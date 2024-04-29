Nicole Kidman raises the red carpet bar wearing her ‘best ever’ look - and we're adding sequins to our wardrobe wish list

Nicole Kidman has once again captivated us with her latest dazzling red carpet appearance. Whilst receiving the American Film Institute lifetime achievement award in LA over the weekend, the 56-year-old actress stunned in a gold custom made Balenciaga gown. The figure-hugging golden piece sent social media into a craze, with fans suggesting that this may be her best outfit to date - and we think it is too.

As much as we're trying to build a spring capsule wardrobe of basics, it's a reminder that sequins are always a good idea. You can never be too overdressed, right?

In a dazzling Instagram post, she shared photos of herself in front of a pool looking breathtaking. The gown - which has gone straight to the top of our list of Nicole Kidman's best looks - is covered with gold sequins and boasts a sweetheart fitted bodice and a dramatic train. It's testament to both her flawless taste and her brilliant stylist Jason Bolden.

Nicole is proving that you don't need a red carpet premiere to make sequins work. woman&home fashion editor Caroline Parr comments, "what to wear when being honoured with a lifetime achievement award is no small decision, and this show-stopper of a gown fits the bill perfectly. Gold sequins will always rise to the occasion, and in a long list of red carpet triumphs, I think this might be one of Nicole’s best ever dresses."

The golden gown has caused quite the sensation online, with fans commenting, "quite possibly one of your most stunning looks ever" and another saying, "forever our cinema Queen! Congratulations Nicole, you are the most deserving!"

(Image credit: Gilbert Flores/Variety via Getty Images)

With the Met Gala closely on the horizon, Kidman has certainly set the bar high for red carpet glamour. As one of the most anticipated events in the fashion calendar, we can't help hosting she's on the guest list.

Perhaps you're looking for what to wear to a wedding or another big occasion you've got coming up? I’m sure that we would all love a customised sequin embellished gown (I know I would), however, we have gathered some equally impressive alternatives, all of which are the perfect way to elevate your occasionwear.

