Cat Deeley's Zara co-ord is the ideal office attire - and her beautiful burgundy boots are now half price
Effortless, affordable and endlessly versatile, this co-ord should be a go-to for winter styling.
There is something about New Year that has me rethinking my reliable wardrobe staples, especially when it comes to on-trend work-appropriate outfits. But Cat Deeley's recent co-ord feels like the perfect find.
A navy knitted co-ord may just be the thing that's missing from your winter capsule wardrobe, offering both practicality and style. And luckily for us, this particular set is affordable and from one of our favourite high street brands - Zara. Whether you're heading to the office or out for dinner on the weekend, a matching co-ord feels polished, elegant, and timeless.
She wore a deep navy knitted jacket accentuated with embossed gold buttons and subtle red detailing to host This Morning earlier this week. She then paired it with the matching knitted navy skirt and minimal accessories. There's something about this combination that feels both cohesive and sophisticated, plus it really would work for almost any occasion.
A post shared by Maudella everyday & statement jewellery (@maudellalondon)
A photo posted by on
The two-piece set is styled with some fabulous suede knee high boots which are the Astrid Bournville Boot from LK Bennett, however, this specific style is almost all sold out. She finishes off the look with some simple gold hoop, earrings from Maudella, which truly elevate the entire look.
Shop Cat's look
exact match
Wear this round neck jacket done-up paired with the matching skirt, or for a more relaxed feel layer over your favourite white t-shirt and pair with denim jeans.
exact match
This knitted skirt is a wardrobe staple that can be worn all year round, from the cooler months layered over thick tights to the spring worn with open-toe shoes.
exact match
If you're on the hunt for the best knee high boots, we would suggest these are a top contender. Made from soft suede material, and featuring a beautiful burgundy colour you can't really go wrong.
This cardigan is made from a soft textured knit and features a classic round neckline and stylish metal buttons. It also comes in a variety of colourways, from dark khaki green to cream.
This soft jersey mini skirt would pair perfectly with a navy knitted cardigan or jacket. It has a flattering a-line shape and features an elasticated waist for comfy all-day wear.
Our woman&home Digital Fashion Editor Caroline Parr comments on this look, "The co-ord craze is still going strong for 2025, and Cat's high street combo exudes Quiet Luxury. Navy and burgundy works so well together, and the beauty of investing in a two-piece set is not only that it will make getting dressed for work or occasions much easier, but you can of course mix and match both pieces, immediately multiplying your wardrobe options. Those boots are utterly dreamy too."
A co-ord is an extremely versatile addition to your staples because you can mix and match the items with your already existing items. For example, pair the navy knitted jacket with your best wide leg jeans and some sleek suede boots this January, or wear both pieces into the spring styled with a trench coat and some of the best white trainers.
Sign up for the woman&home newsletter
Sign up to our free daily email for the latest royal and entertainment news, interesting opinion, expert advice on styling and beauty trends, and no-nonsense guides to the health and wellness questions you want answered.
Molly is a fashion writer for woman&home, whose journalistic career began with her enthusiasm for fashion. Having always been an avid writer, she has contributed to publications covering a variety of topics.
After graduating from her master's in Fashion History and Cultures, she transitioned to teaching at London College of Fashion, where she taught in fashion studies. Now, passionate about writing on the significance of fashion, she is dedicated to inspiring others through the power of dress.
Molly loves staying in the know with the latest fashion trends, and following celebrities for inspiration. Outside of work, she enjoys browsing vintage markets, reading a good novel, or trying new restaurants around London.
-
-
Coros vs Garmin: Which of these running watches is better for women?
Is running on your new year's resolution list for 2025? Weigh up Coros vs Garmin to see which fitness tracker could be best for you
By Grace Walsh Published
-
We've uncovered the 3 faithful eyeliners Claudia Winkleman swears by for her signature smoky look
Despite hosting a show that hinges on deception and secrets, Claudia Winkleman is an open book when it comes to her eyeliner...
By Naomi Jamieson Published
-
Remember Claudia Winkleman's kilt and cable knit combination on The Traitors? Us too - and we're still dreaming about it
Claudia's gorgeous kilt and cable knit jumper combo from last year's series of The Traitors still has us swooning
By Caitlin Elliott Published
-
Forget Fair Isle, Claudia Winkleman's floral jumper is the knitwear we need to get us through freezing January
Claudia is back for another week of The Traitors and she's raised the bar for style yet again
By Caroline Parr Published
-
I did a double take when I saw these cosy platform slippers from River Island - they look just like UGGs but cost a whole lot less
If you've been on the hunt for a more affordable version of UGG slippers, here they are
By Molly Smith Published
-
Hunter wellies are our practical winter 2025 staple and Jessica Ennis-Hill nailed styling them
Jessica Ennis-Hill ventured out into the January snow wearing olive green Hunter Wellington Boots that we've got our eye on
By Emma Shacklock Published
-
Emilia Fox's vibrant cobalt blue shirt dress is destined to sell out - so we're snapping one up before the weekend
The ultimate office attire and versatile enough for weekend outings—this dress will be your new best friend in 2025
By Molly Smith Published
-
Double the inspiration! Jasmine Harman’s puffer coat and floral dress are the perfect duo for at home or away
Whether you're looking for a new coat or something to wear for a winter getaway, Jasmine Harman's outfit covers both bases
By Emma Shacklock Published
-
Jennifer Aniston stuns in a timeless little black dress immaculately styled with the dreamiest gold details
Jennifer Aniston is the perfect model for just how versatile a little black dress can be - and she's made a case for styling one with elegant gold details.
By Lucy Wigley Published
-
Your 2025 wardrobe all planned out - Gwyneth Paltrow shares an outfit for every month of the year
Shop these essential staples to enter the New Year in style
By Molly Smith Published