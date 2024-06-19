We're still thinking about Amal Clooney's chic khaki jumpsuit and tan leather accessories - here's how to recreate her look

When it comes to celebrities with a really inspiring sense of style, Amal Clooney is right up there on the list. The barrister loves bright colours, vintage pieces and sharp workwear, but there's one thing we've noticed she does particularly well.

She has a seriously impressive collection of flattering jumpsuits by the likes of Stella McCartney and Sergio Hudson, but this khaki all-in-one is our favourite. Between the very chic colour, square neckline and embossed metal buttons, it's a simple but statement piece.

You don't need us to tell you the beauty of a jumpsuit lies in the fact that it's a whole outfit in one, plus it can be dressed up or down, depending on the occasion. If you're wondering what colour suits me? khaki green is pretty much universally flattering, and works so well with gold jewellery and tan accessories in the summer months, as Amal proved back in June 2015. A jumpsuit is also a great idea if you're thinking about what to wear on a plane - Amal was heading to the airport herself here!

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Amal's jumpsuit was by Sonia Rykiel, and she paired it with Elizabeth and James sunglasses, plus Vince leather booties and a vintage-inspired bag by Lala Queen. Not one to do things by halves, she added a pair of Mawi London earrings for good measure.

If you're yet to hop on board the jumpsuit bandwagon, we've done all the hard work so you don't have to. The virtual high street has plenty of affordable options that will do the trick, and some very tempting tan accessories to add to it. Enjoy...

Shop khaki jumpsuits

Shop tan accessories