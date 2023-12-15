These 14 white Christmas nail designs are as elegant as they come

When we think of the holidays, often shimmering gold or bright red nails come to mind, but if you favour more of a minimalist aesthetic, these white Christmas nail designs are so sophisticated - but no less festive.

Whether you're planning a new set of BIAB nails or a Christmas French nail design, white is the perfect expensive-looking nail colour to wear this season. Not only does the shade mirror that of freshly fallen snow and glittering icicles, but it's also timeless and subtle enough to compliment any outfit.

White nails are also flattering for every season, meaning if you're planning long-lasting nail treatments like acrylics or gels, a milky hue will not look out of place come January. So, for those seeking a muted and stylish nail look - that is festive but not garish - here are 14 white Christmas nails to request or recreate at home...

14 white Christmas nails to bring all the elegance this season

From trendy 'Glazed' nails to delicate snowflake decals, there are few shades in the colour wheel that match the festive assignment so well - well, bar red Christmas nails perhaps.

And while you might think the monochromatic shade is a tad limiting, we've rounded up not one but 14 classy white manicures that are sure to elevate your partywear and beyond.

Our go-to white nail polish picks

Shade "Flocon" Nailberry L'Oxygéné Oxygenated Nail Lacquer View at Amazon RRP: £16 This vegan and cruelty-free nail polish from Nailberry offers the most perfect milky white hue and a breathable, long-lasting finish. Ideal for an all-over white mani or a French tip. Shade "Funny Bunny" OPI Classic Nail Polish View at Amazon RRP: £14.90 This white polish is a cult-classic as it's buildable and delivers a perfect wash of cool, creamy white to your nails. It's the perfect base colour for a glazed/chrome look and for any of the nail art in the roundup. Shade "Pearly White" essie Original Nail Polish View at Amazon RRP: £8.99 Our team recommends this pearly number from essie for a 'Frosted' nail look. With its opalescent pigments, just one coat of this delivers the perfect, icy shimmer to your nails - plus it's buildable!

To get the most out of your crisp, white manicure, be sure to incorporate a cuticle oil - like OPI's cuticle oil (available at Amazon) and the best nail strengtheners into your nail care routine. A glossy top coat, like this one from Essie (at Amazon), will also help to elevate your chosen nail shade and ward off chipping.

1. Timeless milky white nails

If you're looking for a really classic and hassle-free manicure look, you can't go wrong with a wash of milky white nail polish. It's chic, elegant and perfectly winter ready. It also suits all nail shapes and can be elevated further with a pearly or glittery top coat.

Recreate the look Manucurist Green Nail Polish in Shade "Snow" View at Amazon RRP: £14

2. Micro French tip nails

For a very subtle option, a micro French tip is so stylish and really easy to recreate with the help of a thin nail art brush or nail stamper. We'd suggest opting for a bright, crisp white but you can also use more of a milky shade or a shimmer, for an extra Christmassy touch. The beauty of a micro French tip is that it looks so clean but won't overpower or steal focus from your outfit.

Recreate the look Beetles Nail Art Liner Brushes View at Amazon RRP: £8.99

3. Gold line nails

Is there a more luxe-looking combination than white and gold? An abstract gold line-art look over a white base is perfect for party season and is so easy to recreate at home, with a nail brush and your go-to white base coat.

Recreate the look Nailberry L'Oxygéné Oxygenated Nail Lacquer in shade "Golden Hour" View at Amazon RRP: £16

4. Subtle glitter nails

If you want to add a touch of sparkle to your look, whilst still keeping your look very classy, this manicure design is perfect. It features just a dab of gold glitter over at the centre of the half-moon (at the base of the nail), while the rest of the nail is left creamy white.

Recreate the look OPI Infinite Shine Long-Wear Nail Polish in Shade "Pop the baubles" View at Amazon RRP: £16.90

5. Glazed nails

Glazed nails are still very popular, especially around this time of year because not only are they winter-ready but they also add a touch of glamour to your look - ideal for parties and dinner settings. Simply opt for a white shimmery nail polish, or a pearlescent chrome powder, which you should seal in with a high-shine top coat.

Recreate the look Nails.INC 73% Plant Power Polish in Shade "Glowing Somewhere" View at Amazon RRP: £9

6. Chrome Snowflake nails

Snowflakes are a classic symbol of winter and Christmastime, so adding a few of these delicate white decals to your fingertips is a no-brainer. We love that these nails incorporate a chrome finish, which just add to their festive appeal.

To recreate, you'll need your thin nail art brushes for this one, and your pearlescent chrome powder.

Recreate the look Barry M In a Flash Quick Dry Nail Paint in Shade "Chaotic Cream" View at Amazon RRP: £3.99

7. White marbled nails

These speckled, marble-like nails are a good way to spice up a plain white nail look. You can either opt for a polish with this style of marbled formula or mix your own, selecting your favourite shades and swirling them together before applying.

For a similarly speckled look, apply your creamy base coat and while it's still drying, use a thin brush or dotting tool to swirl and dab on your other shades.

Recreate the look OPI Holiday 2023 Nail Lacquer Mini 10-Piece Gift Set View at Look Fantastic RRP: £44.90

8. Gold stars

Like the star atop the Christmas tree, this manicure brings the festive cheer. It's subtle but thanks to the subtle gold stars dotted around, it's perfect for party season. You can either add a star to every nail, or just opt for one feature nail - you could even opt for a gold glitter polish - the choice is yours.

Recreate the look Rimmel 60 Seconds Glitter Nail Polish in Shade "Oh My Gold" View at Amazon RRP: £3.99

9. Snow-covered French tips

Now these nails might fly under the radar on Christmas day, but we just can't get over how cute they look and how reminiscent they are of snow-covered branches and windowsills. This look is also ideal if you haven't quite mastered the perfect French tip curve yet.

Recreate the look essie Original Nail Polish in Shade "Blanc" View at Amazon RRP: £8.99

10. Icy pearl nails

These pearly feature nails are the epitome of a chic white Christmas nail look. They play with both a classic French tip and block nail look, creating a very interesting and sophisticated manicure.

Recreate the look essie Original Nail Polish in Shade "Pearly White" View at Amazon RRP: £8.99

11. Gift-wrapped nails

Making your nails look like tiny presents is another good use for your trusty white nail polish. The crisp colour looks so effective against a more sheer, milky base coat and is so easy to recreate.

Recreate the look Nailberry L'Oxygéné Oxygenated Nail Lacquer in Shade "Flocon" View at Amazon RRP: £16

12. Candy cane nails

If you're looking to add a pop of red, a candy cane-style colourway is another great option for the festive season. Just a few alternating dots or cherry red and white will create a very cute and recognisably festive look, with fairly minimal effort.

Recreate the look Essie Original High Shine Nail Polish in Shade "Forever Yummy" View at Amazon RRP: £8.99

13. Irish cream squoval nails

If bright way is a little too much, a white-cream is the perfect, muted alternative and reminds us of Baileys or Eggnog. It's a timeless look that will tide you over well into the New Year and beyond.

Recreate the look Essie Original High Shine Nail Polish in Shade "Limo Scene" View at Amazon RRP: £8.99

14. Teeny white hearts

Last but by no means least, we have these teeny tiny white hearts. If you prefer very low-key manicures, but still want to feature a nod to the season, a few hearts dotted on a creamy white base is definitely the way to go.