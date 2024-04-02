Score a rare 25% off the trending Dragon Diffusion handbags for a limited time

Dragon Diffusion bags are experiencing a huge increase in popularity this season, so there's no time like the present to take advantage of a rare discount on the newest must-have accessory.

Encapsulating how to dress for Stealth Wealth, these woven bags have a similar feel to much more pricey pieces from the likes of Bottega Veneta with the same high quality - so it's no wonder that they are becoming one of this year's most popular handbags.

If you want to invest in a new summer capsule wardrobe accessory that will stand the test of time, these handmade leather buys rank at the top of the list. However, they don't come cheap. But what if we told you that you can score an impressive 25% off all Dragon Diffusion bags at the moment? Here's how...

Dragon Diffusion bag discount

Matches is currently offering 25% off selected items for a limited time, and Dragon Diffusion is one of the brands included in the offer. All you have to do to claim this deal is add your bag of choice to your basket and enter the code OFFER25 at checkout.

But if you still need help justifying the cost, it's worth knowing that all Dragon Diffusion bags are handmade by Artisan Leather weavers, using a traditional hand-weaving technique. This means that the quality is extremely high, and you can trust each piece to more or less last you a lifetime. Plus, they still come in cheaper than the most affordable designer bags.

With savings of up to £100 up for grabs, this offer even gives the ME+EM sale a run for its money. Plus, thanks to the neutral colourways and sophisticated woven texture, Dragon Diffusion bags can be paired with everything from the best summer coats for women to one-pieces that channel the denim jumpsuit trend for serious style points.

Woven bags always start trending as we head towards summer, and you can guarantee that this is a brand that will continue to gain notoriety throughout 2024. We don't know how long this offer will last, so we recommend taking full advantage of it while you can. Shop our favourite Dragon Diffusion pieces below, or browse the full selection at Matches.

Sign up for the woman&home newsletter Sign up to our free daily email for the latest royal and entertainment news, interesting opinion, expert advice on styling and beauty trends, and no-nonsense guides to the health and wellness questions you want answered. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

The top Dragon Diffusion bags to shop now

Dragon Diffusion Egola woven-leather basket bag View at Matches RRP: £355 £266.25 | It doesn't get much more sophisticated than this timeless, neutral basket bag. One of the best beach bags and everyday hold-alls that we've seen, this style will fit every essential. Dragon Diffusion Triple Jump large woven-leather basket bag View at Matches RRP: £400 £300 | For something a little more sleek, this dark brown style is suited to everyday wear. As with all Dragon Diffusion bags, it comes with a small St Christopher charm - in homage to the patron saint of travellers. Dragon Diffusion City mini woven-leather cross-body bag View at Matches RRP: £218 £163.50 | The best crossbody bags are non-negotiable in every wardrobe and this one stands out from the crowd. With a secure fastening, you can be sure that all valuables will stay safe when on-the-go.

Where is Dragon Diffusion made?

All Dragon Diffusion bags are handmade in India, which means that each piece is ever so slightly different and unique. Plus, each piece is made sustainably and ethically. The brand explains that "our bags are meticulously handwoven in India, reflecting the skill and craftsmanship of our artisans.

"Our factory adheres to the SA8000 Social Audit standards, ensuring ethical and fair working conditions. Additionally, our leathers are certified by the Good Leather Group. Furthermore, we take pride in our commitment to the welfare of women through our dedicated social program focused on promoting their well-being."