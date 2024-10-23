The best London street style looks from across the years

London street style is unique and eclectic, reflecting the bold and multifaceted nature of the city where global movements have been pioneered and where each area has its own character and history. Twice a year, the fashion pack take over the English capital for London Fashion Week. But no matter the season, the best source of style inspiration can be found on the streets.

While many street style looks reflect the upcoming fashion trends, many of these fashion-forward looks incorporate capsule wardrobe staples and versatile pieces that are perennially on trend, like the most chic designer handbags, tailored trench coats and quality basics.

Here are our favourite London street style looks from across the years.

The best London street style looks

An aztec moment

(Image credit: Getty Images)

We love this bold look from British fashion designer and former Vogue fashion director, Lucinda Chambers. Her navy, yellow, khaki and cream-coloured coat matches her Aztec-printed bag perfectly, while the loose fit and casual trainers give the look an effortlessly cool edge.

Wear It Well: Reclaim Your Closet and Rediscover the Joy of Getting Dressed | £14.79 at Amazon Stuck in a style funk? Looking to add some more consistency to your look and make your outfits feel more directional? If you're feeling inspired by these street style looks then turn to this book by celebrity fashion stylist Allison Bornstein for further reading. She explains how to curate your closet and discover your personal style, all using pieces you already own.

The ultimate 'jeans and blazer' combo

(Image credit: Getty Images)

A great blazer and a pair of well-cut jeans is the ultimate fool-proof outfit. Dress up an oversized fit with strappy heels and a handbag, like Vogue's editor at large, Sarah Harris, or dress it down with trainers. There are unlimited ways to experiment with this pairing too, based on the cuts you prefer - and the occasion you're dressing for.

Bows and a bomber jacket

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Throw a bomber jacket over a dressy outfit for an effortlessly cool street look. We love the different textures in this outfit, too: the silky lace slip, the bows on the t-shirt, the puffy bomber jacket, and, of course, the beautiful tweed Chanel bag.

Classic florals

(Image credit: Getty Images)

This beautiful Emilia Wickstead dress is the ultimate throw-on piece as it requires minimal styling to make an impact. With a structured A-line fit and an intricate floral design, it's made from recycled moiré with a close-fitting bodice that flows into a midi-length flared skirt. Kelly Rutherford has paired hers with slightly clunky heeled brogues which give it a casual, day-ready feel that would be perfect for visiting one of the lesser-known, picturesque places in London.

Sign up for the woman&home newsletter Sign up to our free daily email for the latest royal and entertainment news, interesting opinion, expert advice on styling and beauty trends, and no-nonsense guides to the health and wellness questions you want answered. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Showstopping neon

(Image credit: Getty Images)

With a statement piece like this, you don't need much in the way of accessories or styling to really make an impact. The neon pink colour isn't for shrinking violets, but we love this fun example of dopamine dressing.

Poppy Delevingne's leather-fringed heels

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Poppy Delevingne turned the streets into the runway with this ultra-feminine vampy look that brings together distinctive leather-fringed heels and an ERDEM one-shoulder organza midi dress. The neckline features a draped panel that flowed as she walked. Talk about making an entrance!

The perfect business casual look

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Proving that some of the best street style look can be minimal and pared back, we love this easy-to-wear look from stylist Loreal Sarkisian. Pairing a long sleeved black top with checked trousers and silver accessories, we're saving this outfit as inspiration for our next smart casual event.

A casual take on the LBD

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Anyone familiar with London knows that good quality, comfortable footwear is a must, especially if you're travelling across the city by Tube or on foot. This cold-shoulder black dress with shirred detailing looks brilliant with your best white trainers for a youthful daytime look, but it would look equally great with heels for a glam night out.

Oozing Quiet Luxury

(Image credit: Getty Images)

This structured all-green look from fashion consultant Ada Kokosar is beautifully tailored, with a loose silhouette that has just enough definition to give it shape. Look closely and you'll see some delicate pink piping details on her two-piece, which complement her salmon-coloured fringed shoes.

Layers of leopard print

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Wondering how to style animal print? With more animal print, of course! The key is picking colours and prints that work together - like this leopard print trench coat and multicoloured maxi dress. The bright red crossbody bag adds a jolt of colour and pulls the outfit together.

A powerful monochromatic look

(Image credit: Getty Images)

This layered look combines a white spotted top, leather skirt, white heels, and a black coat and bag for a simple but oh-so-chic feel. By sticking strictly to the two-colour palette but mixing up textures, cuts, and fits, this outfit is beautifully multi-dimensional and directional.

Oversized sleeves

(Image credit: Getty Images)

The puffy sleeves of this Simone Rocha bomber jacket give this outfit a striking silhouette, together with the barrel leg jeans. The silky material of the jacket and pointed slingback shoes add a touch of sophistication.

Warm neutrals

(Image credit: Getty Images)

This outfit from microbiologist-turned-fashion-influencer Grece Ghanem is delightfully continental in feel. Her quilted cream skirt, crisp white shirt and cream fur-collared coat look super cosy and chic - a must when you're spending a day in the capital during the autumn and winter months.

Playing with texture

(Image credit: Getty Images)

When it comes to versatile capsule wardrobe pieces, a great black midi skirt will work year-round. Pair it with heavy knits in winter and a long trench coat or with a boxy t-shirt in summer. For those trans-seasonal months, a knitted polo shirt or cropped fine-knit looks chic, put together and weather-appropriate.

Statement sunnies

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Sunglasses are a quick and easy way to update a look, or to pull it together. White statement sunglasses will instantly brighten up any look and add some visual interest.

A floral moment

(Image credit: Getty Images)

The structured collar, fitted navy trench and lace-up boots give a slightly tough edge to this emerald floral dress and transform it from a Wimbledon ready look to something a little edgier that would work for fashion shows and corporate meetings alike.

Box-fresh trainers

(Image credit: Getty Images)

If you're looking for inspiration for your next pair of trainers, look down next time you're in London. In a city that's best explored on foot, you'll see a complete range of trainers on show - from the most comfortable trainers to on-trend styles that make a statement.

Everyday leather

(Image credit: Getty Images)

A pop of leather adds an edge to any look. Whether it's a slouchy biker jacket, leather trousers or a mini skirt, these pieces are often surprisingly versatile and pair well with staple items like a boxy t-shirt, delicate knit or sheer blouse.

Keeping it classic

(Image credit: Getty Images)

This oatmeal-coloured knitted dress proves that sometimes the most straightforward outfits are the best. Classic neutrals and black pieces look instantly classy - and expensive - when the cut is on point.

The ultimate autumnal look

(Image credit: Getty Images)

This look feels quintessentially British, with the tweed wrap-over gilet, long-sleeved knit, heavy brown skirt and lace-up boots. It wouldn't be out of place on a country retreat but it also looks great for a day in the capital.

A masterclass in styling sequins

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Sequin skirts and dresses come into their own during the festive season but there's no reason why they can't be worn year-round. Pair yours with a chunky knit or cardigan for a fun, glitzy look that works every season.

This colour-coordinated look is super effective but if you prefer a more subtle style, you can opt for a white t-shirt or black knitted jumper.

Capsule wardrobe staples

(Image credit: Getty Images)

When you think about capsule wardrobe staples, what springs to mind? Chances are it will be a great trench coat, at least one pair of blue jeans, a fitted base layer and some versatile jewellery pieces. This outfit look brings all of those separates together to make an effortlessly chic look.

A burst of sunshine

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Sun is never a given in London. In fact, if you're visiting the capital, we'd advise always carrying a brolly just in case. This tweed lemon coord injects a bit of sunshine into the day, regardless of the weather.

Keeping it casual

(Image credit: Getty Images)

When it comes to styling wide-leg trousers, adding a fitted top is a sure way to add a bit of structure to your look. But heavy fabrics and well-tailored pieces that cinch and drape at just the right places also add interest and shape.

if in doubt, layer

(Image credit: Getty Images)

The key to creating a cohesive layered look is to mix and match different cuts and textures - but in a thoughtful way. Here, we love the contrast of the ripped jeans, tailored blazer and mesh details.

Colour blocking

(Image credit: Getty Images)

You truly can't go wrong with a well-tailored suit. Opt for a stunning, bright hue like actress Michelle Dockery, and you don't need to worry about any additional styling as the look is impactful by itself. However, if it's a bit chilly or you want to introduce a different colour, an open tailor trench coat can add a sophisticated and chic edge. Just choose your colour and cut wisely.

A double denim moment

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Despite all pre-conceptions you might have, double denim is definitely okay these days - especially when paired with other fabrics or materials. We love this country-style look that wouldn't look out of place in Pippa Middleton's wardrobe.

All about the details

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Accessories and embellishments can transform a look, turning a basic outfit into a party-ready ensemble and a minimalistic leather bag into a statement piece. This look is fairly easy to DIY too; simply wrap a headscarf round the bag straps of an old handbag that you think could do with a new lease of life.

A pop of colour

(Image credit: Getty Images)

The fishnets and neon scarf give this classic look a fun, eye-catching edge while the grey boots and heavy coat are a practical choice for an autumn / winter day out.

Mix and match

(Image credit: Getty Images)

This ensemble brings together a few pieces that shouldn't work together but really do; a long leather coat, sports shorts, a basic tank and statement sunglasses. The different textures and cuts complement each other wonderfully, in part because they follow the same colour palette.

Tricolour

(Image credit: Getty Images)

When putting together outfits, colour analysis can help you determine the tones that suit your skin tone and hair colour. But we subscribe to the notion that you should just wear the colours that make you happy and bring you joy. Like this green, yellow and pink colour combination. Who could wear this and not feel happy?!

Statement accessories

(Image credit: Getty Images)

This vinyl trench coat and black polo neck combination is brilliant by itself, but what really pulls this outfit together for us is the beautiful silver earrings, featuring an eye-catching chain detail.