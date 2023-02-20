Catherine Zeta-Jones' BAFTA dress is sheer heaven but it's not the only thing her fans are obsessing over

woman&home newsletter Sign up to our free daily email for the latest royal and entertainment news, interesting opinion, expert advice on styling and beauty trends, and no-nonsense guides to the health and wellness questions you want answered. Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to . You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions (opens in new tab) and Privacy Policy (opens in new tab) and are aged 16 or over.

Catherine Zeta-Jones' BAFTA dress stepped up to the plate in terms of red-carpet glam, which is no surprise from the routinely fabulous actor.

Sure, movie and TV award ceremonies are all about celebrating talent but let's be honest - we're just as interested in seeing the BAFTAs best dressed 2023.

The 76th British Academy Film and Television Arts was attended by a veritable who's who of the UK's most prominent talents, the Royal Family, and many stars from around the world.

The BAFTAs 2023 was an emotional night for the Prince and Princess of Wales - who shone at the event. It's not often Prince William tears up in public, but a super poignant tribute to his late grandmother pushed him over the edge.

(Image credit: Gareth Cattermole/BAFTA/Getty Images)

Her gown comes from Lebanese-Italian fashion designer Tony Ward, who's known as “The Architect of Detail." It's a couture piece in solar yellow tulle with glittery detailing and an organza cape.

It goes without saying that Catherine Zeta-Jones' BAFTA dress was breathtaking and fashion fans couldn't get enough.

"Catherine zeta-jones. that’s it that’s the tweet," tweeted one of her admirers. "Omg! This gown is fabulous!" added another. "Me???? obssesed??? with catherine zeta-jones???? yes," commented an extra excited fan.

For lovers of fashion, it truly is all about the gowns - but other people checking out the awards had a lot to say about the Welsh actor's accent.

A post shared by BAFTA (@bafta) (opens in new tab) A photo posted by on

The star was presenting the BAFTAs Best Film award to All Quiet On The Western Front, and a few were a little surprised by her accent. Some even suggested that there's a marked difference between her accent when she's in the US versus in the UK.

"Catherine Zeta Jones's Welsh accent dialing up to a 1000 whenever she's on UK soil gives me LIFE," tweeted one fan.

Another Twitter user, less impressed at the star's accent added, "BAFTA award just for Catherine Zeta Jones' reattempt at a Welsh accent there."

(Image credit: Photo by Andrew Toth/Getty Images)

Welsh star Catherine may be based stateside, but she's never forgotten her roots - including which team she supports.

During the World Cup, the actor shared an image of her brother and a bunch of his friends at the football tournament showing her support for her native team against her new home the US.

"Wales! Wales! Wales! 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁷󠁬󠁳󠁿🏴󠁧󠁢󠁷󠁬󠁳󠁿🏴󠁧󠁢󠁷󠁬󠁳󠁿🏴󠁧󠁢󠁷󠁬󠁳󠁿🏴󠁧󠁢󠁷󠁬󠁳󠁿Tonight my family( except my husband😂) will be supporting Wales when they play USA at the World Cup! Go boys!!!!!! My brother is there for extra support! Oh, it’s a beautiful game! Good luck!!"

(Image credit: Rich Fury / Staff / Getty Images)

Catherine Zeta-Jones revealed the secret to her happy marriage and it's easy to see that she's still happy as can be and fun-loving with her husband of over 20 years.

She spoke recently at a Burns Night celebration, an annual Scotch celebration on January 25, marking the birthday of the Scottish poet Robert Burns. The star wowed interviewer Ross King, from the Lorraine show, with her Scottish accent.

She wasn't the only one impressing the interviewer, as her American husband Michael Douglas also displayed an impressive attempt at a Scottish lilt. His wife, however, took the opportunity to mock his version of her own native tongue.

"Yes, but he sounds like that when he does a Welsh accent as well," she said, "which is a little bit disconcerting. But it's ok, it's in the Celtic family."