Helen Skelton's utility-style stretchy jumpsuit is perfect for unpredictable weather - and it's available online
Helen proves that a stylish jumpsuit is a true wardrobe essential
We never thought we would be rushing to invest in a hiking outfit - until we saw Helen Skelton's latest chic ensemble. Proving that practicality doesn't have to be boring, her stylish jumpsuit is going straight to the top of our wishlist.
If you're struggling to make your summer capsule wardrobe work for the current weather, Helen Skelton's jumpsuit and camo jacket ensemble is the inspiration you need. Equal parts comfortable and trendy, it is a look that can work for any occasion.
Whether you're also looking for a comfortable yet sophisticated walking outfit or you're after a wearable alternative to a summer dress, her look is worth channelling - and we've found where you can buy the exact same piece.
Helen's flattering jumpsuit is from a brand called Wyse London and it comes in both regular and long leg lengths. With feminine puffed sleeves, a cinched waist, and subtle textured cutouts, it perfectly demonstrates how a simple silhouette can make a big statement.
If you want to copy her style but don't have £200+ to spend, we've found some similar styles on the high street. Team with a pair of the best white trainers this season and layer with a chunky knit once autumn rolls around to get maximum wear out of this true wardrobe staple.
Shop Stylish Jumpsuits
Exact match
Shop Helen's exact jumpsuit from Wyse London to channel her cool outdoorsy style. The beauty of this piece is that it can be just as easily made smart with a pair of heels and a clutch bag for summer parties - and it also comes in a beautiful navy blue.
In a similar ecru hue to Helen's boiler suit but with some added cargo-style detailing, this Baukjen piece is currently on sale for a brilliant price. We love the addition of the belt that makes this sometimes boxy silhouette very flattering.
If a camouflage jacket is slightly too bold or military-esque for your personal style, a blue denim jacket is the ideal accompaniment for this outfit. Likewise, a light quilted jacket will add some extra warmth without being too thick for the warmer months.
