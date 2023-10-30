Duchess Sophie's vintage red blazer and Burberry purse create a staple outfit we can get behind

In the 90s, Duchess Sophie of Edinburgh epitomized 90s classic fashion by wearing a timeless ensemble of a red blazer and a super chic Burberry bag.

Aside from being a well-known public figure in the UK, Duchess Sophie of Edinburgh is also quite the sartorial role model. We're constantly admiring her incomparable outfits, from her cornflower blue suit to her pale pink satin skirt, she's always giving us inspiration for how to strike the perfect balance between sophisticated and youthful dressing.

Recently, we unearthed a photo of the Duchess from the mid-90s, and the outfit she's wearing it just too good to not share.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

No, really, we need a moment of silence for this outfit - it's a vintage dream.

She first debuted the outfit in London in 1995, just four years before she married Prince Edward in 1999. But, even before she married into the royal family, she was a working woman in London, employed by Capital Radio and other British networks - and even then, she was inspiring the masses with her chic looks.

To start the outfit, she wore a super chic red jacket, which featured black velvet detailing on the sleeves and some gold hardware that add an extra layer of elegance to the garment. She paired it with some simple black cigarette trousers - we wonder if she gave Queen Letizia some inspiration, as she also just wore a stylish pair of cigarette trousers.

She paired the statement ruby jacket with an unbelievably stylish Burberry crossbody purse, which featured the signature plaid Burberry print on the front and had brown leather accents. Finishing the look off, she went for a pair of trusty black loafers, which again had gold hardware, helping tie the whole look together.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

In a look that is definitely still on the trendy side, even over 20 years later, we're ready to recreate this look as soon as possible.

Luckily, we found some products that will help you recreate the 90s-chic outfit if you don't have some of these staple pieces in your wardrobe already.