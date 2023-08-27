I'm a fashion editor and these are the best new in boots I've seen for autumn

Rivkie Baum
By Rivkie Baum
published

The best new in boots help to mark the start of a new season and as a fashion editor it's the drop I always look out for to kick start my autumn wardrobe. I've rounded up the latest styles to invest in over the coming months.

When it comes to the best new-in boots, it's wise to look for versatile styles that can be worn with all manner of outfits. The autumn/winter shoe trends 2023 with give you a good idea of the styles that are on the horizon so you can make a directional choice, but it's good to have a range of basic silhouettes to add to your capsule wardrobe

The best knee-high boots, or over-the-knee styles remain a key autumn capsule wardrobe staple, while learning how to style cowboy boots with jeans will help give your classic blues a trending update. The best Chelsea boots and ankle boots are equally versatile buys and having a shoe capsule wardrobe for each season will allow you to respin outfits for maximum wear. As a fashion editor, I try to have a range of boots in different lengths to pair with multiple hemlines, and while I'm not averse to colourful shoes, for maximum wear I lean heavily towards neutral and darker hues for versatility.

denim boots
Zara Denim Mid Calf Slouchy Boots

RRP: £49.99 / $69.90 | Forget the best jeans and move denim to your feet this season with these nifty boots. Continuing the nod to the '90s fashion trends, these slouchy heeled boots can be worn with dresses, skirts, or with jeans tucked in for a retro feel.

short black boots
Office Annabella Square Toe Boots

RRP: £79.99 / $102 | Give your shoedrobe a seasonal update with some square toes. While pointed designs lengthen your foot, squared off styles feel a little more androgynous and play into a tougher finish. This classic black boot won't go out of style.

lug sole boots
Aldo Lug Sole Lace Up Boots

RRP: £130 (UK only) | Lug soles were everywhere as part of the shoe trends 2022 and they're back for the 2023 autumn/winter fashion season. This practical style offers a more practical edge to feminine dresses, with the lace-up offering security as well as fashion.

Duo boots in tan leather
Duo Boots Verity Knee High Boots

RRP: £225 / $245 | If you've struggled finding boots that fit your calves (either too big or too small), then Duo Boots is the brand you need. Its designs come in a wide range of calf widths to ensure the perfect fit and the timeless designs will be with you for years.

biker boots
Russell & Bromley Pillion Boots

RRP: £395 (UK only) | For quality leather boots, Russell & Bromley are hard to beat for the best winter boots and the quilted and buckle design gives this pair a biker feel. Ideal for pairing with everything from the best midi dresses to denim jeans.

marks and spencer boots
M&S Chunky Patent Heeled Boot

RRP: £79 / $139 | Quirky and creative heels are still well-regarded for the season ahead and British clothing brand, M&S has really upped its shoe game in recent months. With a sleek and smooth main shoe and patent heel, these promise to make an impact.

ankle boots with heels
Dune London Paicey Ankle Boots

RRP: £120 / $170 | Ankle boots are great for pairing with longer length trouser hemlines side as the best wide leg jeans, or floaty trousers, where the heel keeps you from sweeping the ground and your trouser hem covers the ankle break of the boot.

smooth leather dr martens boots
Dr Martens 1460 Smooth Lace Up Boots

RRP: £169 / $170 | If you're considering what boots to stock up on this season, if you've not yet invested in Dr Martens, or your current pair need replacing, now is the time. A great autumn transitional shoe, the wearing in stage of these tough boots can be tricky. 

Sorel snow boots
Sorel Torino Lace Up Snow Boots

RRP: £165 / $190 | Get ready for colder weather conditions with these Sorel snow boots. While we're still hoping for a little bit of sunny weather, and perhaps a warm autumn, there is no doubt that getting that winter capsule wardrobe in order will require snow boots.

buckled boots
Carvela Studded and Buckled Boots

RRP: £159 (UK only) | Buckles and studs remain a key embellishment for the months ahead and give basic black boots the sparkly update they need to for a seasonal refresh. With just enough edge, team with your best dresses and trousers.

Over the knee boots
Steve Madden Jacey Over the Knee Boots

RRP: £150 (UK only) | One of the biggest boot trends of 2022, over-the-knee boots are once again embraced for the months ahead. Perfect for wearing with shorter hemlines, for added level coverage without sacrificing on style, you can also tuck in your best skinny jeans.

black embroidered cowboy boots
Ariat Embroidered Cowboy Boots

RRP: £160 / $159.95 | The best cowboy boots are trending right now and these black Ariat cowboy boots feel traditional as well as modern. The classic styling ensures these will slip effortlessly into a boho capsule wardrobe, pairing with a dress or slim-fit jeans.

Fashion channel editor

Rivkie is a fashion editor, writer and stylist with over fifteen years' experience in the industry. Having studied design and pattern cutting at the London College of Fashion, Rivkie fell in love with styling and journalism, covering fashion weeks in London, Paris and New York. 


Specialising in plus size fashion, Rivkie has long championed that style is for everyBODY and has been a regular talking head on a host of radio stations and television shows, pushing for greater representation for plus size women and fashion throughout her career. 

