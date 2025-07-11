Nicole Kidman's leg-lengthening styling hacks that are so easy to recreate

Snapped outside the Balenciaga Haute Couture show in Paris this week, Nicole Kidman looked every inch the A-list movie star that she is. Wearing a slick pantsuit from the high-end fashion brand, the slim-fitting tailoring highlighted the star's svelte frame.

Making the look all about her women's pantsuit, Nicole forwent a top underneath, opting instead to just fasten one button on the single-breasted blazer. The jacket was sharply tailored, as one might expect from the French fashion house, and was paired with crease-fronted, slim-fitting pants that pooled at Nicole's ankle. Finishing off her look with pointed-toe shoes, Nicole shielded her eyes behind thick-rimmed, rectangular black shades, tapping into the sunglasses trends of 2025.

At 5ft 11 inches, Nicole is already tall, but her outfit for the Balenciaga show leans into her long and lean frame to highlight and accentuate her figure. Her one-buttoned blazer with nothing underneath creates a deep V-neckline, drawing the eye down. This is then complemented by crease front pants, which again pull the eye down once more, and into the elongating pointed heel. All three of these tricks add length to Nicole's silhouette, and these handy hacks are ones you, too, can use in your outfits.

Nicole Kidman wears a leg lengthening, all black look

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Get the look

Tailoring has been a major part of the spring/summer fashion trends for 2025, with numerous iterations of suiting spotted on runway shows across the four major fashion cities. From pastel hues to city slicker styles, this season was all about looking the business, and Nicole's outfit certainly met the brief.

One of the easiest looks to recreate right now and wear into fall, a black suit will never go out of style, and will solve a multitude of closet dilemmas, making it a great failsafe option for more polished moments. And of course, don't forget you can team your blazer with jeans, and the pants with blouses and sweaters too, for added value,

So, how do we add inches to our height without skyscraper heels? While you can certainly wear a top under your blazer, opt for single-breasted, one-button designs, with slim lapels and deep V cuts. Anything that doesn't disrupt the eye's line of sight. Slim-fitting pant styles and creased fronts, paired with pointed shoes, are a leg-lengthening winner, as they don't cut your leg, and carry on the silhouette for an endless finish.

And finally, keep your look to a block color. By wearing an all-black ensemble, Nicole's silhouette remains unbroken, again ensuring that height and length is maximized.

So while you might not have the same 5'11 height as Nicole, you can certainly use her handy tricks to fake your way to a few added inches.