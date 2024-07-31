Gwyneth Paltrow's remarkable botanical dress offers the perfect wedding guest inspiration - and we've found some fabulous lookalikes
Paltrow's appearance at the Cannes Film Festival is inspiring us to embrace bold floral prints this summer
Gwyneth Paltrow's recent appearance at the Cannes Film Festival has got us in a frenzy, to say the least. Plus, this look is setting the bar high for summer event inspiration; this classic yet unique printed dress is something that every summer wardrobe deserves.
Last month she spoke on stage at day two of the film festival, and with the rising heatwave, her look has never been more appropriate for garden parties, upcoming nuptials, or a hot daytime outing! This straight-up and down maxi style, with the large floral poppy print, is simply flawless and ideal for the warm weather—a standout choice if you're on the hunt for the best wedding guest dresses.
Fortunately for you, I've found some brilliant floral printed dresses from our high street favourites that are equally as stunning as Paltrow's, so you can add this style to your summer capsule wardrobe in no time.
The exact dress she wore was the Poppy Printed Maxi-Dress from Oscar de la Renta, an American ready-to-wear brand well known for creating fabulous women's evening wear. She styled the look with pinkish nude Gianvito Rossi Metropolis sandals, and a chunky gold chain necklace and a gold pendant bracelet.
Oscar de la Renta is also a firm favourite amongst some of our most-loved a-listers, including Sarah Jessica Parker and Cameron Diaz.
Paltrow is renowned for her sophisticated and elegant looks, her incredible stylist, Elizabeth Saltzman takes part in creating this effortlessly beautiful looks.
The large flower motif is such a simple yet impactful style choice that instantly transforms this look into something extraordinary. This printed design adds a burst of colour to the bright white background, making it ideal for summer special occasions. And styled with some comfortable wedding guest shoes, you have a winning combination.
Shop Floral Printed Dresses
lookalike
If t-shirt dresses are your go-to choice, then this orchard printed dress is a fabulous option for special occasion or daytime wear, plus it's been reduced in the sale!
A glamorous maxi dress featuring a beautiful pink botanical print, and a long flowing skirt. Style with pink or nude heels, a matching clutch bag and gold jewellery.
Our woman&home Digital Fashion Editor Caroline Parr is equally excited by this look commenting, "Florals for this time of year might not be groundbreaking, but this blooming beautiful dress is one of the best I've seen for ages. Of course it's the work of Oscar de la Renta - florals are one of the things the fashion house is famous for."
Later saying, "The elegant length elongates Gwynnie's already tall frame, and when styled simply with swept-up hair and nude perspex heels, she allows the colourful motif to do all the talking. The little t-shirt sleeves are super flattering too."
Style Gwyneth's look with
You can't go wrong with strappy heeled sandals, especially when they're in nude. Plus, these have a mid-height heel, making them comfortable for daywear too.
This chunky chain necklace has a classic t-bar finish that can be worn at the front or at the back for optional styling. A fabulous accessory to be worn throughout all the seasons.
Featuring a charm that can be personalised and a chunky gold chain design, this bracelet is one of my Monica Vinader top picks. Wear with almost anything for a touch of glamour.
Molly is a fashion writer for woman&home, whose journalistic career began with her enthusiasm for fashion. Having always been an avid writer, she has contributed to publications covering a variety of topics.
After graduating from her master's in Fashion History and Cultures, she transitioned to teaching at London College of Fashion, where she taught in fashion studies. Now, passionate about writing on the significance of fashion, she is dedicated to inspiring others through the power of dress.
Molly loves staying in the know with the latest fashion trends, and following celebrities for inspiration. Outside of work, she enjoys browsing vintage markets, reading a good novel, or trying new restaurants around London.
