"For me, clothes need to work in real life" - Helen Skelton's summer edit for JD Williams is about flattering, comfy and easy to style pieces

Helen Skelton has teamed up with JD Williams to support the brand in championing better fashion for midlife women. The 42-year-old recently joined Gok Wan for an evening of fun, food and fashion chat, where the presenter took part in a panel discussion about why finding great clothing in midlife comes with a range of new challenges, and how the size-inclusive retailer is meeting those needs.

"For me, clothes need to work in real life," Helen explained, "they need to feel good the moment you put them on. As women, we’re balancing so much, so having pieces that are comfortable, flattering and easy to wear really matters. If something doesn’t feel right, you just won’t reach for it.”

Having spoken to 2000 women, JD Williams is in the business of feel-good fashion, asking midlife women about how they feel about their bodies, their style, what's changed and what they need. Helen's 12-piece edit is a contemporary range that taps into the spring/summer fashion trends for 2026, whilst subtly giving women the support, cuts and silhouettes that fit and flatter, without compromise. We've rounded up the best bits below.