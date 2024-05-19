We've found a lookalike for the £545 Hermes belt that's always been on our wishlist - and it's only £13
Get the look of a timeless classic for a fraction of the price
If you're someone who has longed for the timeless elegance of a leather belt by Hermes, but you've found the price a little bit daunting, you're not alone. Luckily, we've found a great lookalike from a high street favourite that gives off that same luxury feel without breaking the bank.
Accessories are always a good place to start if you're looking for ways to elevate your summer capsule wardrobe, and although belts tend to be overlooked, I consider them a key component of outfit building. So whether you're wondering how to style bootcut jeans, or creating white jeans outfits, belts are an essential staple that promise to complete your look.
Fortunately, we have found a lookalike to the classic Hermes leather belt with that distinctive H-shaped buckle, which will set you back £545. Our alternative from H&M, priced at just £12.99, is a brilliant price option compared to its high-end counterpart
RRP: £12.99 | Enhance your outfit with this stylish narrow belt, which features a sleek metal buckle. This piece would look great around the waist of a white summer dress, or paired with jeans and your best white trainers. Boasting a gold buckle, this belt gives off that Quiet Lucury look without costing a fortune. It's available in sizes XXS to XXL, plus one reviewer wrote "stunning and looks more expensive than it was".
While the H&M belt offers a similar aesthetic to the Hermes, there are clear differences between the two. Hermes is historically renowned for sourcing beautiful materials, and uses calfskin for the reversible leather strap of the ''5382'' belt, and gold plated metal for the buckle. The Hermes belt is also interchangeable, meaning you can choose from a range of buckles to accompany the strap.
The H&M belt is made using faux leather to create a more affordable alternative. However, for those looking to emulate a look of luxury within a budget, this is a brilliant option which allows you to feel stylish without compromising.
Affordable luxury items that elevate your look aren't easy to find, but this piece is a winner, especially if you were previously in the market for the Hermes belt.
How to style your belt
RRP: £18 (was £25.99) | Another of our affordable finds is this Max Mara lookalike from New Look. Pair this crochet top with jeans and the H&M belt, then add leather ballet flats for warm days before summer really kicks in.
RRP: £35.99 | The Zara Marine jeans are a favourite of ours for this season. You really can't go too far wrong with the best Zara jeans, and the high waist fit of these is crying out for a chic belt. They're available in plenty of other colours, and have the ideal amount of stretch.
RRP: £495 | One of our best designer bags under £1000, we're calling it - raffia season is officially here. This Loewe bag is roomy enough for even your biggest essentials, and will take you from the beach on holiday to everyday use back home too.
Molly is a fashion writer for woman&home, whose journalistic career began with her enthusiasm for fashion. Having always been an avid writer, she has contributed to publications covering a variety of topics.
After graduating from her master's in Fashion History and Cultures, she transitioned to teaching at London College of Fashion, where she taught in fashion studies. Now, passionate about writing on the significance of fashion, she is dedicated to inspiring others through the power of dress.
Molly loves staying in the know with the latest fashion trends, and following celebrities for inspiration. Outside of work, she enjoys browsing vintage markets, reading a good novel, or trying new restaurants around London.
