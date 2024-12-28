Take your loungewear to the next level with Gillian Anderson’s oh-so chic satin pyjamas and lime-green knit

Gillian Anderson’s oh-so chic satin pyjama set is bound to elevate your loungewear look so you can stay in in style - and her lime-green jumper is a cosy staple that looks great layered over the nightwear.

Pyjamas are a winter capsule wardrobe staple that hardly ever get their moment in the sun - quite literally. But we spend nearly a third of our lives asleep, and a lot of time lounging around the house too, which makes pyjamas one of the most crucial and most-worn elements of our wardrobes. So why not add a little luxury into your nightwear drawer? Waking up in a beautiful set of comfortable and elegant pyjamas can go a long way in boosting your mood when you're forced to drag yourself out of bed each morning.

And, if you need more convincing, just look at Gillian Anderson's stunning, though sadly now discontinued, Their Nibs pyjama set which she paired with a complimentary lime-green knit. The look is cosy-chic at its finest, with Gillian's at-home style being super easy to recreate with other Their Nibs sets - just find a jumper whose colour ties in with your pattern of choice and you're ready to stay in in style!

A post shared by Gillian Anderson (@gilliana) A photo posted by on

Get Gillian Anderson's Loungewear Look

The fun, veggie-patch pattern, slick satin fabric and comfortable wide-leg fit of the pyjama set makes for a gorgeous lounging-around-the-house look that's full of charm, fun and personality - which are all things we associate with Gillian's fashion anyway and love that she carries through to her nightwear too.

It's no surprise with this playful approach to fashion that she's a fan of Their Nibs pyjamas. They make some of the best pyjamas for women and their fun prints and patterns, as well as their focus on flattering fits that are also comfortable and chic, makes them a great option. They're affordable too, especially with the best Boxing Day sales that are still going on at the moment.

We love the cosy-chic knitted layer Gillian threw on over her loungewear, which makes for a chic and wearable alternative to dressing gowns in the winter months. The lime-green tone of her jumper complimented the busy pattern of her pyjama set beautifully, with the colour highlighting the hand-drawn cabbage sketches in the print while also contrasting with the luxurious steel-blue base of the satin.

When pairing your own knitwear to your pyjamas, opt for a shade that's similar to one of the least repeated colours in the print to get a similar look.

Sign up for the woman&home newsletter Sign up to our free daily email for the latest royal and entertainment news, interesting opinion, expert advice on styling and beauty trends, and no-nonsense guides to the health and wellness questions you want answered. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

We can't see them, but we're sure Gillian's sporting a pair of cosy socks or some stylish slippers to keep her feet nice and toasty. Perhaps she's wearing the same mini UGG boots she's been spotted in before, with the style working as a great versatile bootie that can be worn both inside and outside for a comfortable and cosy finishing touch to any laid-back look.