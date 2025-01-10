Claudia Winkleman's cutesy bow cardigan and chunky boots is my favourite Traitors outfit so far
Her cardigan is a work of art by one of Kate Middleton's favourite brands
With at least two head-turning outfits in each episode (not including those dramatic hooded cloaks!), we're certainly getting our fix of host Claudia Winkleman's signature style in this series of The Traitors.
Somehow we've already arrived at the end of week two, and so far she's brought out some gems, such as a cashmere floral jumper, a beautiful berry-coloured velvet blazer and a classic countrycore combination of Hunter wellies and a houndstooth coat.
Sure, there was the incredibly dramatic Raey faux fur coat and matching furry Chanel boots for the latest mission, but this black and white cardigan for the round table just topped my list of favourite Claudia Winkleman Traitors outfits.
It's by Self-Portrait, a brand whose fan club includes Spice Girl Emma Bunton and the Princess of Wales, no less. Kate even owns a sparkly cardigan by the label so Claudia's in good company.
Shop Claudia's look
Exact match
Currently only available on the American Farfetch site, Claudia's V-neck cardigan is unfortunately from a previous season. The checkerboard effect of the lurex fabric works so well with the gold buttons, and those little white bows on the four pockets are the pièce de résistance.
We know how much Claudia loves Spanx for their flattering leggings, and it's so clever to pair such a basic piece teamed with a cardigan and oversized boots. It dresses up the humble leggings and really plays with proportions perfectly.
Exact match
If you've got the cash to splash, these black leather boots are THE way to copy Claudia's Traitors 2025 style. Aren't they amazing? There's no danger of cold toes in these bad boys!
Cat Deeley wore a navy and burgundy version of this jacket recently, so trust me when I say this will be sold out soon. Add it to your basket pronto if you're keen to copy Claudia!
Not only is this very stylish, it's incredibly cosy too. Team it with barrel leg jeans and trainers for an effortlessly put-together look. The slightly cropped cut will work really well with high waisted trousers or denim.
Editor's pick
They might be pricey, but Russell & Bromley boots really are the comfiest I've ever come across, so it's well worth investing a bit more than you normally would. These boots are just the right length, and the chunky sole is a good match for the Claudia's
You'll never go wrong with a classic black and white colour palette, plus a fancy cardigan is the answer to THAT wardrobe dilemma. You know - on chilly January evenings, when you've said you'll go to a dinner with a friend but you can't find anything to wear that's both warm and will make you feel like you've made an effort.
Claudia and her stylist Sinead McKeefry layered this piece with a sheer black turtleneck top underneath for a very Claudia-esque twist, adding black leggings and the oversized Chelsea boots by Bottega Veneta that she's previously worn this series.
It serves as both a lesson in upgrading your winter capsule wardrobe, and a reason for me to go shopping for some new knitwear. Not that I needed an excuse!
