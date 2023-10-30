32 of the most iconic Sex and the City outfits - from Carrie's Vivienne Westwood wedding dress to Samantha's colour block combos

The best Sex and the City outfits have been just as important as the TV show’s plotlines. Delivering all the style inspo since the 90s, Carrie, Miranda, Charlotte and Samantha have created many memorable looks that are still relevant today.

No matter how many times we rewatch Sex and the City, we can’t get enough of its fashion-forward looks. From one of the best designer bags - the Dior Saddle bag - to the famous $5 tutu skirt worn in the opening credits, SATC served up a plethora of unforgettable sartorial moments. And whilst protagonist Carrie Bradshaw’s (Sarah Jessica Parker) unique wardrobe was one of the most desirable, we also loved Miranda’s (Cynthia Nixon) polished corporate style, Charlotte’s (Kristin Davis) Upper East Side ladylike aesthetic and Samantha’s (Kim Cattrall) bold and eclectic closet.

From the 90s TV show to the two movies to the And Just Like That reboot, we’ve rounded up the most fabulous fashion looks for a nod to nostalgia and to give us some serious outfit inspiration.

32 best Sex & the City outfits of all time

A lot of the show’s groundbreaking styling was thanks to its costume designer and stylist Patricia Field who made sure every outfit was unique and personal to the characters, without paying too much attention to 90s fashion trends - which explains why so many of the looks are utterly timeless.

1. Carrie’s floral dress

(Image credit: Getty Images)

From Richard Tyler’s 2001 Resort collection, Carrie looks stunning in this floral midi dress with sweet, romantic ruffle details. Unfortunately the dress ended up absolutely drenched when Carrie and Big fall into a boating lake in Central Park in season three.

2. Carrie’s Dior saddle bag

(Image credit: Getty Images)

The oversized floral corsage gives this fairly simple look the Carrie effect, adding extra punch to a plain white tank and pink trouser combo, worn in season three. Finished with a coveted Dior saddle bag for an added dose of early noughties indulgence.

3. Charlotte’s polka dot dress

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Polka dots are of course timeless and this is possibly the chicest maternity dress we have seen. Charlotte also wore it during one of the most memorable scenes in the Sex and the City movie where she runs into Big and screams at him ‘I curse the day you were born’ before her waters suddenly break.

4. Carrie’s bold prints

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Clashing prints is always a tricky trend to master but of course our fashion queen Carrie has nailed it here donning a monochrome midi skirt and printed overcoat. She effortlessly breaks up the look with a cute cropped cami and some barely there sandals.

5. Samantha’s bold colour blocking

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Never one for the quiet luxury trend, Samantha gives us a lesson in colour blocking with this pink blazer and red trouser combo. She’s even matched the sandals to the suit for a bold head-to-toe look. The accessories are also on point with some oversized gold hoops and a clashing blue tassel bag.

6. Carrie’s Vivienne Westwood wedding dress

(Image credit: Getty Images)

We can’t not mention Carrie’s amazing Vivienne Westwood wedding dress even though she didn’t get married in it. The dress is just as dramatic as the scene as she screams at Big in the streets of Manhattan. She wears it again in an episode of And Just Like That where she goes to the Met Gala but instead teams it with a teal cape, gloves and heels for a fresh update.

7. Carrie’s summer styling

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Yes you can wear a black bra and a white vest top. Carrie says so! Just make sure it’s intentional and let it peep through the sides. Carrie has nailed summer dressing with this white top and bermuda shorts outfit, accessorised with a chic headscarf. Of course, the flowy top was practical too as Sarah Jessica Parker was hiding her pregnancy in season five.

8. Carrie’s pink dress

(Image credit: Getty Images)

We may not have loved Carrie’s Russian boyfriend Aleksandr Petrovsky, but he did buy her this gorgeous Oscar de la Renta gown and for that we are very grateful. A beautiful fit and flare silhouette with a cute belt to highlight the waist, Carrie wears this to the ballet - and then McDonalds. Pure class.

9. Carrie’s tulle dress 2.0

(Image credit: Getty Images)

The Paris episodes really did bring out some killer outfits. Case in point this tulle dress, reminiscent of the iconic $5 skirt in the opening credits. It’s also a momentous moment where Big realises his feelings for Carrie and they reunite in the French capital. Swoon!

10. Samantha’s LBD

(Image credit: Getty Images)

One of the more understated looks from Samantha, you can’t beat a classic LBD and Samantha has pulled out all the stops with this number in the film Sex and the City 2. It’s all in the details with the subtle cut outs, the sleek mules and the oversized sunnies. Absolute perfection!

11. Carrie’s fringe dress

(Image credit: Getty Images)

If you’re on the hunt for some party dress inspo, look no further than swishing your way into this tassel dress from season six. Carrie wore this beauty on a date with Aleksandr Petrovsky, teamed with a disco bag and her signature heels. Keep the dress, ditch the man Carrie!

12. Carrie’s white jumpsuit

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Whilst we love looking back at the OG Carrie Bradshaw outfits there are certainly a few looks we’re bookmarking from And Just Like That and this white jumpsuit is one of them. The white lace all-in-one was apparently upcycled, giving a chic vintage aesthetic. The addition of the boating hat adds a very Carrie-esque finish.

13. Charlotte’s black dress (and belt)

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Another enviable look from And Just Like That, Charlotte wears this look as she starts her new job at the gallery. The episode sees her obsess over her figure, debating on whether or not to wear the belt. We’re glad she chooses to wear it - the pop of pink looks fab against the monochromatic outfit.

14. Carrie’s last look

(Image credit: Getty Images)

We wouldn’t normally pair a faux fur coat, a printed tulle skirt and a bright pink scarf together but Carrie somehow manages to make it work. She’s wearing her beloved Carrie necklace and carrying a Manolo Blahnik carrier bag too. This last ever outfit from season six will always stick in our heads for being so unapologetically Carrie.

15. Samantha’s colour clash

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Another lesson in dopamine dressing from Samantha, here she clashes a red knee-length skirt with a blue draped halter-neck top - an early noughties fave. Finished with her signature waist belt, this look brings us pure joy. Carrie’s sunny mules and printed frock is also worth a mention. Adding to our holiday wardrobe stat.

16. Carrie’s bandeau top and cargo pants

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Carrie somehow managed to make the most pared-back of outfits look revolutionary as seen here in a simple bandeau top and baggy cargo pants. The epitome of Y2K fashion, you could certainly get away with this look today. The statement necklace and fuss-free clutch top it off effortlessly.

17. Carrie’s newspaper dress

(Image credit: Getty Images)

The infamous newspaper dress was so iconic it featured twice - once in season three episode 17 What Goes Around Comes Around and again in the second movie. Designed by John Galliano for Dior, she styles the frock with a beaded evening bag and her Manolos - which later get stolen by a mugger.

18. Carrie’s mixed florals

(Image credit: Getty Images)

A memorable look from the first Sex and the City movie Carrie proves that florals never go out of fashion with this green floral dress and clashing sleeveless jacket. The accessories take the look to the next level too - a studded leather belt and a quirky Eiffel Tower clutch bag.

19. Carrie’s midnight dash

(Image credit: Getty Images)

We have been on the hunt for a sequin beanie hat ever since we saw Carrie in this outfit. This will always stick in our minds, purely for the context as it sees Carrie brave the snow to spend time with Miranda. TRUE FRIENDSHIP. Elevating her nightwear with her fur coat, heeled boots and that beanie it’s the ultimate underwear as outerwear look.

20. Charlotte’s bridesmaid dress

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Perhaps Charlotte had a premonition that something would go wrong on Carrie’s wedding day, hence this dramatic black look. A floor sweeping black gown does make for one luxurious bridesmaid dress however. The vision of an angry Charlotte pointing her finger at Big will live in our minds forever.

21. Carrie getting caught in the rain

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Only Carrie could look this stylish getting caught in a downpour outside the Guggenheim in series five. Teaming her colourful stripy skirt with a bold red jacket, pink top and white stilettos, it’s a look that’s guaranteed to cheer up any grey day.

22. Samantha’s punk jumpsuit

(Image credit: Getty Images)

What do you wear when your best friend gets dumped via post-it note? An 80s-inspired punk-print halter jumpsuit and metallic bum-bag obviously. An iconic look from Samantha from an equally iconic episode where Jack Berger dumps Carrie via a post-it and the girls go to a club called Bed and smoke pot.

23. Carrie and Vogue

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Is there anything more powerful than an all black look? The epitome of chic, Carrie wore this monochromatic look in the first Sex and the City movie. From one of the best winter boots - the over-the-knee - to the stylish fedora hat, the outfit was perfectly topped off with the fashion bible - Vogue.

24. Carrie’s nice top and jeans

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Another simple outfit with a groundbreaking effect, this time from Sex and the City 2. The cute tie-up checked shirt paired with ankle grazer jeans and finished with some embellished heels for the Carrie touch.

25. Carrie’s denim jacket

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Carrie knows a denim jacket is a capsule wardrobe essential, and the blazer silhouette gives this one a more polished edge. For a dose of Carrie personality, she’s added her signature stilettos, a lacy cami, some retro pedal pushers and her famous Carrie necklace.

26. Samantha’s trench coat

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Samantha knows as well as we do that a trench coat is pretty timeless and she is really channelling a powerful businesswoman here. A step away from her usual colour blocking, this is certainly a look we can all recreate with the polished stilettos and shoulder bag.

27. Carrie’s dressed up nightie

(Image credit: Getty Images)

It’s all the details that make this daytime look one of Carrie’s best. From the thrown-on nightie over her jeans to the stylish headscarf and lime green heels. A playful jeans and heels look from season six that’s super easy to recreate.

28. Carrie’s printed dress and beret

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Carrie has quite the collection of headwear throughout the show and once again we’re cooing over this beret from the second season of And Just Like That. Paired with a bold floral fit and flare dress and button-up cardigan, it’s a dreamy look for a summer in the city.

29. Carrie the accessory queen

(Image credit: Getty Images)

No-one has the ability to accessorise quite like Carrie Bradshaw and we love how she’s toughened up a dainty dress here with a white studded belt. Let’s not forget the statement feathery clutch bag too. Minimal effort, maximum impact, when all else fails just accessorise, accessorise, accessorise.

30. Carrie’s feminine frocks

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Even the most ladylike of dresses looked achingly cool on Carrie. Case in point this pretty summer frock. The casual up hairdo, colour-clash heels and chunky jewellery elevate this look instantly. It’s not about what you wear, it’s about how you wear it and we’re stealing this look as our next wedding guest outfit.

31. Lisa Todd Wexley’s Puff Sleeves

(Image credit: Getty Images)

With Samantha not appearing in And Just Like That, there is a big bold outfit hole to fill but luckily, Lisa (Nicole Ari Parker) has given us our fix in this 80s inspired getup. Pairing an 80s inspired fuschia jacket with yellow bermuda shorts and rainbow heels, it is sunshine in outfit form.

32. Miranda's skinny jeans

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Miranda's was the fashion queen of tailoring and her understated wardrobe should not be overlooked. This skinny jeans look was one of the most iconic as she was overjoyed to fit into them post giving birth. Yes we love her slinky cami top and skinny belts but it was her confidence that really made this look.