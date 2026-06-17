"For me, clothes need to work in real life" - Helen Skelton's summer edit for JD Williams is about flattering, comfy and easy to style pieces
Timeless and contemporary, this is fashion that fits modern life
Helen Skelton has teamed up with JD Williams to support the brand in championing better fashion for midlife women. The 42-year-old recently joined Gok Wan for an evening of fun, food and fashion chat, where the presenter took part in a panel discussion about why finding great clothing in midlife comes with a range of new challenges, and how the size-inclusive retailer is meeting those needs.
"For me, clothes need to work in real life," Helen explained, "they need to feel good the moment you put them on. As women, we’re balancing so much, so having pieces that are comfortable, flattering and easy to wear really matters. If something doesn’t feel right, you just won’t reach for it.”
Having spoken to 2000 women, JD Williams is in the business of feel-good fashion, asking midlife women about how they feel about their bodies, their style, what's changed and what they need. Helen's 12-piece edit is a contemporary range that taps into the spring/summer fashion trends for 2026, whilst subtly giving women the support, cuts and silhouettes that fit and flatter, without compromise. We've rounded up the best bits below.
Polka dots are one of summer's biggest print trends, and this beautiful swishy number was worn by Helen at an evening event with the brand recently. Ideal for any summer occasion, from what to wear to a wedding, Wimbledon, or even a smart dinner date or day at the office, you'll get so much wear out of this pretty swishy design.
It's the clever cutting that we love the most about JD Williams, and this waistcoat and wide-leg trouser set is built to fit and flatter. The nipped-in waist, plus a peplum that will skim middles, the gold buttons add glam detail so you can dress this design up with ease. The wide-leg, cropped hem helps to lengthen legs, balance your shape and create curves.
Jorts and short-sleeve knits are a great summer combo. The sporty, stripey design delivers a Missoni feel, while the long-line jean shorts tap into the denim trends for 2026.
When it comes to white jeans outfits, Helen Skelton's wide-leg, cropped pair is a great silhouette to add to your style arsenal this summer. Ideal for showing off summer sandals.
Sunshine yellows have overtaken buttery hues this season, and this Broderie Anglaise dress is the ultimate execution of the fashion colour trend of 2026. The gentle butterfly sleeve adds a drop of upper arm coverage, too.