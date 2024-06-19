We're still thinking about Amal Clooney's chic khaki jumpsuit and tan leather accessories - here's how to recreate her look
Amal has an amazing collection of all-in-ones
When it comes to celebrities with a really inspiring sense of style, Amal Clooney is right up there on the list. The barrister loves bright colours, vintage pieces and sharp workwear, but there's one thing we've noticed she does particularly well.
She has a seriously impressive collection of flattering jumpsuits by the likes of Stella McCartney and Sergio Hudson, but this khaki all-in-one is our favourite. Between the very chic colour, square neckline and embossed metal buttons, it's a simple but statement piece.
You don't need us to tell you the beauty of a jumpsuit lies in the fact that it's a whole outfit in one, plus it can be dressed up or down, depending on the occasion. If you're wondering what colour suits me? khaki green is pretty much universally flattering, and works so well with gold jewellery and tan accessories in the summer months, as Amal proved back in June 2015. A jumpsuit is also a great idea if you're thinking about what to wear on a plane - Amal was heading to the airport herself here!
Amal's jumpsuit was by Sonia Rykiel, and she paired it with Elizabeth and James sunglasses, plus Vince leather booties and a vintage-inspired bag by Lala Queen. Not one to do things by halves, she added a pair of Mawi London earrings for good measure.
If you're yet to hop on board the jumpsuit bandwagon, we've done all the hard work so you don't have to. The virtual high street has plenty of affordable options that will do the trick, and some very tempting tan accessories to add to it. Enjoy...
Shop khaki jumpsuits
Perfect for packing in your holiday suitcase, this cotton jumpsuit is easy to throw on with your best white trainers to head out for a day of sightseeing. One reviewer noted it is "true to size" and "very flattering on larger chests as not revealing."
Nobody's Child is one of our go-to British clothing brands, and it's easy to see why. This all-in-one is available in UK sizes 4 to 18, the straps are thick enough to wear with your best bras, and it even has practical pockets too. The shirred back is a nice touch too, as it means it fits really well to your silhouette but has that element of stretch, which is ideal in the heat.
A great alternative to the best wedding guest dresses, this would really work for a hot weather wedding. It's available in 3 other colours and features a beautiful tie back detail. At £30, it's a bargain!
Shop tan accessories
Fisherman sandals are the shoes of the summer, but we're loving this block heel take on the trend. Tan leather complements olive and khaki hues so well, and these are available in half sizes so you can find the perfect fit.
Finding the best designer bags under £1000 can be tricky, but this Vivienne Westwood bag - complete with that distinctive orb logo - will set you back just £175.
A good belt is a capsule wardrobe essential that's so easily overlooked. Find the perfect one and you'll be wearing it with everything from white jeans outfits to your favourite midi dresses. Of this M&S belt one reviewer said: "delighted with this tan leather weave belt. It is very comfortable to wear and I like that you can fasten it wherever you want. Good quality and fair price."
Caroline is Digital Fashion Editor for woman&home, and has been a fashion writer and editor for ten years.
After graduating from the London College of Fashion, she has spent the last decade tracking down and writing about celebrity outfits, covering events ranging from the Met Gala to the King’s Coronation.
She has an encyclopedic knowledge of brands, but always likes to know about new and under the radar labels. She’s originally from Liverpool, and outside of work, her great loves are leopard print and her lively but adorable cocker spaniel, Ghillie.
