If Blake Lively and Lucinda from MAFS are both wearing this sequin trend then we want in
Gold sequin jumpsuits are the gift that keep on giving
It might be the time of year to start thinking about floaty summer dresses and linen trousers, but something a bit more glamorous is firmly on our mind at the moment: gold sequins.
It all started with Nicole Kidman's gold sequin dress, and then Married At First Sight Australia fan favourite Lucinda Light wore just about the most sensational gold sequin jumpsuit we've ever seen for the highly-anticipated reunion show.
It really reminded us of a Michael Kors Collection design that Blake Lively wore back in September last year, with the scoop neckline and 70s-style flared leg. The combination of Nicole, Blake and Lucinda is really wanting to make us find flattering jumpsuits for every body shape that have one thing in common. The more sequins, the better!
A photo posted by lucindaslight on
Anyone who has been watching MAFS Australia over the last few months will have fallen in love with 43-year-old wedding celebrant Lucinda's soothing voice, positive outlook on life and excellent sense of style. Forget whether Lucinda and Timothy are still together or not - she rocked up to the reunion looking a million dollars - or as she described herself 'a human disco ball' - in her embellished all-in-one and platform heels.
If you've got a wedding or other big occasion in the diary, sequins are always a good idea. A jumpsuit saves so much time deciding what to wear, making it a capsule wardrobe staple, plus they'll really catch the light when you're throwing some shapes on the dancefloor. What more could you ask for?
With the Met Gala taking place in New York this week, we're hoping Blake will be walking those iconic steps in an incredible look, but in the meantime we can have our very own Met moment in a glitzy jumpsuit.
Shop the look
RRP: £395 | This jumpsuit is about as glamorous as it gets, and is rather appropriately named the 'Lucinda'. Nadine Merabi is a British clothing brand that's a favourite of Claudia Winkleman and her stylist Sinead McKeefry, plus this all-in-one has got the fit and flare shape that's so flattering on Lucinda and Blake.
RRP: £129 (was £199) | This Phase Eight jumpsuit has got some seriously glowing five star reviews, including one customer who wrote: "trousers are a good length leg, so I can wear a small heel, it fitted well and its a type of soft jersey material, that folds and falls in a flattering way across chest and front. Colour is perfect too."
RRP: £65 | If you prefer a halter neckline, this River Island option is for you. At £65, it's a bejewelled bargain, and it's available in both bridal white or resplendent rose gold. Decisions, decisions... Team it with platform heels to make your legs look like they go on forever.
RRP: £199 | Long, flowy flared trousers and disco ball sequins lend themselves to one type of shoe. Platforms, of course! These heels are by Queen Camilla's favourite shoe brand, and they really are as comfortable as the brand name suggests. Three layers of underfoot cushioning, a wide toe-box and the Bunion Bed stretch panel combine to provide unrivalled comfort.
RRP: £260 | Blake's exact jumpsuit retailed for a whopping £5,000 but the good news is you can get your hands on her exact leather belt for a whole lot less. Adding leather into sequins will mix things up a bit texture-wise and help create that highly coveted hourglass shape.
RRP: £90 | Super chic French brand Sezane is where the Princess of Wales shops for earrings, and this gold drop style is really similar to several options Kate has in her jewellery box. Ideal to team with sequins, but these beauties will also add glamour to your everyday jeans, t-shirts and best white trainers.
Caroline is Digital Fashion Editor for woman&home, and has been a fashion writer and editor for ten years.
After graduating from the London College of Fashion, she has spent the last decade tracking down and writing about celebrity outfits, covering events ranging from the Met Gala to the King’s Coronation.
She has an encyclopedic knowledge of brands, but always likes to know about new and under the radar labels. She’s originally from Liverpool, and outside of work, her great loves are leopard print and her lively but adorable cocker spaniel, Ghillie.
