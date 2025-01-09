Cat Deeley's Zara co-ord is the ideal office attire - and her beautiful burgundy boots are now half price

Effortless, affordable and endlessly versatile, this co-ord should be a go-to for winter styling.

image of cat deeley
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Jump to category:
Molly Smith
By
published
in News

There is something about New Year that has me rethinking my reliable wardrobe staples, especially when it comes to on-trend work-appropriate outfits. But Cat Deeley's recent co-ord feels like the perfect find.

A navy knitted co-ord may just be the thing that's missing from your winter capsule wardrobe, offering both practicality and style. And luckily for us, this particular set is affordable and from one of our favourite high street brands - Zara. Whether you're heading to the office or out for dinner on the weekend, a matching co-ord feels polished, elegant, and timeless.

She wore a deep navy knitted jacket accentuated with embossed gold buttons and subtle red detailing to host This Morning earlier this week. She then paired it with the matching knitted navy skirt and minimal accessories. There's something about this combination that feels both cohesive and sophisticated, plus it really would work for almost any occasion.

A post shared by Maudella everyday & statement jewellery (@maudellalondon)

A photo posted by on

The two-piece set is styled with some fabulous suede knee high boots which are the Astrid Bournville Boot from LK Bennett, however, this specific style is almost all sold out. She finishes off the look with some simple gold hoop, earrings from Maudella, which truly elevate the entire look.

Shop Cat's look

Image of navy jacket exact match
Zara Knit Jacket with Gold Buttons

Wear this round neck jacket done-up paired with the matching skirt, or for a more relaxed feel layer over your favourite white t-shirt and pair with denim jeans.

Image of woman wearing navy skirtexact match
Zara Knit Mini Skirt

This knitted skirt is a wardrobe staple that can be worn all year round, from the cooler months layered over thick tights to the spring worn with open-toe shoes.

Image of suede knee high bootsexact match
LK Bennett Astrid Stiletto Heel Suede

If you're on the hunt for the best knee high boots, we would suggest these are a top contender. Made from soft suede material, and featuring a beautiful burgundy colour you can't really go wrong.

Image of navy cardigan
H&M Textured Knit Cardigan

This cardigan is made from a soft textured knit and features a classic round neckline and stylish metal buttons. It also comes in a variety of colourways, from dark khaki green to cream.

Image of navy skirt
M&S Mini A-Line Skirt

This soft jersey mini skirt would pair perfectly with a navy knitted cardigan or jacket. It has a flattering a-line shape and features an elasticated waist for comfy all-day wear.

Image of suede boots
H&M Knee High Leather Boots

Now in the sale, these knee high boots are an absolute steal. With a classic cowboy silhouette, and an on-trend suede finish these boots are on my wardrobe wishlist.

Our woman&home Digital Fashion Editor Caroline Parr comments on this look, "The co-ord craze is still going strong for 2025, and Cat's high street combo exudes Quiet Luxury. Navy and burgundy works so well together, and the beauty of investing in a two-piece set is not only that it will make getting dressed for work or occasions much easier, but you can of course mix and match both pieces, immediately multiplying your wardrobe options. Those boots are utterly dreamy too."

A co-ord is an extremely versatile addition to your staples because you can mix and match the items with your already existing items. For example, pair the navy knitted jacket with your best wide leg jeans and some sleek suede boots this January, or wear both pieces into the spring styled with a trench coat and some of the best white trainers.

Molly Smith
Molly Smith
Fashion Writer

Molly is a fashion writer for woman&home, whose journalistic career began with her enthusiasm for fashion. Having always been an avid writer, she has contributed to publications covering a variety of topics.

After graduating from her master's in Fashion History and Cultures, she transitioned to teaching at London College of Fashion, where she taught in fashion studies. Now, passionate about writing on the significance of fashion, she is dedicated to inspiring others through the power of dress.

Molly loves staying in the know with the latest fashion trends, and following celebrities for inspiration. Outside of work, she enjoys browsing vintage markets, reading a good novel, or trying new restaurants around London.

Latest
You might also like
View More ▸