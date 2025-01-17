Claudia Winkleman's gothic black lace dress and chunky knitted jumper on The Traitors is her most striking look yet
Is this the best look we've seen this season?
Claudia Winkleman has delivered another standout look on The Traitors, proving that her signature style is anything but predictable, and we're loving the dramatised silhouettes and cascading materials.
Often mixing together heritage fabrics, tonal layering, and lots of tailoring, Claudia Winkleman's outfits are worth watching The Traitors for alone. And we're loving her latest look, which consisted of a dramatic black lace floor-length dress with an oversized chunky roll-neck jumper and a grey tailored overcoat. This combination feels very theatrical and, in true Claudia style, perfectly in line with the gothic theme of the show.
What makes this even better is that we now know where to buy her exact look. The grey oversized coat is the Jean Genet coat by Bella Freud and is now majorly discounted, whilst her khaki alpaca jumper is from the Scottish knitwear brand Brora and it has also been recently reduced too. She finishes off the look with a pair of the best wellies classic Hunter wellington boots.
Shop Claudia's Lace & Knit Look
exact match
You can't go wrong with adding a grey wool coat to your winter capsule wardrobe. Although an investment piece, you'll wear this piece for years to come. Layer over knitwear, tailored trousers and add your favourite boots.
exact match
This luxurious jumper is made using Italian-spun yarn and a fabulous alpaca blend which will keep you warm and cosy through every season. This has to be one of the best wool jumpers available, from cut to material.
lookalike
This lace black skirt might seem like an unlikely staple for the colder months, but layered over some thick leggings or tights and styled with cosy knitwear and boots, this skirt is transformed.
We're already into week three, and she has certainly delivered some great looks—from the sweetest bow cardigan and chunky boots outfit to the fabulous floral jumper that had us willing to invest in at a high price point for that luxury staple, however, this look has to be one of my personal favourites. You simply can't beat the drama of a full-length black lace skirt, and paired with oversized knitwear, this unlikely combination really works.
Shop Claudia's Look for Less
If you're wanting in on Claudia's look but you're on a high-street budget this coat is an excellent lookalike. It's oversized and features a smart lapel collar and long sleeves, what's not to love?
This oversized jumper comes in a soft-knit which contains some wool. Style this piece with almost anything, from your best wide leg jeans to tailored trousers.
You could quite easily recreate this outfit by pairing a floaty lace skirt with a chunky roll-neck jumper, simply add your favourite leather ankle boots and some thick winter tights and you're good to go.
Molly is a fashion writer for woman&home, whose journalistic career began with her enthusiasm for fashion. Having always been an avid writer, she has contributed to publications covering a variety of topics.
After graduating from her master's in Fashion History and Cultures, she transitioned to teaching at London College of Fashion, where she taught in fashion studies. Now, passionate about writing on the significance of fashion, she is dedicated to inspiring others through the power of dress.
Molly loves staying in the know with the latest fashion trends, and following celebrities for inspiration. Outside of work, she enjoys browsing vintage markets, reading a good novel, or trying new restaurants around London.
