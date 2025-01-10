Claudia Winkleman's cutesy bow cardigan and chunky boots is my favourite Traitors outfit so far

With at least two head-turning outfits in each episode (not including those dramatic hooded cloaks!), we're certainly getting our fix of host Claudia Winkleman's signature style in this series of The Traitors.

Somehow we've already arrived at the end of week two, and so far she's brought out some gems, such as a cashmere floral jumper, a beautiful berry-coloured velvet blazer and a classic countrycore combination of Hunter wellies and a houndstooth coat.

Sure, there was the incredibly dramatic Raey faux fur coat and matching furry Chanel boots for the latest mission, but this black and white cardigan for the round table just topped my list of favourite Claudia Winkleman Traitors outfits.

It's by Self-Portrait, a brand whose fan club includes Spice Girl Emma Bunton and the Princess of Wales, no less. Kate even owns a sparkly cardigan by the label so Claudia's in good company.

(Image credit: BBC / Studio Lambert / Euan Cherry)

Shop Claudia's look

You'll never go wrong with a classic black and white colour palette, plus a fancy cardigan is the answer to THAT wardrobe dilemma. You know - on chilly January evenings, when you've said you'll go to a dinner with a friend but you can't find anything to wear that's both warm and will make you feel like you've made an effort.

Claudia and her stylist Sinead McKeefry layered this piece with a sheer black turtleneck top underneath for a very Claudia-esque twist, adding black leggings and the oversized Chelsea boots by Bottega Veneta that she's previously worn this series.

It serves as both a lesson in upgrading your winter capsule wardrobe, and a reason for me to go shopping for some new knitwear. Not that I needed an excuse!