32 inspirational street style denim jacket shots

When it comes to showcasing how to wear any given item, no one does it better than the street style set, and scrolling through snaps is a speedy way of drawing inspiration for your own wardrobe.

The denim jacket is one such item that the most fashionable of women know is a key style piece in a wardrobe, with the best denim jackets being as versatile as a blazer or cardigan. While true blue is the most classic, they come in many different guises, with a real mixture of shades, colours and cuts available both at designer and high street brands.

Traditionally casual by nature, a denim jacket has that certain effortless aesthetic that can be used to dress down a fancy frock or go matchy-matchy with your best jeans for a double-denim look. No need to tuck it away when the seasons change either, shearling linings and cropped silhouettes ensure it’s a year-round companion.

32 ways to style denim jackets

Wondering how to style a denim jacket? These inspirational denim jacket street style looks will breathe new life into your denim looks.

1. With denim on denim

You’ve heard of double denim but how about quadruple denim? For a statement look, try head-to-toe blues with a jacket, shirt, jeans and even boots all in the tough fabric. We love how the over-the-knee boots blend seamlessly with the jeans. And it helps the bright green bag really pop.

2. With khaki

Embrace the utilitarian feel of the denim jacket and pair with some khaki trousers. The black pointed heels and boxy shoulder bag add a feminine spin to the casual outfit. Layer a silky cami underneath the jacket to render it dinner-date ready.

3. With florals

Denim and florals make for one cute combination and this is a look we certainly want to recreate in the spring. The tucked-in jacket helps to highlight the waist for a flattering silhouette and the pink embellished heels give it a Carrie Bradshaw-esque finish.

4. With a denim skirt

A seemingly effortless look that still packs a punch, this denim jacket and skirt pairing is a winner. Considered details such as the silver embellishments and the simple white tee help to break up the denim and the simple black accessories keep it looking polished.

5. With red

We love how the denim jacket takes a bit of a backseat in this look to let the red truly pop. A lesson in how to wear red, the fresh white accessories and designer belt make a stylish contrast. A chic in-between seasons look you can rock from day to night, for a preppy meets nautical aesthetic.

6. With shearling

A shearling denim jacket will keep you warm during colder temperatures, without compromising on style. The leather skirt adds a cool contrast of textures and the black roll neck completes the cosy get-up. Pull the look together with some monochrome heels.

7. With wide leg trousers

Play with proportions and team your denim jacket with a pair of wide-leg trousers. With serious leg-lengthening powers, a wide-leg cut is flattering and comfortable for all-day wear. The monochromatic palette keeps this look feeling timeless. One you can reach for on those nothing-to-wear days.

8. With graphic prints

A denim jacket has the power to give a dressier frock a casual spin making it more wearable for the everyday. You can never go wrong with a printed midi dress (especially one with pockets!) and this makes a dreamy day-to-night look. The bold design needs minimal styling so keep the accessories pared-back.

9. With a denim dress

Another achingly cool double denim outfit, the cropped hem gives the classic trucker jacket a modern update and helps to highlight the wearer's waist. With a frayed hem on the dress for an unfinished edge, the fit and flare keep it feeling feminine and flattering. Perfectly topped off with some 70s-inspired mules.

10. With leather

An unstoppable combo, leather and denim are two fail-safe fabrics that will always work well together so don’t be afraid to team your jacket with a sleek leather skirt. The slogan t-shirt layered underneath keeps it feeling relaxed. A pairing to reach for on repeat - swap the heels for your best white trainers at the weekend.

11. With a knitted dress

A cosy look that still feels glamorous, the padded detailing on this denim jacket gives it an extra layer of warmth. Offset the boxier shape of the jacket with a slinkier dress underneath - this knitted number works like a charm. Finish with the best designer bags for a final flourish.

12. With sequins

Denim jackets aren't just for dressed-down days. We love the high-low combo of the relaxed denim jacket with the sparkly evening trousers for a chic smart-casual outfit idea. The red bag adds extra colour and practicality. Take this look from daytime to dinner.

13. With joggers

Master the art of layering with a cool texture clash. From the embellished vest and silky shirt to the tough denim. The matching tones of blues and whites pull together the whole look. An easy way to dress up your joggers, finish with disco-ready silver heels.

14. With patchwork details

Another way to break up a multiple denim look is to add patchwork details to bring in different shades of the fabric. This cropped jacket helps to highlight the waist and pairs perfectly with high-waist jeans. Embrace those retro vibes, and go for a bootcut.

15. With a summer dress

Perhaps one of the most coveted looks, a denim jacket and a summer dress will always look chic. The mixture of the slouchier cropped jacket with the softer floor-sweeping dress helps to balance proportions and the leopard print hat and chunky trainers add a dose of personality.

16. With shorts

A fail-safe formula to reach for in summer, denim jacket and shorts are a no-brainer. The leather fabric on these shorts keeps it feeling polished and the khaki fabric leans into the utility feel of the jacket. 90s-inspired mules and a top-handle bag elevate this look to render it evening-ready.

17. With sharp tailoring

There’s something so effortless about the mix of smart tailoring with laid-back denim. It’s about how you wear it too - buttoned up right to the top adds to that polished aesthetic. Finished off with a coordinating denim bag, it’s classic meets cutting edge.

18. With a white tee

Denim and a white tee may not be groundbreaking, but it’s a pairing you can always rely on. If you want your denim jacket to be on the smarter end of the sartorial scale, opt for a darker wash. Combined with the coordinating jeans to create a suit-like effect, the t-shirt keeps it nonchalant.

19. With all-black

An all-black outfit can be incredibly striking and the denim jacket casually thrown over the top softens this look. The oversized jacket creates that borrowed-from-the-boys look that also helps to offset the more form-fitting outfit underneath. The micro-bag is the perfect finishing touch.

20. With cowboy boots

We’re pleased to report your denim jacket looks just as good with fashion-forward hero items as it does with basics from your capsule wardrobe. Case in point, these statement cowboy boots. The embellished detail on the denim two-piece adds to the head-turning look.

21. With a broderie dress

A classic look you can reach for every summer this is a match made in heaven, giving the whimsical frock a tougher edge. The voluminous sleeves on this design add to the drama. Style with strappy sandals and retro sunnies for the ultimate warm-weather ensemble.

22. With a monochrome palette

Of course, it’s not always about the true blues, and this look makes us want to reach for a grey denim jacket stat. Sometimes the simplest of looks can have the most impact so take note and stick to a mono palette, teaming with black trousers and white accessories.

23. With a mini skirt

The long sleeves of the denim jacket helps to balance out shorter hems so work well paired with mini skirts. The pleated design adds to the preppy feel whilst the darker wash keeps it feeling sophisticated. Keep the accessories classic and pared-back with neutrals and the best designer heels.

24. With paperbag trousers

Throw a denim jacket over anything for instant coolness and this shacket silhouette adds to that nonchalant aesthetic - especially with the additional paint splashes. The smarter trousers and heeled sandals keep it intentional and stops it veering too far down the scruffy vibe.

25. With a cream co-ord

How you wear your denim jacket also matters and this over the shoulders look - or shrobing - is an effortlessly cool way to wear your blues. If you don’t want to go for the full double denim look, switch up your shades and go for a cream hue instead. Finished with retro ‘dad’ trainers for an easy weekend outfit.

26. With statement trousers

One of the pros of a denim jacket is that it can be the star of the show or take a supporting role and let other pieces shine. The bold orange trousers really pop against the blue denim and the black roll neck provides the perfect foundation. Minimal styling is needed - just some dramatic hoops and an everyday bag.

27. With fun textures

Proof that your denim jacket can be as dressy as you want it to be, this look brings all the fun. A playful texture clash of a vinyl skirt and a statement feathery trim, this is certainly one to consider if you want to turn some heads. The cat-eye sunnies and black sandals add to the glamour.

28. With trainers

Embrace the casual energy of the denim jacket and wear with white trainers. One for the minimalists out there, this simple cream dress and timeless accessories is a look you’ll want to wear on repeat. A wearable daytime look that will never go out of style.

29. With straight leg jeans

The best straight leg jeans are incredibly wearable, pairing with just about everything. With a slim fit, they look great with a more oversized denim jacket. This blazer silhouette gives it a more masculine spin with 80s-inspired shoulder pads and a roomy fit. Finish with heels for added polish.

30. With a coat

For an extra layer in the winter, try the double coat look, layering a larger coat over your denim jacket. The double denim outfit works as a building block here, proving a stylish base layer for the bright red coat to really make it pop. The slouchier fit adds to the laidback look too.

31. With a two-piece

The oversized denim jacket gives this knitted two-piece and edgier finish. Together with the over-the-knee boots, it stops the look from being too cutesy but instead gives it a grown-up feel as well as giving extra coverage. The key is in proportions so look to slouchier jackets when recreating this outfit.

32. With a jumpsuit

Much like a dress, a denim jacket looks great teamed with a jumpsuit too, adding a casual spin to this tailored design. This cropped white silhouette helps to draw in the waist, highlighted by the belted jumpsuit. The colour clashing Barbie pink bag adds extra interest.