Catherine Zeta Jones' lookalike daughter Carys shares sweet family photos and fans are all saying the same thing

Carys Zeta-Douglas has fans all saying the same thing after sharing new photos of her Cannes Film Festival debut on Tuesday with A-list parents Catherine Zeta-Jones and Michael Douglas.

The Welsh actress was accompanied by her youngest daughter, Carys Zeta-Douglas, for the opening ceremony of Cannes 2023, marking the 20-year-old's first appearance at the annual French film festival.

The glamorous duo attended in support of Michael Douglas, who was being honored with the Lifetime Achievement Award, the Palme d'Or, after a fifty-year-long career in TV and film.

Carys, who is reported to be a college student, took to Instagram on Wednesday to pay tribute to the Hollywood legend with three stunning snaps from the glitzy evening.

(Image credit: Getty)

"Thank you Cannes for the most wonderful evening! It was an honor to celebrate my father as he received his lifetime achievement Palm D’Or. Bon festival!" she captioned the post, which has since been liked by over 20,000 people.

In the first photo, she can be seen smiling on the red carpet against a blurry backdrop of photographers.

In the second image, Carys and Catherine, 53, are pictured giving Michael, 78, a kiss on the cheek from each side.

It was the third and final photo, however, that drew the most attention from her 200k followers. The snap shows Carys again posing for the cameras on the red carpet, as Michael proudly looks on in the background.

Fans were quick to gush at the touching snap of Carys and her father, with one person writing, "Last picture needs to be framed. Nothing like a loving proud look from a Dad."

"The last picture is so precious," another commented.

Catherine Zeta-Jones also dropped a message beneath her daughter's update, writing, "Love you sweetheart, so much."

Over on her own Instagram, the Ocean's Twelve star continued the praise, gushing, "Cannes! Cannes! What a soirée! To walk the iconic red carpet with my daughter @carys.douglas and my husband @michaelkirkdouglas as he receives his lifetime achievement Palm D’Or was a night I shall never forget, ever."

Both Catherine and Carys wore dresses by Elie Saab for their Cannes 2023 appearance, with the Oscar-winning actress opting for a crimson and bold red gown with a plunging neckline and a floor-sweeping hem.

Carys went for a softer look, gracing the carpet with an embroidered white dress from the designer's garden-inspired Spring 2023 collection. As for the hairdos, Catherine wore her signature long brown locks in bouncy waves with an on-trend middle parting. Carys decided to embrace an updo, rocking an elegant high bun that showed off her bejeweled drop earrings perfectly.