We can't get enough of Helen Skelton's glowing looks - including a fabulous floral maxi skirt for just £38

The TV presenter posted a video on social media, looking glowing in two summer-ready looks

LONDON, ENGLAND - OCTOBER 24: Helen Skelton attends the Pride of Britain Awards 2022 at Grosvenor House on October 24, 2022 in London, England. (Photo by Dave J Hogan/Dave J. Hogan/Getty Images)
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Jump to category:
Molly Smith
By
published

Helen Skelton never fails on the fashion front, and in recent months, we can't get enough of her stylish appearances both on and off screen. And her latest social media post is no exception; having us eagerly searching for the chic skirt she showcased!

If you are still on the hunt for the perfect staples to build you summer capsule wardrobe then Skelton's recent social media post should offer some serious style inspiration. The video post featured two fabulous outfits, including the pale floral maxi skirt that may already be in my basket - oops! And if you are currently on the lookout for the best wedding guest dresses, then this skirt is a top contender, offering a fashion-forward take on formal wear.

The first outfit in the video consisted of a pinkish-brown ribbed dress from COS, styled with a gold chunky jewellery and white pump stilettos. And the second consists of a pale blue knitted shirt with the elegant floral maxi skirt - from River Island.

The video captures her and her co-host, Gethian Jones, walking in front of the London skyline at the BBC Morning Live set. She captions the post, crediting her stylist Alexander Young, and says, ''I like to play dress up''.

The floral skirt in the second outfit is both elegant and stylish, plus it's brilliant for the warmer months. You could pair it with the matching floral cropped jacket to create a luxury and refined feel, or style it with a cream blouse and heeled sandals. From her recent outing in a seasonal bomber jacket to her unforgettable fisherman sandals, the TV presenter is offering us some brilliant style tips.

Shop Helen's look

Blue Floral Tailored Maxi SkirtExact match

River Island Tailored Skirt

Style this skirt a variety of ways, either with light white hues, or pair it with pale blue or grey. You could even dress this piece down with a t-shirt and your best white trainers.

Premium Viscose Blend Plaited Knit Polo Top
Karen Millen Knit Top

A brilliant wardrobe staple which can be worn all year around. Style a maxi skirt or with a white jeans outfit for an elevated and sophisticated look.

Miracle Point Kitten Heel Slingbacks
Office Kitten Heel Slingbacks

Kitten heels are certainly trending, and these would look fabulous with a light floral skirt or dress. This patent pair would make very comfortable wedding guest shoes.

Maxi skirts are certainly in line with the fashion trends of 2024, however, it can often feel intimidating to move away from jeans or trousers. Make sure to choose a skirt with a sleek line silhouette with less volume, this is a flattering option that gives a smart, tailored effect.

woman&home Digital Fashion Editor Caroline Parr comments, ''If you're anything like me, you tend to opt for tailored trousers and jeans without giving it much thought. A chic skirt like Helen's, however, will make you feel incredibly elegant and feminine, so it's worth spending that bit of extra time putting an outfit together.

"If you're more of a separates person, a skirt and blouse is a genius alternative to the best wedding guests dresses too - particularly in blooming beautiful floral prints!''

Shop more floral skirts

Gerard Darel Debra Maxi Skirt, Multi
Gerard Debra Maxi Skirt

This skirt has an A-line shape and is covered in a beautiful floral motif and is made from high-quality woven fabric. Wear this to a garden party, wedding, or daytime outing.

Graphic Pansy Crinkle Skirt
Jigsaw Graphic Crinkle Skirt

Designed with mixed-colour panels that feature an elegant floral print, this dress is a summer must-have. Dress up for a special occasion, or wear with a crisp white t-shirt for day-time wear.

Cream Floral Lotus Midi Skirt
Nobody's Child Floral Skirt

Made from textured chiffon, this skirt is a summer must-have. And if you're on the hunt for florals, then Nobody's Child offers a fabulous choice of stylish designs.

