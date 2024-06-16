Helen Skelton's chic high street wool blend jacket is exactly what we need for unpredictable June weather
The TV presenter looked stylish and comfortable on a day out with her kids
Helen Skelton has become real source of style inspiration recently, the TV presenter managing to blend style, comfort and functionality in all of her outfits. And this most recent look is one of our favourites.
Pictured on a day out with her children to the Natural History museum, Helen looked happy and relaxed, wearing a chic wool blend bomber jacket from Mint Velvet, cargo-style navy trousers, a classic white round-neck T-shirt and some of the best white trainers.
But it's the jacket that really caught our eye. With the weather so unpredictable right now, a lightweight jacket is a capsule wardrobe staple, and this Mint Velvet not only looks stunning, but the wool blend material is perfect for helping you stay warm and cool – so you're covered whichever way the weather sways.
A post shared by Helen Skelton (@helenskelton)
A photo posted by on
Shop Helen's look
This is the exact Mint Velvet jacket seen pictured on Helen. A classic black bomber, it is elevated so beautifully with cleverly placed white trim. It is on sale at Mint Velvet today, but if your size isn't available, there's plenty of sizes at Next (although it is full price there).
These super comfortable and cool-looking cargo trousers are flying off the shelves at M&S. With a straight fit and flattering high waist, they create a lovely silhouette on the legs, and are available in eight different colours. A brilliant casual chic option for days out.
It's difficult to know what to wear at the moment with the weather so all over the place. But this casual chic outfit works perfectly for days out, the cargo pants and t-shirt keeping things cool, and the wool blend jacket on hand for when it turns chilly.
We're taking notes from Helen on accessories too, the TV presenter choosing to keep things simple but standout, with a statement gold necklace making the overall outfit even more stylish.
Here's hoping the weather improves and we actually get a proper summer, but if not, we're happy for the excuse to invest in this piece, which, made of wool, will help keep you cool in warmer temperatures too.
