeans is essential denim knowledge this season, Jen proved that there's absolutely no reason for us to be shunning our classic skinnies.

A post shared by Jennifer Aniston (@jenniferaniston) A photo posted by on

Channel Jennifer's Beach Chic Look

Havaianas Women's Slim Flip Flop £30 at John Lewis If you're after a pair of failsafe and sturdy flip flops, you can't go wrong a pair of Havaianas. The timeless summer shoes have been on-trend for years for a reason - and they're available in so many colours, including a gold pair that look a lot like Jen's. Mango Sienna Flare Crop Jeans £29.99 at Mango If you're after a pair of cool and casual jeans like Jennifer's, this affordable Mango pair with similar raw hem and flared cut are ideal for incorporating into your summer capsule wardrobe. M&S Cotton Rich Ribbed Slim Fit Vest Top £8.50 at M&S Jennifer has reminded us how much of a basic summer essential a simple white vest top is. This cotton rich ribbed pick from M&S is a super affordable option and comes in way more colours than just crisp white.

Opting for a pair of low-waisted light wash jeans, the Friends actress, who has been a fashion icon for decades now, embraced a laidback outfit with the addition of distressed denim in the form of frayed, raw hems.

Of course, we know that Jennifer is no stranger to expertly pulling off a pair of flip flops - and she's proved on various occasions why they shouldn't be strictly beachwear. So it didn't surprise us to see her channelling comfort with a pair of gold-toned flip flops on her feet.

She kept things minimal with her top too, choosing a simple white vest, while her timeless jewellery choices added pops of shining silver and adhered to always-stylish jewellery trends.

Sign up for the woman&home newsletter Sign up to our free daily email for the latest royal and entertainment news, interesting opinion, expert advice on styling and beauty trends, and no-nonsense guides to the health and wellness questions you want answered. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

When it came to hair and makeup, the beach-core styling continued. Jen looked radiant with what appeared to be minimal products on her skin - although we're sure she protected her complexion with some facial sunscreen before heading out to work in LA.