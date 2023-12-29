These are the top fashion picks of 2023, according to our readers

January is always a good time to think about getting organised – and for many of us, that starts with our wardrobe. With a focus on investment pieces that last, here we've listed the most popular fashion items on the woman&home website in 2023.

If you want to refresh your capsual wardrobe for the new year, there are plenty of products here worth investing in. When analysing the most clicked fashion buys of the year, it's clear to see that functional underwear had a moment in 2023, with the most popular items on our list being hardworking shapewear. 2023 was also the year we saw a revival of Birkenstocks, with the likes of Gwyneth Paltrow and Katie Holmes putting functional shoes back on the map.

Other products that made the cut include classic Levi's Original 501 jeans, and Sorel's Caribou women's waterproof snow boots, as seen on Kate Middleton. Scroll down to discover the full list of our top fashion picks of the year.

7 top fashion picks of 2023

The following list is based on the fashion products with the most clicks over the past 12 months. The products we feature in our edits and buying guides are selected by our editorial team of fashion experts – we only ever recommend what we'd wear or buy ourselves.