These Anthropologie loafers look almost identical to a Gucci pair - but for a quarter of the price

Nothing is quite as timeless as the loafer - and few fashion houses have perfected the silhouette as well as Gucci. The enduring Princetown slipper design offers the unrivalled sophistication of loafers with the comfort of slip-ons, finished off with the brand's signature Horsebit detail for good measure. But if you don't have £680 to spend on one pair of shoes, you'll want to know about these Anthropologie lookalikes.

In terms of high-quality footwear to invest in, a pair of best loafers for women surely ranks near the top of the list. However, they don't always come cheap. Debuting in the label's F/W 2015 collection, Gucci's Princetown mules are both some of the most recognisable and most stylish loafers on the market, but - unsurprisingly - they will set you back several hundreds of pounds when bought brand new.

Thankfully, we have discovered a high street alternative that looks remarkably similar for just £150. After Anthropologie's version of the Bottega Jodie bag went viral last year for its remarkable similarity to the original designer piece, it became clear that the brand knows a thing or two about capturing the high-end look on a smaller budget. If these loafers gain traction as quickly as the handbag, you can expect these to sell out in record time.

Anthropologie Gucci loafer lookalikes

If you have been lusting after a pair of Gucci loafers for years but could never quite justify the cost, you can now get an almost identical look for less than a quarter of the price. The spring/summer fashion trends 2024 indicate that all things black and sleek are firmly in this season, and nothing fits that bill better than these slip-ons.

Anthropologie Bibi Lou Zagreb Suede Slip-On Loafers View at Anthropologie RRP: £150 | With a 100% suede upper and leather insole, these high-quality slip-ons have the same silhouette and style as the much more pricey Gucci Princetowns. Available in sizes UK 3 - UK 8, you'll want to snap these up whilst they're still in stock. Gucci Princetown Leather Slipper in Black View at Matches RRP: £680 | They don't come cheap, but these black leather loafers have maintained their style credentials since their launch back in 2015, so you can be sure they are an enduring investment that will serve you well for years to come.

Although both pairs of loafers share a very similar design, there are a few differences that the trained eye would pick up on. The most obvious distinction between the two designs lies in the size of the Horsebit detail, which is significantly chunkier and more angular in the Anthropologie version. Quiet Luxury lovers will no doubt favour the original style, but for those after a pair of slightly more statement dressy flats, the bolder high-street design offers a standout look.

Whilst Gucci does sell suede versions of the Princetown design in other colourways, the black hue only comes in smooth leather, which Anthropologie doesn't currently offer in black. If you're building a shoe capsule wardrobe with maximum practicality in mind, you will want to consider how suede will stand up to the elements and invest in a shoe protector spray from Amazon before venturing outside.

The toe is also more rounded in the Gucci silhouette, whilst the Anthropologie pair boasts a trendy square-toe finish. However, when it comes to the slip-on mule shape and the subtle heel, the look of both pairs of shoes is very similar.

Much like the best Gucci bags, lookalikes will never quite measure up to the original thing. If you can afford to invest in the Gucci Princetown loafers, you are guaranteed a capsule wardrobe staple that will stand the test of time in terms of both style and quality. But if you're on a tighter budget and want to achieve a similar look, this is one of the best Gucci loafer alternatives we've come across - and we don't expect stock to last long.