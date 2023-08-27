I'm a fashion editor and these are the best new in boots I've seen for autumn

woman&home newsletter Sign up to our free daily email for the latest royal and entertainment news, interesting opinion, expert advice on styling and beauty trends, and no-nonsense guides to the health and wellness questions you want answered. Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to Woman & Home. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy and are aged 16 or over.

The best new in boots help to mark the start of a new season and as a fashion editor it's the drop I always look out for to kick start my autumn wardrobe. I've rounded up the latest styles to invest in over the coming months.

When it comes to the best new-in boots, it's wise to look for versatile styles that can be worn with all manner of outfits. The autumn/winter shoe trends 2023 with give you a good idea of the styles that are on the horizon so you can make a directional choice, but it's good to have a range of basic silhouettes to add to your capsule wardrobe.

The best knee-high boots, or over-the-knee styles remain a key autumn capsule wardrobe staple, while learning how to style cowboy boots with jeans will help give your classic blues a trending update. The best Chelsea boots and ankle boots are equally versatile buys and having a shoe capsule wardrobe for each season will allow you to respin outfits for maximum wear. As a fashion editor, I try to have a range of boots in different lengths to pair with multiple hemlines, and while I'm not averse to colourful shoes, for maximum wear I lean heavily towards neutral and darker hues for versatility.