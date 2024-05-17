We can't get enough of this white summer dress and Lorraine Kelly approves
If you're looking for the perfect white summer dress we've found the one!
Summer brings with it the promise of warmer weather, lazy afternoons, and the perennial quest for that perfect summer dress. And once it's found, it can feel rather triumphant.
After scouting high and low, we've stumbled upon the Phase Eight Nelly Linen Wrap Dress— a true winner. And even Lorraine Kelly is a fan. Wearing a white dress in summer provides an air of sophistication and should be a fashion non-negotiable. Especially if you're wondering ''what colour suits me?'' as white is a timeless shade which suits almost every skin tone.
Known for her sensational television presence, Lorraine Kelly, posted a picture on social media sharing her love for this dress from Phase Eight. Ideal for the warmer days ahead, (fingers crossed) this printed wrap dress deserves to be added to your summer capsule wardrobe.
Fans were quick to express their admiration in the comment section, with one writing ''Another gorgeous dress Lorraine very flattering you look so beautiful and elegant and your hair and makeup looks lovely''. Whilst another wrote ''Love the dress very summery''.
SHOP THE DRESS
RRP: £139 | Decorated with hand-painted prints inspired by Tuscany's landscapes, this is a perfect summer dress. Its wrap design and voluminous short sleeves, make this dress ultra flattering and suitable for a variety of body types. Style with heels, or even pair with your best white trainers for more informal occasions.
White is an empowering neutral tone, and provides a slate for accessorising with whatever colours you like. Style this dress with a bold cardigan, sandals or some bright jewellery to make a statement, or pair with nude tones to achieve an understated look. The hand-printed detailing on this piece makes it one of the best dresses i've seen for this summer, and gives it an air of quiet luxury.
STYLE THE LOOK
RRP: £55.99 | Elevate your outfit with these cream heels, a perfect wardrobe staple which can be worn throughout the seasons. The buckled ankle strap and chunky heel offers ultimate comfort too. Pair with a white summer dress and you have a chic ensemble perfect for the warmer weather.
RRP: £99 | Made from natural wicker and leather detailing, this beautiful bag exudes timeless elegance. This is the perfect accessory which is bound to elevate an evening dress or look great paired with a white jeans outfit on a sunny day.
Molly is a fashion writer for woman&home, whose journalistic career began with her enthusiasm for fashion. Having always been an avid writer, she has contributed to publications covering a variety of topics.
After graduating from her master's in Fashion History and Cultures, she transitioned to teaching at London College of Fashion, where she taught in fashion studies. Now, passionate about writing on the significance of fashion, she is dedicated to inspiring others through the power of dress.
Molly loves staying in the know with the latest fashion trends, and following celebrities for inspiration. Outside of work, she enjoys browsing vintage markets, reading a good novel, or trying new restaurants around London.
