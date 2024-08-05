Denise Lewis goes bold in blue off-shoulder co-ord for a look with minimal fuss and maximum impact in Paris
Dame Denise Lewis's blue off-shoulder co-ord was so striking in Paris and a look like this is so easy to recreate yourself
Dame Denise Lewis went bold in a blue off-shoulder co-ord in Paris to create a look with minimal fuss and maximum impact.
Sometimes we just want a failsafe outfit when we don’t have much time to get ready but want to look stylish and on those occasions we find ourselves forever drawn to co-ords. If you choose a top and trousers in the same tone they can be especially striking and instantly give your outfit a put-together feel, but they’re also so easy to wear. Both of these things were true of Dame Denise Lewis’s fabulous ocean blue outfit at the Paris Olympics on 4th August. The Heptathlon Olympic Gold medallist is a regular in the BBC’s athletics commentary hub and we want so many of her staple pieces in our summer capsule wardrobe, but her latest look was especially stunning.
She shared a better glimpse of the blue co-ord on social media and we’re not surprised she went for an off-shoulder top in the intense Parisian sunshine. The top had a feminine Bardot neckline and was made even more of a stand-out feature with the pretty scalloping and cut-out details.
A post shared by Dame Denise Lewis (@realdeniselewis)
A photo posted by on
Recreate Denise Lewis's Off-Shoulder Co-ord Look
This Bardot top has an off-shoulder design and is made from soft, comfy jersey fabric. It has a relaxed fit, with elbow-length sleeves and the bright blue colour is sure to make a statement. Style with trousers in a similar blue to create a chic co-ord look.
Currently reduced in the summer sale, these trousers are a beautiful addition to your collection whether you want to wear them with a matching blue top or not. They have a wide-leg, high-waisted design and the lapis blue shade is stunning.
These ran across the top edge of Denise’s bright blue top which was otherwise beautifully minimal, with short cap sleeves and a longline silhouette. Although the retired athlete could have tucked her top into her blue trousers, she instead left it loose and draped over the top of them. This created the illusion that this outfit could easily have been one of the best jumpsuits and is also a great way to wear a co-ord if you want it to look more relaxed but still elegant.
Denise’s trousers had several pleats running down the front of each leg, with handy pockets on each side. The pleats gave these wide-leg trousers more structure and this was a wonderful contrast with the smooth fabric of her top. Whilst the materials were different, the colours couldn’t have been a more perfect match and we were entranced by this bright sky blue colour which echoed the summer skies in the French capital.
A post shared by Dame Jessica Ennis-Hill (@jessicaennishill)
A photo posted by on
Blue is an easy colour to wear with white, black and other neutral tones and a more vibrant shade is lovely for this time of year when we’re all tempted to step out in fun shades and patterns. Keeping her look to just one main colour is a styling trick Denise uses a lot and it’s also Kate Middleton’s quick fashion formula. According to Woman&Home’s Digital Fashion Editor, Caroline Parr, this approach is something that “works for everyone” and adds cohesion.
"Picking a single colour makes an outfit look incredibly cohesive," she explains. "It also makes putting together a look that bit easier, so pick a colour that really suits you and fully commit!"
Sign up for the woman&home newsletter
Sign up to our free daily email for the latest royal and entertainment news, interesting opinion, expert advice on styling and beauty trends, and no-nonsense guides to the health and wellness questions you want answered.
Dame Denise Lewis fully committed to her ocean blue hue and accessorised her off-shoulder co-ord with a woven Saint Laurent Rive Gauche tote bag that had fun bamboo-style handles. She also opted for red almond nails and the combination of the blue and red was gorgeous.
A post shared by Dame Denise Lewis (@realdeniselewis)
A photo posted by on
Although Denise’s shoes weren’t visible in her posts or behind the desk live on air, Dame Jessica Ennis-Hill shared a video clip that showed her colleague to be wearing black pointed toe heels. She loves wearing timeless court shoe heels for these appearances, but anyone who loves Denise Lewis’s off-shoulder co-ord look but prefers comfy, casual shoes could also style a similar outfit with a pair of their best white trainers or flat sandals.
Emma is a Royal Editor with eight years experience working in publishing. Her specialist areas include the British Royal Family, ranging from protocol to outfits. Alongside putting her royal knowledge to good use, Emma knows all there is to know about the latest TV shows on the BBC, ITV and more. When she’s not writing about the next unmissable show to add to your to-watch list or delving into royal protocol, Emma enjoys cooking, long walks and watching yet more crime dramas!
-
-
Helen Skelton's adorable gingham bikini with cool sunnies and a high ponytail has got us wanting to channel picnic-core by the pool
Helen teamed her blue gingham two piece with lowkey accessories for a day by the pool
By Caitlin Elliott Published
-
5 of the best houseplants for homes with low light - from leafy palms to aromatic lilies
We've found the best houseplants for homes with low light, from leafy palms to aromatic lilies. Now there's no excuse not to have your own indoor garden
By Emily Smith Published
-
Amanda Holden's vibrant orange swimsuit and chic raffia cowboy hat is the ultimate coastline look
Holden sets the ultimate standards for bold statement swimwear
By Molly Smith Published
-
Jasmine Harman’s scarlet swimsuit and floppy straw hat are a match made in heaven and now they’re on our holiday packing list
Jasmine Harman's scarlet swimsuit and hat from 2023 was such a glamorous combination that we'll be recreating on holiday from now on
By Emma Shacklock Published
-
I'm a fashion editor - here's everything I packed for a 9 day holiday with only hand luggage
Wondering what to pack in carry on luggage? I just came back from Spain, and I made some key wardrobe pieces work really hard. I even had space for some shopping!
By Caroline Parr Published
-
More is most definitely more for Blake Lively when it comes to accessorising her vintage Vivienne Westwood dress
She's doing the rounds to promote her new movie It Ends With Us, and has just launched a haircare range, but Blake Lively always has time for a floral dress
By Caroline Parr Published
-
I didn't know UGG sandals existed, but they're so comfy and so chic – and on sale today
They're impossible to fault
By Kerrie Hughes Published
-
Jessica Alba's vibrant statement skirt, lilac blouse and wide-brim hat is a winning combination that's perfect for warm weather styling
The actress looked flawless in picturesque Provence walking among lavender fields
By Molly Smith Published
-
Nicole Kidman styles sensational skirt two-piece with £85 slingback stilettos - and we're taking notes from this sophisticated summer look
She took an unconventional styling route by mixing high and low priced garments - and we're so here for it
By Molly Smith Published
-
Gwyneth Paltrow's remarkable botanical dress offers the perfect wedding guest inspiration - and we've found some fabulous lookalikes
Paltrow's appearance at the Cannes Film Festival is inspiring us to embrace bold floral prints this summer
By Molly Smith Published