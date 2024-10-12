Jennifer Aniston's plaid mini dress and knee high boots with opaque tights was the perfect preppy outfit to go under her classic black coat

We're always taking style tips from Jen and this ultra preppy yet oh-so cosy winter is still so chic a decade later

Jennifer Aniston attends the &quot;Cake&quot; screening hosted by The Cinema Society &amp; Instyle at Tribeca Grand Hotel on November 16, 2014 in New York City
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Jump to category:
Caitlin Elliott
By
published
in News

Jennifer Aniston's chic winter combination of a black and white plaid mini dress with a pair of opaque tights and knee high boots looked so chic and preppy under her classic coat - and we're tempted to recreate the look a decade on.

When it comes to the urge to update our winter capsule wardrobe, we love to delve into the fashion archives and take inspiration from outfits of the past worn by style icons - and Jennifer Aniston is someone we'll always be taking notes from.

In a snapshot taken back in November 2014, Jen can be seen nailing preppy winter dressing, sporting a checked monochrome mini dress, wrapping up warm in a pair of suede knee high boots and a timeless black winter coat.

Jennifer Aniston

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Channel Jen's Preppy Winter Style

Boucle Belted Mini Dress
Sosandar Boucle Belted Mini Dress

Dolce Vita Raj Pointed Toe Knee High Boot
Dolce Vita Raj Pointed Toe Knee High Boot

Mango Lapels Wool Coat
Mango Lapels Wool Coat

M&S Suede Block Heel Knee High Boots
M&S Suede Block Heel Knee High Boots

Monki Short Puffy Sleeve Dress
Monki Short Puffy Sleeve Dress

Basic 90 Den Tights
Zara Basic 90 Den Tights

Keeping things simple for the November night out, Jen's all black outfit provided both chicness and essential cold weather coverage thanks to the addition of her thick pair of opaque black tights.

While we love a pair of heeled black ankle boots this time of year, the addition of a pair of suede knee highs can easily elevate an outfit to new levels of elegance - and add even more cosiness.

Ensuring her black mid-length peacoat didn't conceal her dress, Jen simply wore the piece buttoned once at the collar, allowing it to fan outwards and keep her full outfit on display.

Jennifer Aniston

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Adding a sleek edge in the form of dark-toned winter nails, Jen kept her manicure short and tidy with a rich lick of black gel polish.

Her choppy yet insanely sleek haircut was styled into an ageless middle parting, with expertly-placed layers creating a flattering face framing effect that will never go out of style.

As for makeup, a smokey eye look with a thick swiping of dark liner on her bottom waterline added a vampy feel that is so easy to replicate if you want to add more of a nighttime feel to your makeup as you head out for the evening. It looks like Jennifer's eyes were accentuated by some fake eyelashes too - although she may have added some thickness and darkness with a good few coats of her best volumising mascara.

Jen is always one to keep things simple and classic with her jewellery choices - and this look was no different. A pair of small silver hoop earrings added a little sparkle.

Caitlin Elliott
Caitlin Elliott
News Editor

Caitlin is News Editor for woman&home, covering all things royal, celeb, fashion, beauty and lifestyle. Caitlin started on local papers and titles such as Cosmopolitan, Now, Reveal and Take a Break while studying for her Multimedia Journalism degree. She also worked in Fashion PR as a Press Assistant for Arcadia's Topshop before becoming a part of the Now team. Caitlin went on to add the likes of Woman, GoodtoKnow, WhatToWatch and woman&home to her writing repertoire before moving on to her current role. 

Latest
You might also like
View More ▸