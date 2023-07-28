Catherine Zeta-Jones is on fire in her latest swimsuit Instagram selfie - and we love her floppy straw hat too
The actress strikes again with an iconic summery look, perfect for your next pool days
Catherine Zeta-Jones recently posted an incredible poolside selfie to her Instagram, and we're obsessed with her fiery army green bathing suit and her floppy straw sunhat.
Catherine Zeta-Jones, in our humble opinion, is quite underrated when it comes to her sense of fashion. She proves time and time again that she has some serious sartorial chops - from her sheer heaven BAFTA dress to her Monaco-chic outfit of a sunhat and white jeans, the actress is always wearing looks that we're awe-inspired by.
Recently, while sitting poolside on vacation in Italy, Catherine snapped a fiery selfie of her wearing an army green one-piece bathing suit and a floppy straw hat, and we're obsessed with the chic summer look.
"Ciao." she captioned the steamy picture.
Fans went totally nuts for the actress' incredible poolside 'fit, singing their praises of her in the comments below her post.
"Ohhh I LOVE your hat 👌🏻
Have nice summer Catherine," one person commented
"Looking as fabulous as ever, Catherine: I hope you and yours are having lots of fun in the sun... happy Thursday, happy summertime to you all!" another exclaimed.
In the photo itself, Catherine is wearing a large floppy sunhat, which perfectly covers her body from those harsh sun rays - although, it doesn't seem like this is always the case for Catherine, seeing as she has a really glowy and accentuated sun tan in her selfie.
SAN DIEGO HAT Ultrabraid XL Brim Straw Sun Hat, $53 (£41) | Nordstrom
This floppy hat with an extra-wide brim provides chic style with UPF 50 protection for those warm, sunny days ahead.
She also sported an army green one-piece bathing suit with a plunging neckline, as well as a small strap that went across the chest.
In true poolside chic fashion, she sported very minimal jewelry, keeping simply to a pair of large, round black sunglasses and nothing else - no earrings, no necklace, no bracelet. Talk about minimalist chic!
Turns out, however, Catherine Zeta-Jones isn't the only person these days sporting a large, floppy hat - A-listers have been sporting the accessory all summer long, totally giving into the "quiet luxury" aesthetic that has been so popular.
Aside from all of the amazing straw hats we saw at Wimbledon this summer, we also noticed that, while attending the Deum mass for National Day in Belgium, the young Princess of Belgium, Princess Elisabeth, donned a floor-length, gorgeous yellow gown, as well as a large, floppy straw sunhat. And, unsurprisingly, Princess Catherine (aka Kate Middleton) also has been seen in a floppy straw sunhat or two over the last few years.
