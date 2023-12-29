These are the top fashion picks of 2023, according to our readers
These popular wardrobe staples will serve you all year round.
January is always a good time to think about getting organised – and for many of us, that starts with our wardrobe. With a focus on investment pieces that last, here we've listed the most popular fashion items on the woman&home website in 2023.
If you want to refresh your capsual wardrobe for the new year, there are plenty of products here worth investing in. When analysing the most clicked fashion buys of the year, it's clear to see that functional underwear had a moment in 2023, with the most popular items on our list being hardworking shapewear. 2023 was also the year we saw a revival of Birkenstocks, with the likes of Gwyneth Paltrow and Katie Holmes putting functional shoes back on the map.
Other products that made the cut include classic Levi's Original 501 jeans, and Sorel's Caribou women's waterproof snow boots, as seen on Kate Middleton. Scroll down to discover the full list of our top fashion picks of the year.
7 top fashion picks of 2023
The following list is based on the fashion products with the most clicks over the past 12 months. The products we feature in our edits and buying guides are selected by our editorial team of fashion experts – we only ever recommend what we'd wear or buy ourselves.
RRP: Was £165, now £104 at Amazon
There was a frenzy of excitement around these functional snow boots when they were declared one of Kate Middleton's activewear pieces of choice. They come with incredible ratings on the Amazon website, with shoppers praising their sturdy shape and stylish finish. With the post-Christmas sale discount making these boots just over £100, they're currently a steal for some royally-approved footwear.
RRP: £34 at Next
Deemed one of the most comfortable bras of 2023, the popularity of the Spanx Breast of Both Worlds Reversible Comfort Bra shows that comfort really is king when it comes to the most popular fashion items of 2023. Our tester said of this product: "It was incredibly supportive and is definitely, in my opinion, the best pull-on bra for a large bust as it gave a firm hold."
RRP: £55 at Amazon
Next on the list is one of the best bras for back fat from our guide, the Leonisa Back Smoothing Bra with Soft Full Lace Coverage Cups. This double-layered bra has a high coverage back to ensure a smoother finish. Our tester said of the bra's fit, "As a 'back smoothing bra', this style is specifically designed for a smooth finish and the bra comes up extra high under the armpits to completely negate the problem."
RRP: £86 at Shapeez
This Shapeez bra was another comfy bra that got shoppers' attention. As part of our round-up of the best bras for back fat, our tester said, "While you might feel sceptical about this lesser-known brand, I find its products do work. Shapewear meets lingerie, this bra obviously is not great for low back or backless items but if you want a smooth finish under clothes, the full top-like back panel gives a sleek finish."
RRP: £36 at M&S
Another comfy bra topped the list of our most clicked fashion buys in 2023 - the Sloggi Zero Feel Bralette. The super streamlined design means it feels like a second skin, with no seams and super soft, stretchy fabric. Our tester said that "it's exceptionally lightweight and feels absolutely gorgeous against the skin." Our tester also remarked, "Unlike any other bra I have ever tried, the fabric literally has Zero Feel, such is its lightness and comfort."
RRP:
Was £100, now £70 at Levis
If you're after a classic pair of jeans that will never go out of style, Levis' 501 jeans are a great investment piece. We've tested the whole Levis denim collection and can safely say that this pair is up there with the best. Our tester said of the jeans, "The ultimate addition to your wardrobe if you're looking for how to style straight-leg jeans, a straight-leg shape is universally flattering." They also called the style their "favourite of all the Levi's jeans," calling this pair "the ones that are least likely to date".
RRP: £115 at Office
Birkenstock has made a big comeback, but it's the newer styles that have really caught the attention of shoppers. As senior writer Amelia Yeomans explains, "The Birkenstock Boston clog has been one of the most sought-after buys for over a year and the trend shows no sign of dissipating." The Boston clogs fuse a practical design with a chic style perfectly - and are a nod to the coastal grandma trend that has dominated in 2023.
