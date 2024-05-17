We can't get enough of this white summer dress and Lorraine Kelly approves

Summer brings with it the promise of warmer weather, lazy afternoons, and the perennial quest for that perfect summer dress. And once it's found, it can feel rather triumphant.

After scouting high and low, we've stumbled upon the Phase Eight Nelly Linen Wrap Dress— a true winner. And even Lorraine Kelly is a fan. Wearing a white dress in summer provides an air of sophistication and should be a fashion non-negotiable. Especially if you're wondering ''what colour suits me?'' as white is a timeless shade which suits almost every skin tone.

Known for her sensational television presence, Lorraine Kelly, posted a picture on social media sharing her love for this dress from Phase Eight. Ideal for the warmer days ahead, (fingers crossed) this printed wrap dress deserves to be added to your summer capsule wardrobe.

Fans were quick to express their admiration in the comment section, with one writing ''Another gorgeous dress Lorraine very flattering you look so beautiful and elegant and your hair and makeup looks lovely''. Whilst another wrote ''Love the dress very summery''.

Phase Eight Nelly Linen Wrap Dress Visit Site RRP: £139 | Decorated with hand-painted prints inspired by Tuscany's landscapes, this is a perfect summer dress. Its wrap design and voluminous short sleeves, make this dress ultra flattering and suitable for a variety of body types. Style with heels, or even pair with your best white trainers for more informal occasions.

White is an empowering neutral tone, and provides a slate for accessorising with whatever colours you like. Style this dress with a bold cardigan, sandals or some bright jewellery to make a statement, or pair with nude tones to achieve an understated look. The hand-printed detailing on this piece makes it one of the best dresses i've seen for this summer, and gives it an air of quiet luxury.

Office Twist Front Block Heels Off White View at Office RRP: £55.99 | Elevate your outfit with these cream heels, a perfect wardrobe staple which can be worn throughout the seasons. The buckled ankle strap and chunky heel offers ultimate comfort too. Pair with a white summer dress and you have a chic ensemble perfect for the warmer weather. LK Bennett Cream Wicker Shoulder Bag View at LK Bennett RRP: £99 | Made from natural wicker and leather detailing, this beautiful bag exudes timeless elegance. This is the perfect accessory which is bound to elevate an evening dress or look great paired with a white jeans outfit on a sunny day. Anthropologie Nautical Pearl Drop Earrings View at Anthropologie RRP: was £42 now £33 | These exquisite earrings are in my shopping basket already. Featuring delicate pearls which hang from nautical inspired hoops, these earrings will add a touch of coastal charm to any look. And they have been reduced!