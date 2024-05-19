We've found a lookalike for the £545 Hermes belt that's always been on our wishlist - and it's only £13

If you're someone who has longed for the timeless elegance of a leather belt by Hermes, but you've found the price a little bit daunting, you're not alone. Luckily, we've found a great lookalike from a high street favourite that gives off that same luxury feel without breaking the bank.

Accessories are always a good place to start if you're looking for ways to elevate your summer capsule wardrobe, and although belts tend to be overlooked, I consider them a key component of outfit building. So whether you're wondering how to style bootcut jeans, or creating white jeans outfits, belts are an essential staple that promise to complete your look.

Fortunately, we have found a lookalike to the classic Hermes leather belt with that distinctive H-shaped buckle, which will set you back £545. Our alternative from H&M, priced at just £12.99, is a brilliant price option compared to its high-end counterpart

H&M Narrow belt View at H&M RRP: £12.99 | Enhance your outfit with this stylish narrow belt, which features a sleek metal buckle. This piece would look great around the waist of a white summer dress, or paired with jeans and your best white trainers. Boasting a gold buckle, this belt gives off that Quiet Lucury look without costing a fortune. It's available in sizes XXS to XXL, plus one reviewer wrote "stunning and looks more expensive than it was".

The real deal: the Hermes belt is a classic (Image credit: Hermes)

While the H&M belt offers a similar aesthetic to the Hermes, there are clear differences between the two. Hermes is historically renowned for sourcing beautiful materials, and uses calfskin for the reversible leather strap of the ''5382'' belt, and gold plated metal for the buckle. The Hermes belt is also interchangeable, meaning you can choose from a range of buckles to accompany the strap.

The H&M belt is made using faux leather to create a more affordable alternative. However, for those looking to emulate a look of luxury within a budget, this is a brilliant option which allows you to feel stylish without compromising.

Affordable luxury items that elevate your look aren't easy to find, but this piece is a winner, especially if you were previously in the market for the Hermes belt.

How to style your belt