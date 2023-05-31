Catherine Zeta-Jones nails casual Monaco style with fun fedora hat, white jeans, and classic Breton top

Catherine Zeta-Jones was effortlessly stylish in Monaco last weekend, donning a Fedora hat with a striped Breton top and white jeans for a special outing with her husband Michael Douglas.

Catherine Zeta-Jones kept things casual yet elegant in Monaco on Saturday, rocking up to the Formula 1 Grand Prix in a sophisticated version of the classic t-shirt and jeans. The 53-year-old wore a striped Breton top with frayed white jeans for the sunny appearance, which comes just a few days after she stepped out at Cannes 2023 with her lookalike daughter Carys.

Catherine Zeta's nautical outfit was accessorized by a white Chanel bumbag, a gold chained belt with a string of charms (including a trinket of a purse), classic hoop earrings, and must-have sunglasses.

She shielded her head from the UV rays with a black-banded cream Fedora hat, which she removed at one point to protect her ears from the noise with green headphones. The monochromatic theme continued with the Wednesday star's footwear, which consisted of a pair of comfy black and white sneakers.

Catherine Zeta's raven hair was styled in its signature loose waves and her makeup was applied generously, with black eyeshadow, eyeliner, and lashings of mascara giving the laid-back look a glam finish. For inspiration on how to recreate the Hollywood icon's Monaco outfit on a high-street budget, check out our dupes below.

Her ensemble coordinated perfectly with her husband, Michael Douglas, who wore white trousers, a Nike black t-shirt, and a green baseball cap for the sporty event. The 78-year-old actor also donned a pair of sunglasses, black sneakers, and a simple wristwatch.

Catherine's relaxed attire on Saturday came as a sharp contrast to her style at the opening ceremony of Cannes 2023 last week, in which she wore a dramatic Elie Saab crimson dress with burgundy Sarah Flint platform heels. The British movie star was joined on the red carpet by her daughter, Carys, 20, who looked equally stunning in an ivory gown and sleek topknot.