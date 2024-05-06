If Blake Lively and Lucinda from MAFS are both wearing this sequin trend then we want in

It might be the time of year to start thinking about floaty summer dresses and linen trousers, but something a bit more glamorous is firmly on our mind at the moment: gold sequins.

It all started with Nicole Kidman's gold sequin dress, and then Married At First Sight Australia fan favourite Lucinda Light wore just about the most sensational gold sequin jumpsuit we've ever seen for the highly-anticipated reunion show.

It really reminded us of a Michael Kors Collection design that Blake Lively wore back in September last year, with the scoop neckline and 70s-style flared leg. The combination of Nicole, Blake and Lucinda is really wanting to make us find flattering jumpsuits for every body shape that have one thing in common. The more sequins, the better!

Anyone who has been watching MAFS Australia over the last few months will have fallen in love with 43-year-old wedding celebrant Lucinda's soothing voice, positive outlook on life and excellent sense of style. Forget whether Lucinda and Timothy are still together or not - she rocked up to the reunion looking a million dollars - or as she described herself 'a human disco ball' - in her embellished all-in-one and platform heels.

If you've got a wedding or other big occasion in the diary, sequins are always a good idea. A jumpsuit saves so much time deciding what to wear, making it a capsule wardrobe staple, plus they'll really catch the light when you're throwing some shapes on the dancefloor. What more could you ask for?

With the Met Gala taking place in New York this week, we're hoping Blake will be walking those iconic steps in an incredible look, but in the meantime we can have our very own Met moment in a glitzy jumpsuit.

