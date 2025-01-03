Claudia Winkleman's black jumpsuit and penny loafers is the way to wear velvet beyond Christmas

I cannot get enough of Claudia Winkleman's dramatic outfits in the brand new series of The Traitors. Just two episodes in and we've already seen Fair Isle knits, chunky boots, a tweed cape and of course, plenty of her signature fingerless gloves. Bravo to her stylist Sinead McKeefry!

But my favourite of all Claudia Winkleman's Traitors outfits so far has to be this black velvet jumpsuit from episode two. It's by French clothing brand Sandro, and features pearl embellishment on the neckline, plus contrast white cuffs and the most flattering trousers ever.

Now how would Claudia style one of the best jumpsuits I hear you ask? In the most Claudia way possible. Look down and the detail you might have missed when watching the show was that she added a pair of black and white penny loafers. Genius!

Claudia Winkleman wearing a black velvet jumpsuit

(Image credit: BBC / Studio Lambert / Euan Cherry)

Shop the look

Bead-embellished pleated velvet jumpsuitExact match

Sandro Bead-Embellished Pleated Velvet Jumpsuit

Claudia's exact jumpsuit is available on the European version of The Outnet for a fraction of the original price. If you'd rather stay a bit closer to home, the UK Outnet has an amazing selection of Sandro pieces.

Meghan Black Jumpsuit
Nadine Merabi Meghan Velvet Jumpsuit

Claudia actually has this very similar jumpsuit in her wardrobe - she wore it to the Centrepoint Awards back in October last year. So this might just be the perfect way to channel her style!

Vera Velvet Belted Wide Leg Jumpsuit in Black
Reiss Velvet Wide Leg Jumpsuit

We know that Claudia's stylist Sinead is a big fan of Reiss, so this all-in-one from the Reiss sale is the perfect fit. Try teaming it with white trainers to really mix things up a bit.

PENELOPE Penny Loafer
Russell & Bromley Penelope Penny Loafer

There are only a couple of sizes left, but these loafers will be everything you're hoping for and so much more. I've always found Russell & Bromley shoes to be the most comfortable you can buy, and these would look so chic with the best jeans for your body type and a crisp blazer.

Albane Loafers
Sezane Albane Loafers

These preppy loafers are a great way to start the New Year in style. Like Sandro, Sezane is an incredibly stylish French brand that you absolutely must have on your radar. These are available in UK sizes 2 to 9.

Madison Penny Loafer
Steve Madden Madison Penny Loafer

A penny loafer is a capsule wardrobe staple that you'll be wearing for years. Apologies to my trainers, but these might just be my new go-to flats!

Velvet might be seen as a very festive fabric, and you might even have worn a dress or velvet trousers for your Christmas party? Claudia's look is proof that velvet can work all year round, so don't waste it waiting for December to come back around.

The key is playing with textures. Don't be afraid to style with leather, suede, knitwear - you name it!

And you don't need us to tell you how much a jumpsuit will revolutionise your wardrobe. Find a perfectly-fitting all-in-one and it will make deciding what to wear infinitely easier. We're still swooning over Emilia Fox's velvet jumpsuit from a couple of weeks ago too. Decisions, decisions...

