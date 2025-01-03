Claudia Winkleman's black jumpsuit and penny loafers is the way to wear velvet beyond Christmas
The Traitors host wore her jumpsuit in the most Claudia way
I cannot get enough of Claudia Winkleman's dramatic outfits in the brand new series of The Traitors. Just two episodes in and we've already seen Fair Isle knits, chunky boots, a tweed cape and of course, plenty of her signature fingerless gloves. Bravo to her stylist Sinead McKeefry!
But my favourite of all Claudia Winkleman's Traitors outfits so far has to be this black velvet jumpsuit from episode two. It's by French clothing brand Sandro, and features pearl embellishment on the neckline, plus contrast white cuffs and the most flattering trousers ever.
Now how would Claudia style one of the best jumpsuits I hear you ask? In the most Claudia way possible. Look down and the detail you might have missed when watching the show was that she added a pair of black and white penny loafers. Genius!
Shop the look
Exact match
Claudia's exact jumpsuit is available on the European version of The Outnet for a fraction of the original price. If you'd rather stay a bit closer to home, the UK Outnet has an amazing selection of Sandro pieces.
Claudia actually has this very similar jumpsuit in her wardrobe - she wore it to the Centrepoint Awards back in October last year. So this might just be the perfect way to channel her style!
We know that Claudia's stylist Sinead is a big fan of Reiss, so this all-in-one from the Reiss sale is the perfect fit. Try teaming it with white trainers to really mix things up a bit.
There are only a couple of sizes left, but these loafers will be everything you're hoping for and so much more. I've always found Russell & Bromley shoes to be the most comfortable you can buy, and these would look so chic with the best jeans for your body type and a crisp blazer.
These preppy loafers are a great way to start the New Year in style. Like Sandro, Sezane is an incredibly stylish French brand that you absolutely must have on your radar. These are available in UK sizes 2 to 9.
A penny loafer is a capsule wardrobe staple that you'll be wearing for years. Apologies to my trainers, but these might just be my new go-to flats!
Velvet might be seen as a very festive fabric, and you might even have worn a dress or velvet trousers for your Christmas party? Claudia's look is proof that velvet can work all year round, so don't waste it waiting for December to come back around.
The key is playing with textures. Don't be afraid to style with leather, suede, knitwear - you name it!
And you don't need us to tell you how much a jumpsuit will revolutionise your wardrobe. Find a perfectly-fitting all-in-one and it will make deciding what to wear infinitely easier. We're still swooning over Emilia Fox's velvet jumpsuit from a couple of weeks ago too. Decisions, decisions...
Sign up for the woman&home newsletter
Sign up to our free daily email for the latest royal and entertainment news, interesting opinion, expert advice on styling and beauty trends, and no-nonsense guides to the health and wellness questions you want answered.
Caroline is Digital Fashion Editor for woman&home, and has been a fashion writer and editor for ten years.
After graduating from the London College of Fashion, she has spent the last decade tracking down and writing about celebrity outfits, covering events ranging from the Met Gala to the King’s Coronation.
She has an encyclopaedic knowledge of brands, but always likes to know about new and under the radar labels. She’s originally from Liverpool, and outside of work, her great loves are leopard print and her lively but adorable cocker spaniel, Ghillie.
-
-
Sienna Miller's quaint English cottage is the definition of charming, with its traditional thatched roof and stunning pink kitchen
The centuries-old countryside home feels rustic and decadent in equal measure thanks to the characterful interiors
By Emily Smith Published
-
Victoria Beckham's sparkly jewellery hack easily transforms a simple black corset into understated elegance
We're taking notes from Beckham on how to accessories like an Icon
By Molly Smith Published
-
Victoria Beckham's sparkly jewellery hack easily transforms a simple black corset into understated elegance
We're taking notes from Beckham on how to accessories like an Icon
By Molly Smith Published
-
Jennifer Lopez wears the style of jeans that will be everywhere in 2025 - paired with luxurious suede boots
And her exact jeans are available from £88
By Molly Smith Published
-
UGG vs EMU - how to choose the best boots for you
We take a closer look at both iconic footwear brands
By Matilda Stanley Published
-
Katie Holmes' wide leg jeans and burnt-orange jacket make the ideal morning coffee run look that's comfortable, casual and oh-so chic
Katie Holmes is a master of the casual-chic look
By Charlie Elizabeth Culverhouse Published
-
Looking to brighten up your wardrobe this New Year? Charlotte Hawkins' neon jumper is the ideal casual piece to pair with jeans
The bold green jumper and matching heels are sure to make a splash
By Charlie Elizabeth Culverhouse Published
-
How to clean a leather handbag to give it a new lease of life
Love your leather handbag? Ensure it stays beautiful for years to come with these simple cleaning tips.
By Jayne Cherrington-Cook Published
-
Kate Moss showed me exactly how to style my velvet blazer - with a silk blouse, tailored trousers and heels
I'm wearing my favourite velvet well into the New Year and so should you.
By Molly Smith Published
-
Satin or velvet? Victoria Beckham just made a very compelling case for the former with a look that couldn't be further from her signature style
Both materials are seriously on trend, but Victoria Beckham's look is really making us favour satin
By Charlie Elizabeth Culverhouse Published