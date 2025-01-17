Claudia Winkleman's gothic black lace dress and chunky knitted jumper on The Traitors is her most striking look yet

Claudia Winkleman has delivered another standout look on The Traitors, proving that her signature style is anything but predictable, and we're loving the dramatised silhouettes and cascading materials.

Often mixing together heritage fabrics, tonal layering, and lots of tailoring, Claudia Winkleman's outfits are worth watching The Traitors for alone. And we're loving her latest look, which consisted of a dramatic black lace floor-length dress with an oversized chunky roll-neck jumper and a grey tailored overcoat. This combination feels very theatrical and, in true Claudia style, perfectly in line with the gothic theme of the show.

What makes this even better is that we now know where to buy her exact look. The grey oversized coat is the Jean Genet coat by Bella Freud and is now majorly discounted, whilst her khaki alpaca jumper is from the Scottish knitwear brand Brora and it has also been recently reduced too. She finishes off the look with a pair of the best wellies classic Hunter wellington boots.

(Image credit: BBC / Studio Lambert / Euan Cherry)

Shop Claudia's Lace & Knit Look

We're already into week three, and she has certainly delivered some great looks—from the sweetest bow cardigan and chunky boots outfit to the fabulous floral jumper that had us willing to invest in at a high price point for that luxury staple, however, this look has to be one of my personal favourites. You simply can't beat the drama of a full-length black lace skirt, and paired with oversized knitwear, this unlikely combination really works.

Shop Claudia's Look for Less

Zara Oversized Coat £69.99 at Zara If you're wanting in on Claudia's look but you're on a high-street budget this coat is an excellent lookalike. It's oversized and features a smart lapel collar and long sleeves, what's not to love? H&M Ribbed Roll Neck Relaxed Jumper £27.99 at H&M This oversized jumper comes in a soft-knit which contains some wool. Style this piece with almost anything, from your best wide leg jeans to tailored trousers. UO Textured Asymmetric Midi Skirt £42 at Urban Outfitters From wearing through the colder months with thick tights and your favourite ankle boots to styling into the warmer months with a floaty blouse and sandals, this black skirt is the wardrobe staple you never knew you needed.

You could quite easily recreate this outfit by pairing a floaty lace skirt with a chunky roll-neck jumper, simply add your favourite leather ankle boots and some thick winter tights and you're good to go.