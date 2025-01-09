Cat Deeley's Zara co-ord is the ideal office attire - and her beautiful burgundy boots are now half price

There is something about New Year that has me rethinking my reliable wardrobe staples, especially when it comes to on-trend work-appropriate outfits. But Cat Deeley's recent co-ord feels like the perfect find.

A navy knitted co-ord may just be the thing that's missing from your winter capsule wardrobe, offering both practicality and style. And luckily for us, this particular set is affordable and from one of our favourite high street brands - Zara. Whether you're heading to the office or out for dinner on the weekend, a matching co-ord feels polished, elegant, and timeless.

She wore a deep navy knitted jacket accentuated with embossed gold buttons and subtle red detailing to host This Morning earlier this week. She then paired it with the matching knitted navy skirt and minimal accessories. There's something about this combination that feels both cohesive and sophisticated, plus it really would work for almost any occasion.

The two-piece set is styled with some fabulous suede knee high boots which are the Astrid Bournville Boot from LK Bennett, however, this specific style is almost all sold out. She finishes off the look with some simple gold hoop, earrings from Maudella, which truly elevate the entire look.

Our woman&home Digital Fashion Editor Caroline Parr comments on this look, "The co-ord craze is still going strong for 2025, and Cat's high street combo exudes Quiet Luxury. Navy and burgundy works so well together, and the beauty of investing in a two-piece set is not only that it will make getting dressed for work or occasions much easier, but you can of course mix and match both pieces, immediately multiplying your wardrobe options. Those boots are utterly dreamy too."

A co-ord is an extremely versatile addition to your staples because you can mix and match the items with your already existing items. For example, pair the navy knitted jacket with your best wide leg jeans and some sleek suede boots this January, or wear both pieces into the spring styled with a trench coat and some of the best white trainers.