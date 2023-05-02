Best plus size wedding guest dresses for 2023 for great style and fit

Got invites piling up? If you're looking for the best plus size wedding guest dresses to put a halt to sartorial meltdowns, you've come to the right place. Regardless of location, we have occasion wear dresses for every type of wedding this summer. From garden party nuptials to black tie affairs, we've found 18 styles for all budgets.

If you're panicking about the best plus size wedding guest dresses, have no fear, you shall go to the ball. Even though options have greatly improved in recent years, the best plus size dresses can be hard to track down and with wedding season upon us, you might find you need your wardrobe to work harder than usual.

We all want to be the best dressed guest, so nailing what to wear for a wedding is important, but before you can choose an outfit, you'll need to work out the type of wedding it is and if there is a specific dress code. It's also a good idea to find out what the wedding colors will be so that you don't clash with the immediate bridal and groom party. Once you are armed with all this information you can begin your quest for the best plus size wedding guest dress.

18 best plus size wedding guest dresses for 2023

The best wedding guest dresses regardless of size, should be suitable for the day ahead. Always err on the side of caution, opting for smarter styles, even if the wedding is billed as being 'more laidback'. For garden parties, day events, or those events billed as lounge suit, the best midi dresses are a failsafe option. While evening or black tie weddings may require something more embellished, or floor sweeping. If you're unsure, always check with the bridal party first.

(Image credit: Torrid)

1. Torrid Asymmetrical Print Dress Specifications RRP: $75.90 Size: M-6X Today's Best Deals View at Torrid (opens in new tab)

Available in three colorways - pink, black and this delightful teal and white floral print, this fashion forward dress delivers a wedding appropriate look and a youthful feel. One of the best plus size wedding guest dresses, thanks to the floral print, this style feels seasonally appropriate, and can easily be paired with neutral accessories.

The asymmetric design adds plenty of interest, while the empire line cut ensures a figure lengthening finish, creating an hourglass silhouette. Thanks to the two different should strap styles you will need to invest in one of the best strapless bras, or a multiway wear bra, where you can remove one strap where needed. Shoppable up to a size 6X this is a thoroughly inclusive plus size wedding guest dress.

(Image credit: Eloquii)

2. Eloquii Broderie Maxi Dress Specifications RRP: $139.95 (US only) Size: 14-32 Today's Best Deals View at Eloquii (opens in new tab)

Eloquii is one of the best plus size clothing brands, thanks to its energetic and fashion-forward style. Regularly dropping new collections online, the brand recently paired up with fashion blogger, Gabi Fresh to launch a stylish plus size swimwear collection.

When it comes to plus size wedding guest dresses this summer, Eloquii has nailed it. This gorgeous Broderie Anglais dress features a flattering square neckline, giving a nod to the regency-core fashion trend. The defined bust cups create an empire line silhouette, narrowing under the bust, before the A-line skirt skims over hips and thighs. The pastel pink hue, coupled with the puff sleeves delivers a feminine finish to the dress. Pair with neutral accessories, or add a touch of sparkle with some silver strappy sandals.

(Image credit: Macy's)

3. Xscape Scuba Off-the-shoulder Dress Specifications RRP: $279 / £231.62 Size: 14W-22W Today's Best Deals View at Macy's (opens in new tab)

If the wedding you're attending is listed with a black tie dress code, generally speaking, it is expected that you will wear a long gown for the evening, making this type of plus size wedding guest dress slightly trickier to navigate.

This cornflower blue dress fits nicely into the latest fashion color trends, in which pale blue hues reign supreme. The off the shoulder style once again requires a strapless bra, but we love how the sheer flared sleeves offer upper arm coverage in the prettiest of ways.

The scuba fabrication works similarly to the best plus size shapewear, offering both stretch and hold for a comfortable wear. With applique detail across the sleeves and waist nipping ruching at the back, still to simple silver accessories to complete the look.

(Image credit: Nordstrom)

4. Mac Dougal Floral Dress Specifications RRP: $598 / £526.68 Size: 4-24 Today's Best Deals View at Nordstrom (opens in new tab)

Looking for the best cocktail dresses with a twist? This frothy floral frock is picture ready, thanks to the delicate sheer fabric and summer-inspired print. The higher neckline and longer sleeve gives this sweet dress longevity, as you can wear in both cooler and warmer climes.

With a classic A-line silhouette, this dress is ideal for those looking for the best plus size wedding guest dresses for an hourglass figure. The nipped in waist, teamed with a the fuller, tiered and ruffled skirt will help to narrow a waistline and emphasis curvier hips. Due to the high neckline, we recommend sweeping hair up and opting for stud or small drop earrings.

(Image credit: Dia & Co)

5. Lucille Wrap Dress Specifications RRP: $398 (US only) Size: 12-28 Today's Best Deals View at Dia & Co (opens in new tab)

One of the best plus size wedding guest dresses, this dress also doubles up as a smart option for a mother of the groom dress, or mother of the bride outfit - color scheme dependent. Wondering how to wear a wrap dress silhouette, this smart ensemble is ideal for those looking to skim a midriff. A universally flattering, and the defined A-line silhouette seen here is great for creating the illusion of a narrowed waistline, rounder hips and a fuller bust. The central bow also helps to gently scheme a middle. The long sleeve makes this dress wearable all year and in such a neutral hue, you can easily accessorize this number with a small clutch and party-ready fascinator.

(Image credit: Lane Bryant)

6. Lane Bryant Floral Jacquard Dress Specifications RRP: $129.95 / £156 Size: 14-28 Today's Best Deals View at Lane Bryant (opens in new tab)

Sticking to the wrap dress theme, this coral-pink design feels a little less formal, making it ideal for more relaxed, daytime nuptials. Easy to dress up or down, this is a dress that delivers when it comes to maximum wearability.

For a wedding, style up with accessories, including a pair of classic courts and a pretty embellished clutch. To re-work this number smart casual outfits, add your best white trainers and a denim jacket for a chic, everyday look.

(Image credit: Yours Clothing)

7. Yours Clothing Faux Wrap Dress Specifications RRP: $130 / £69.99 Size: 10-28 Today's Best Deals View at Yours Clothing (opens in new tab)

Finding the best bridesmaid dresses can cause significant street, but rather than insist on everyone wearing the same dress, brides often just give their bridal party a color scheme to adhere to. This makes it easier for everyone to find a style that suits them and is particularly useful if you're after the best plus size wedding guest or bridesmaid attire.

Available in three popular wedding party colors, pale lemon,navy and this gorgeous sage hue, this long tulle dress, with delicate sleeve and bust flattering shape is ideal for a big day. The empire line cut creates a leg lengthening finish, and teamed with the faux crossover front, a stylishly contoured silhouette. The light tulle layers feel elegant and romantic - ideal for a wedding, and this special plus size dress is one that will work for garden party vows or evening black tie dinners.

(Image credit: ASOS)

8. ASOS Design Pink Floral Maxi Dress Specifications RRP: $88 / £56 Size: 12-26 / 16-30 Today's Best Deals View at ASOS (opens in new tab)

The best pink dresses remain a key fashion piece for the months ahead and this plus size wedding guest-ready design will ensure you turn heads for all the right reasons. The longer sleeve offers light arm coverage, while the floor scheming hemline makes this easy to spin as a daytime maxi or evening gown - it's all in the accessories.

Thanks to piping detailing, this clever dress has an almost corsetry style bodice, without any of the restriction, meaning you can hit the dancefloor and enjoy the wedding looking contoured, but not feeling restricted - a massive tick in our book.

(Image credit: Reformation)

9. The Reformation Veria Silk Dress Specifications RRP: $448 / £505 Size: 14-24 / 18-28 Today's Best Deals View at Reformation (opens in new tab)

Crafted from 100% silk, this luxurious plus size wedding guest dress is a striking piece. With a halterneck design and low back, this dress is best suited to those with a smaller bust, or invest in a low back bra to add extra support.

Combining silver, ivory and sage, this dress has a romantic and summer wedding-appropriate palette, and will work for dressier day weddings, cocktails and black tie dress codes. The higher waist cut helps to contour your silhouette and the thigh skimming skirt gently falls over hips and thighs.

While wearing all white to a wedding is deemed inappropriate - after all, you don't want to upstage the bride. Flashes of ivory or white in a print is acceptable.

(Image credit: Marina Rinaldi)

10. Marina Rinaldi Georgette Dress Specifications RRP: $1,595 / £920 Size: 17-33 (EU sizing) Today's Best Deals View at Marina Rinaldi (opens in new tab)

One of the best plus size designer labels on the market, Italian clothing brand Marina Rinaldi offers high end fabrics and directional cuts and prints. This striking green dress features layered pleating in a georgette fabric for a light summer-ready wear. With a long skirt and elbow length sleeves, this is a great option for those looking for a modest wedding guest dress in plus sizes.

To highlight your waist, add a slim belt in a gold or silver to draw attention to your middle and pair your accessories to the metallic hue of your choosing. Another versatile design, this dress can be worn for evening occasionwear, or for more relaxed beach or day time weddings.

(Image credit: Universal Standard)

11. Universal Standard Bow Back Linen Dress Specifications RRP: $168 / £172.99 Size: 00-40 Today's Best Deals View at Universal Standard (opens in new tab)

American clothing brand Universal Standard have helped to revolutionize the plus size fashion industry and its high quality pieces deliver truly inclusive fashion. Available in sizes 00-40, this simple but pretty dress is available in five colorways, meaning if you love the fit, we recommend picking up more neutral hues for your capsule wardrobe.

This stretch linen dress is super comfortable and breathable, with a cute back tie detail, this classic style can easily be reworked for a host of occasions this summer. Simply switch up your accessories, adding variations of costume jewelry to breath new life into this dress over and over again. And if we haven't convinced you yet, it also has pockets!

(Image credit: Anthropologie)

12. Anthropologie Lorelei Dress Specifications RRP: $220 Size: 1X-3X Today's Best Deals View at Anthropologie (opens in new tab)

Available in petite, mainline and plus size, this is another great summer dress that will work as plus size wedding guest attire or for bridesmaids. While peach is often met with horror, the modern execution on this dress makes this pretty pastel number ideal for wedding season.

The ruched bodice offers a flattering fit through the body, while the midi A-line skirt gently skims the rest of your frame, balancing out fuller busts and wider shoulders with ease. The delicate floral print that creeps up the skirt offers a welcome change to classic repeating patterns, ensuring this look stands out from the crowd. For added arm coverage, try slipping on a cropped cotton cardigan as an ideal choice for what to wear over a dress.

(Image credit: Kasbah Clothing)

13. Kasbah Clothing Julip Shirt Dress Specifications RRP: $99.50 / £80 Size: 14-30 Today's Best Deals View at Kasbah Clothing (opens in new tab)

The best shirt dresses can be some of the most versatile designs in your spring capsule wardrobe and this shirt-dress-jacket hybrid can be reworked all season long. The gorgeous leaf print makes this wearable for lighter and brighter days, and it can be worn done up over a pair of white or khaki pants, or left open, slipped over wide leg pants and a pretty camisole. Ideal for those who prefer not to be bare-legged or opt for pants over dresses but want to lean into a softer look for impending nuptials. Depending on your height, you could also wear this dress done up, bare legged with a pair of neutral sandals for a high summer style.

(Image credit: Needle & Thread)

14. Needle & Thread Summer Song Ankle Gown Specifications RRP: $599 / £385 Size: 0-20 / 4-24 Today's Best Deals View at Needle & Thread (opens in new tab)

Needle & Thread is one of our favorite occasionwear brands and although it isn't specifically a plus size retailer, the label now offers numerous styles up to a US size 20 / UK size 24, making them a great option for those looking for a full on romantic plus size wedding guest outfit.

Characterized by its pretty prints and layers of frothy tulle, Needle& Thread dresses are beloved by many a wedding guest and with mini me iterations of some of its most popular styles, you could go matching with a little one too.

(Image credit: Rent the runway)

15. Badgley Mischka One-Shoulder Gown Specifications RRP: from $126 (US only) Size: 0-22W Today's Best Deals View at Rent the Runway (opens in new tab)

The best designer dress rentals are a great idea if you're looking to shop more sustainably and switch up your wardrobe on the regular. And if you have a host of weddings this season, but don't want to outfit repeat, renting the best plus size wedding guest dresses instead of buying them, will increase your options without hugely depleting your bank balance.

New York Fashion Week designer Badgley Mischka offers plenty of styles in extended styles and this one shoulder dress with bold, floral print is available up to a US size 22W. The fitted waistline and drapery across the body and into the skirt creates a figure flattering finish that will look positively regal at any event this summer.

(Image credit: Anna Scholz)

16. Anna Scholz Tie Neck Maxi Dress Specifications RRP: $633 / £495 Size: 12-24 / 16-28 Today's Best Deals View at Anna Scholz (opens in new tab)

Well known plus size fashion designer Anna Scholz is known for great dresses and this velvet-style designer with tie neckline is one that can be worn for weddings now and will still serve when it comes to what to wear to a winter wedding.

With a relaxed fit through the body, this dress will effortlessly skim your frame, while the peplum hem adds a flirty and fashion-forward finish. The neck-tie detail negates the need for a necklace making this long sleeved dress even easier to style. Super tactile, this deep brown hue will work well for evening attire too.

(Image credit: Ashley Stewart)

17. Ashley Stewart Neoprene Dress Specifications RRP: $69.50 (US only) Size: 10-36 Today's Best Deals View at Ashley Stewart (opens in new tab)

Neoprene is a wonderfully supportive fabric for occasion season, and one we often liken to the best shapewear, thanks to its form-fitting and sculpting properties. This aqua dress nips in at the waist for an hourglass creating shape, as well as delivering a short, warm weather-ready sleeve.

The front ruffle gently ripples over a midriff, offering coverage and skimming properties if stylish dresses to hide a tummy are on your shopping list. Finishing with a pencil skirt shape at the back, this playful dress will ensure you stride into wedding season with maximum style.

(Image credit: H&M)

18. H&M Pink Balloon Sleeved Dress Specifications RRP: $34.99 / £24.99 Size: XXS-4XL Today's Best Deals View at H&M (opens in new tab)

The best plus size wedding guest dresses don't have to cost a fortune and Scandinavian clothing brand H&M is testament to that. This bubblegum pink dress is bang on trend and an absolute style steal.

A one and done look, this dress is essentially a blank canvas and can be restyled numerous ways for both smart and casual occasions. To highlight your waist add a slim belt, or wear loose for a more relaxed feel. The puff sleeves deliver plenty of drama, but try adding a statement necklace for a more high fashion feel.

When it comes to what color to pair this pink dress with, you can contrast it with shades of black or green, or wear with neutrals for a more pared-back style.