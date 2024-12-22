Is there anything more festive than velvet? Emilia Fox just wore a wine red velvet jumpsuit and dainty gold jewellery for a classic Christmas look

We're swooning over Emilia Fox's burgundy velvet jumpsuit which perfectly blends style with comfort to create the ultimate Christmas look.

We've collected so much inspiration for our Christmas party outfits this year, with celebrities across the board stepping out in unique, swoon-worthy party looks that push the boat out and encourage us to have the confidence to do the same - but Emilia Fox now has us thinking that a more classic look is best when it comes to the festive season.

The Silent Witness star wore a beautiful burgundy velvet jumpsuit for her pre-Christmas celebrations earlier this week and stepped out in Aspiga's Tallulah Velvet Jumpsuit Viscose to attend a festive carol concert. The stunning piece looked oh-so festive, especially as Emilia posed in front of her tastefully decorated Christmas tree, and she accessorised her outfit with a simple pendant necklace, pair of gold bracelets and a very on-trend burgundy manicure.

A post shared by Emilia Fox (@emiliarosefox) A photo posted by on

Shop Emilia Fox's Look

The rich, red wine tone of the burgundy velvet screams Christmas, with the luxe, soft fabric giving the jumpsuit a cosy though elevated flair that makes it equally perfect for running errands in, just pair with some stylish white trainers and a cosy winter hat, as it does for wearing to parties and other formal events.

Emilia's classic styling was minimal and pared back, leaving the velvet texture to do all the talking. Her simple pendant necklace, selection of gold bracelets, her watch and her small hoop earrings gave a sophisticated gleaming shine to the outfit without overpowering or drawing attention away from the jumpsuit, which was the rightful star of the show. We love that she chose a gold-tone for all of her jewellery, with this buttery colour leaning into the deep, luxurious, and rich burgundy shade - while silver would have been eye-catching, the gold gives a less harsh finish and much more sophisticated touch.

We can't ignore Emilia's Christmas manicure, with a trendy burgundy tone adorning her short, chicly squared off nails. The colour creates a beautiful, streamline effect with her jumpsuit and, let's be honest, we're never going to not like a burgundy nail polish. The colour is super versatile and striking, with it working over the festive season, for New Year's and into the rest of winter too.

We can't see what shoes Emilia chose to finish off her outfit with, but with the wide-leg of her jumpsuit, any style of shoe would've worked really well. For a fun touch, a pair of metallic gold ballet flats or heels would tie in the jewellery beautifully and add a super festive flair, while some chunky suede boots or heeled leather booties would give a practical, winter-ready finish.

Sign up for the woman&home newsletter Sign up to our free daily email for the latest royal and entertainment news, interesting opinion, expert advice on styling and beauty trends, and no-nonsense guides to the health and wellness questions you want answered. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

We also don't know what style of coat she opted for, but a leather jacket, especially if you're going to wear leather or suede heels, would look effortlessly elegant and add a fun edgy touch to your look, while a tailored longline trench coat would bring a sophisticated flair.

For a softer, more casual style to pair with trainers or ballet flats, the jumpsuit would work great under a chunky knitted cardigan or a textured borg-like coat for a more laid-back and off-duty style.

The velvet jumpsuit doesn't often get its casual wear credit, but it's an incredibly comfortable piece of clothing that always gives an elevated and put-together look. We wear them all the time for parties, so why not break it out more often? Styling it in vastly different ways, from party wear to casual wear, gives it the versatility we need from a winter capsule wardrobe piece and, as another plus, if you just have to pull on a jumpsuit to step out and errands, you don't have to worry about your top matching your trousers!