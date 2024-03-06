Boden’s spring sale is one of the best on the high street - these are the affordable buys to add to your capsule wardrobe now
These are the pieces from the Boden spring sale that our fashion team will be shopping
Spring is the perfect time to revamp your wardrobe, and high street sales offer the ideal opportunity to refresh your look on a budget. By far one of our favourite retailers to shop at is Boden, and the brand's current sale offering can't be beaten.
Curating a spring capsule wardrobe needn't be stressful, time-consuming, or expensive - if you know where to shop. Boden has mastered simple yet stylish dressing with brilliant quality, but any chance to get pieces for a fraction of the price immediately catches our attention.
Whether you're looking for a more sophisticated alternative to your best wellies for sunnier weather or you're in need of some new workwear, Boden's stellar sale has everything you need for up to 70% off.
Boden's spring sale
Capsule wardrobe mistakes are all too easy to make, especially if you have a smaller budget and you're still figuring out your personal style. That's why our fashion team always recommends making the most of high-street sales when they come around.
One of the best British clothing brands in terms of style and substance, Boden is not to be overlooked for timeless yet fashion-forward wardrobe essentials. Offering everything from staple denim to functional footwear, every base is covered - which is why it ranks highly on our list of favourite retailers.
As the weather gets warmer and your best winter coats get pushed to the back of your wardrobe, now is the time to invest in some affordable yet chic capsule wardrobe essentials that you can wear for any occasion this season. These are the top pieces from Boden we will be shopping this spring.
Our top Boden sale picks
RRP:
£98.00 £58.80 | Take a leaf out of Kate Middleton's book by opting for a sleek polka dot midi dress to wear this season. The navy hue makes this extremely versatile, whilst the ruching and tiered style adds some texture to your wardrobe.
RRP:
£110.00 £66.00 | Knitwear doesn't come cheap, so this is a deal not to be missed. Light yet cosy, this mohair jumper will get year-round wear. Layer under one of the best quilted jackets when you need extra warmth.
RRP:
£85.00 £25.50 | If you like the look of barrel leg jeans, this similar tapered style is one to try out. Quality denim will usually set you back a fair amount, so we will be adding these to our basket before they sell out.
RRP:
£80.00 £24.00 | Curating a capsule wardrobe for work couldn't be simpler with these stretchy flared trousers. Dress up with some heels and a blouse or team with sleek trainers and a slouchy knit for a smart-casual look.
RRP:
£130.00 £65.00 | A pair of the best knee high boots is a non-negotiable in any wardrobe, and for this price, we really can't say no. With just the right amount of height, they ensure comfortable day-long wear.
woman&home newsletter
Sign up to our free daily email for the latest royal and entertainment news, interesting opinion, expert advice on styling and beauty trends, and no-nonsense guides to the health and wellness questions you want answered.
Amelia joined woman&home in 2022 after graduating with an MA in Magazine Journalism from City University and she is now a senior fashion and beauty writer. She began building her career as a lifestyle journalist after completing a fashion journalism course at the Condé Nast College of Fashion & Design in 2019, writing for a variety of titles including OK!, New!, and Notion on topics such as sustainable fashion and entertainment.
-
-
Who was the real King James VI from Mary & George and is his character accurate?
Here's what you need to know about King James VI in Mary & George and the true story behind his character
By Laura Harman Published
-
Duchess Sophie just wore Kate Middleton's 'safe bet' wardrobe staple
Duchess Sophie stepped out for a day of engagements wearing one of the Princess of Wales's go-to style staples
By Emma Shacklock Published