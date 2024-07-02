We can't get enough of Helen Skelton's glowing looks - including a fabulous floral maxi skirt for just £38

Helen Skelton never fails on the fashion front, and in recent months, we can't get enough of her stylish appearances both on and off screen. And her latest social media post is no exception; having us eagerly searching for the chic skirt she showcased!

If you are still on the hunt for the perfect staples to build you summer capsule wardrobe then Skelton's recent social media post should offer some serious style inspiration. The video post featured two fabulous outfits, including the pale floral maxi skirt that may already be in my basket - oops! And if you are currently on the lookout for the best wedding guest dresses, then this skirt is a top contender, offering a fashion-forward take on formal wear.

The first outfit in the video consisted of a pinkish-brown ribbed dress from COS, styled with a gold chunky jewellery and white pump stilettos. And the second consists of a pale blue knitted shirt with the elegant floral maxi skirt - from River Island.

The video captures her and her co-host, Gethian Jones, walking in front of the London skyline at the BBC Morning Live set. She captions the post, crediting her stylist Alexander Young, and says, ''I like to play dress up''.

The floral skirt in the second outfit is both elegant and stylish, plus it's brilliant for the warmer months. You could pair it with the matching floral cropped jacket to create a luxury and refined feel, or style it with a cream blouse and heeled sandals. From her recent outing in a seasonal bomber jacket to her unforgettable fisherman sandals, the TV presenter is offering us some brilliant style tips.

Maxi skirts are certainly in line with the fashion trends of 2024, however, it can often feel intimidating to move away from jeans or trousers. Make sure to choose a skirt with a sleek line silhouette with less volume, this is a flattering option that gives a smart, tailored effect.

woman&home Digital Fashion Editor Caroline Parr comments, ''If you're anything like me, you tend to opt for tailored trousers and jeans without giving it much thought. A chic skirt like Helen's, however, will make you feel incredibly elegant and feminine, so it's worth spending that bit of extra time putting an outfit together.

"If you're more of a separates person, a skirt and blouse is a genius alternative to the best wedding guests dresses too - particularly in blooming beautiful floral prints!''

