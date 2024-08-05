Denise Lewis goes bold in blue off-shoulder co-ord for a look with minimal fuss and maximum impact in Paris

Dame Denise Lewis went bold in a blue off-shoulder co-ord in Paris to create a look with minimal fuss and maximum impact.

Sometimes we just want a failsafe outfit when we don’t have much time to get ready but want to look stylish and on those occasions we find ourselves forever drawn to co-ords. If you choose a top and trousers in the same tone they can be especially striking and instantly give your outfit a put-together feel, but they’re also so easy to wear. Both of these things were true of Dame Denise Lewis’s fabulous ocean blue outfit at the Paris Olympics on 4th August. The Heptathlon Olympic Gold medallist is a regular in the BBC’s athletics commentary hub and we want so many of her staple pieces in our summer capsule wardrobe, but her latest look was especially stunning.

She shared a better glimpse of the blue co-ord on social media and we’re not surprised she went for an off-shoulder top in the intense Parisian sunshine. The top had a feminine Bardot neckline and was made even more of a stand-out feature with the pretty scalloping and cut-out details.

Recreate Denise Lewis's Off-Shoulder Co-ord Look

Joe Browns Blue Bardot Top Was £32, Now £20 at Joe Browns This Bardot top has an off-shoulder design and is made from soft, comfy jersey fabric. It has a relaxed fit, with elbow-length sleeves and the bright blue colour is sure to make a statement. Style with trousers in a similar blue to create a chic co-ord look. Hobbs Guiliana Trousers Was £99, Now £65 at John Lewis Currently reduced in the summer sale, these trousers are a beautiful addition to your collection whether you want to wear them with a matching blue top or not. They have a wide-leg, high-waisted design and the lapis blue shade is stunning. MengH-SHOP Tote Bag £21.99 at Amazon This tote bag is an affordable alternative if you love the look of Denise Lewis's Paris accessory. It has fun bamboo-shaped handles and a statement black striped design that is still very neutral and easy to style. Take on holiday or for days out in the summer sunshine.

These ran across the top edge of Denise’s bright blue top which was otherwise beautifully minimal, with short cap sleeves and a longline silhouette. Although the retired athlete could have tucked her top into her blue trousers, she instead left it loose and draped over the top of them. This created the illusion that this outfit could easily have been one of the best jumpsuits and is also a great way to wear a co-ord if you want it to look more relaxed but still elegant.

Denise’s trousers had several pleats running down the front of each leg, with handy pockets on each side. The pleats gave these wide-leg trousers more structure and this was a wonderful contrast with the smooth fabric of her top. Whilst the materials were different, the colours couldn’t have been a more perfect match and we were entranced by this bright sky blue colour which echoed the summer skies in the French capital.

Blue is an easy colour to wear with white, black and other neutral tones and a more vibrant shade is lovely for this time of year when we’re all tempted to step out in fun shades and patterns. Keeping her look to just one main colour is a styling trick Denise uses a lot and it’s also Kate Middleton’s quick fashion formula. According to Woman&Home’s Digital Fashion Editor, Caroline Parr, this approach is something that “works for everyone” and adds cohesion.

"Picking a single colour makes an outfit look incredibly cohesive," she explains. "It also makes putting together a look that bit easier, so pick a colour that really suits you and fully commit!"

Dame Denise Lewis fully committed to her ocean blue hue and accessorised her off-shoulder co-ord with a woven Saint Laurent Rive Gauche tote bag that had fun bamboo-style handles. She also opted for red almond nails and the combination of the blue and red was gorgeous.

Although Denise’s shoes weren’t visible in her posts or behind the desk live on air, Dame Jessica Ennis-Hill shared a video clip that showed her colleague to be wearing black pointed toe heels. She loves wearing timeless court shoe heels for these appearances, but anyone who loves Denise Lewis’s off-shoulder co-ord look but prefers comfy, casual shoes could also style a similar outfit with a pair of their best white trainers or flat sandals.