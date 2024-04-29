Nicole Kidman raises the red carpet bar wearing her ‘best ever’ look - and we're adding sequins to our wardrobe wish list
We want in on sequins this season, and Nicole Kidman is showing us how it is done
Nicole Kidman has once again captivated us with her latest dazzling red carpet appearance. Whilst receiving the American Film Institute lifetime achievement award in LA over the weekend, the 56-year-old actress stunned in a gold custom made Balenciaga gown. The figure-hugging golden piece sent social media into a craze, with fans suggesting that this may be her best outfit to date - and we think it is too.
As much as we're trying to build a spring capsule wardrobe of basics, it's a reminder that sequins are always a good idea. You can never be too overdressed, right?
In a dazzling Instagram post, she shared photos of herself in front of a pool looking breathtaking. The gown - which has gone straight to the top of our list of Nicole Kidman's best looks - is covered with gold sequins and boasts a sweetheart fitted bodice and a dramatic train. It's testament to both her flawless taste and her brilliant stylist Jason Bolden.
Nicole is proving that you don't need a red carpet premiere to make sequins work. woman&home fashion editor Caroline Parr comments, "what to wear when being honoured with a lifetime achievement award is no small decision, and this show-stopper of a gown fits the bill perfectly. Gold sequins will always rise to the occasion, and in a long list of red carpet triumphs, I think this might be one of Nicole’s best ever dresses."
The golden gown has caused quite the sensation online, with fans commenting, "quite possibly one of your most stunning looks ever" and another saying, "forever our cinema Queen! Congratulations Nicole, you are the most deserving!"
With the Met Gala closely on the horizon, Kidman has certainly set the bar high for red carpet glamour. As one of the most anticipated events in the fashion calendar, we can't help hosting she's on the guest list.
Perhaps you're looking for what to wear to a wedding or another big occasion you've got coming up? I’m sure that we would all love a customised sequin embellished gown (I know I would), however, we have gathered some equally impressive alternatives, all of which are the perfect way to elevate your occasionwear.
SHOP GOLD SEQUIN DRESSES
RRP: £50 (was £65) | This figure-flattering wrap design is great if you prefer long sleeves. It's available in sizes 6-18 and is now on sale for only £50, so grab one fast. If you are looking for a dress to elevate your eveningwear without spending a fortune, this is the perfect choice.
RRP: £209.40 (was £349) | This elegant ankle length dress oozes old school Hollywood glamour. You could style it with some statement jewellery like Sienna Miller's Missoma earrings and strappy heels for a sophisticated evening look that will be sure to turn heads.
RRP: £180 (was £225) | Whether you're going to a wedding, an event, or even a fancy restaurant, the Enja from Phase Eight is a winner for me. With its wrap over front and contrasting black belt, it's sure to flatter any body type. To add to all of that, it comes in two colour ways: gold and rose gold.
Molly is a fashion writer for woman&home, whose journalistic career began with her enthusiasm for fashion. Having always been an avid writer, she has contributed to publications covering a variety of topics.
After graduating from her master's in Fashion History and Cultures, she transitioned to teaching at London College of Fashion, where she taught in fashion studies. Now, passionate about writing on the significance of fashion, she is dedicated to inspiring others through the power of dress.
Molly loves staying in the know with the latest fashion trends, and following celebrities for inspiration. Outside of work, she enjoys browsing vintage markets, reading a good novel, or trying new restaurants around London.
