Claudia Winkleman's black jumpsuit and penny loafers is the way to wear velvet beyond Christmas

I cannot get enough of Claudia Winkleman's dramatic outfits in the brand new series of The Traitors. Just two episodes in and we've already seen Fair Isle knits, chunky boots, a tweed cape and of course, plenty of her signature fingerless gloves. Bravo to her stylist Sinead McKeefry!

But my favourite of all Claudia Winkleman's Traitors outfits so far has to be this black velvet jumpsuit from episode two. It's by French clothing brand Sandro, and features pearl embellishment on the neckline, plus contrast white cuffs and the most flattering trousers ever.

Now how would Claudia style one of the best jumpsuits I hear you ask? In the most Claudia way possible. Look down and the detail you might have missed when watching the show was that she added a pair of black and white penny loafers. Genius!

(Image credit: BBC / Studio Lambert / Euan Cherry)

Shop the look

Velvet might be seen as a very festive fabric, and you might even have worn a dress or velvet trousers for your Christmas party? Claudia's look is proof that velvet can work all year round, so don't waste it waiting for December to come back around.

The key is playing with textures. Don't be afraid to style with leather, suede, knitwear - you name it!

And you don't need us to tell you how much a jumpsuit will revolutionise your wardrobe. Find a perfectly-fitting all-in-one and it will make deciding what to wear infinitely easier. We're still swooning over Emilia Fox's velvet jumpsuit from a couple of weeks ago too. Decisions, decisions...