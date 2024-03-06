Boden’s spring sale is one of the best on the high street - these are the affordable buys to add to your capsule wardrobe now

Spring is the perfect time to revamp your wardrobe, and high street sales offer the ideal opportunity to refresh your look on a budget. By far one of our favourite retailers to shop at is Boden, and the brand's current sale offering can't be beaten.

Curating a spring capsule wardrobe needn't be stressful, time-consuming, or expensive - if you know where to shop. Boden has mastered simple yet stylish dressing with brilliant quality, but any chance to get pieces for a fraction of the price immediately catches our attention.

Whether you're looking for a more sophisticated alternative to your best wellies for sunnier weather or you're in need of some new workwear, Boden's stellar sale has everything you need for up to 70% off.

Boden's spring sale

Capsule wardrobe mistakes are all too easy to make, especially if you have a smaller budget and you're still figuring out your personal style. That's why our fashion team always recommends making the most of high-street sales when they come around.

One of the best British clothing brands in terms of style and substance, Boden is not to be overlooked for timeless yet fashion-forward wardrobe essentials. Offering everything from staple denim to functional footwear, every base is covered - which is why it ranks highly on our list of favourite retailers.

As the weather gets warmer and your best winter coats get pushed to the back of your wardrobe, now is the time to invest in some affordable yet chic capsule wardrobe essentials that you can wear for any occasion this season. These are the top pieces from Boden we will be shopping this spring.

Our top Boden sale picks

Shop the full Boden sale here