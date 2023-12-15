These 14 white Christmas nail designs are as elegant as they come
We're dreaming of a white Christmas manicure and these 14 designs just ooze chic...
When we think of the holidays, often shimmering gold or bright red nails come to mind, but if you favour more of a minimalist aesthetic, these white Christmas nail designs are so sophisticated - but no less festive.
Whether you're planning a new set of BIAB nails or a Christmas French nail design, white is the perfect expensive-looking nail colour to wear this season. Not only does the shade mirror that of freshly fallen snow and glittering icicles, but it's also timeless and subtle enough to compliment any outfit.
White nails are also flattering for every season, meaning if you're planning long-lasting nail treatments like acrylics or gels, a milky hue will not look out of place come January. So, for those seeking a muted and stylish nail look - that is festive but not garish - here are 14 white Christmas nails to request or recreate at home...
14 white Christmas nails to bring all the elegance this season
From trendy 'Glazed' nails to delicate snowflake decals, there are few shades in the colour wheel that match the festive assignment so well - well, bar red Christmas nails perhaps.
And while you might think the monochromatic shade is a tad limiting, we've rounded up not one but 14 classy white manicures that are sure to elevate your partywear and beyond.
Our go-to white nail polish picks
Shade "Flocon"
RRP: £16
This vegan and cruelty-free nail polish from Nailberry offers the most perfect milky white hue and a breathable, long-lasting finish. Ideal for an all-over white mani or a French tip.
Shade "Funny Bunny"
RRP: £14.90
This white polish is a cult-classic as it's buildable and delivers a perfect wash of cool, creamy white to your nails. It's the perfect base colour for a glazed/chrome look and for any of the nail art in the roundup.
Shade "Pearly White"
RRP: £8.99
Our team recommends this pearly number from essie for a 'Frosted' nail look. With its opalescent pigments, just one coat of this delivers the perfect, icy shimmer to your nails - plus it's buildable!
To get the most out of your crisp, white manicure, be sure to incorporate a cuticle oil - like OPI's cuticle oil (available at Amazon) and the best nail strengtheners into your nail care routine. A glossy top coat, like this one from Essie (at Amazon), will also help to elevate your chosen nail shade and ward off chipping.
1. Timeless milky white nails
A post shared by Julia Diogo (@paintedbyjools)
A photo posted by on
If you're looking for a really classic and hassle-free manicure look, you can't go wrong with a wash of milky white nail polish. It's chic, elegant and perfectly winter ready. It also suits all nail shapes and can be elevated further with a pearly or glittery top coat.
Recreate the look
RRP: £14
2. Micro French tip nails
For a very subtle option, a micro French tip is so stylish and really easy to recreate with the help of a thin nail art brush or nail stamper. We'd suggest opting for a bright, crisp white but you can also use more of a milky shade or a shimmer, for an extra Christmassy touch. The beauty of a micro French tip is that it looks so clean but won't overpower or steal focus from your outfit.
Recreate the look
RRP: £8.99
3. Gold line nails
A post shared by DRYBY (@drybylondon)
A photo posted by on
Is there a more luxe-looking combination than white and gold? An abstract gold line-art look over a white base is perfect for party season and is so easy to recreate at home, with a nail brush and your go-to white base coat.
Recreate the look
RRP: £16
4. Subtle glitter nails
If you want to add a touch of sparkle to your look, whilst still keeping your look very classy, this manicure design is perfect. It features just a dab of gold glitter over at the centre of the half-moon (at the base of the nail), while the rest of the nail is left creamy white.
Recreate the look
RRP: £16.90
5. Glazed nails
A post shared by Alyx Lippiatt (@alyxlippiatt)
A photo posted by on
Glazed nails are still very popular, especially around this time of year because not only are they winter-ready but they also add a touch of glamour to your look - ideal for parties and dinner settings. Simply opt for a white shimmery nail polish, or a pearlescent chrome powder, which you should seal in with a high-shine top coat.
Recreate the look
RRP: £9
6. Chrome Snowflake nails
A post shared by Alexandra Teleki (@thehotblend)
A photo posted by on
Snowflakes are a classic symbol of winter and Christmastime, so adding a few of these delicate white decals to your fingertips is a no-brainer. We love that these nails incorporate a chrome finish, which just add to their festive appeal.
To recreate, you'll need your thin nail art brushes for this one, and your pearlescent chrome powder.
Recreate the look
RRP: £3.99
7. White marbled nails
These speckled, marble-like nails are a good way to spice up a plain white nail look. You can either opt for a polish with this style of marbled formula or mix your own, selecting your favourite shades and swirling them together before applying.
For a similarly speckled look, apply your creamy base coat and while it's still drying, use a thin brush or dotting tool to swirl and dab on your other shades.
Recreate the look
RRP: £44.90
8. Gold stars
A post shared by DRYBY (@drybylondon)
A photo posted by on
Like the star atop the Christmas tree, this manicure brings the festive cheer. It's subtle but thanks to the subtle gold stars dotted around, it's perfect for party season. You can either add a star to every nail, or just opt for one feature nail - you could even opt for a gold glitter polish - the choice is yours.
Recreate the look
RRP: £3.99
9. Snow-covered French tips
Now these nails might fly under the radar on Christmas day, but we just can't get over how cute they look and how reminiscent they are of snow-covered branches and windowsills. This look is also ideal if you haven't quite mastered the perfect French tip curve yet.
Recreate the look
RRP: £8.99
10. Icy pearl nails
A post shared by Aistė Haas (@heygreatnails)
A photo posted by on
These pearly feature nails are the epitome of a chic white Christmas nail look. They play with both a classic French tip and block nail look, creating a very interesting and sophisticated manicure.
Recreate the look
RRP: £8.99
11. Gift-wrapped nails
A post shared by Courtney (@courtneymarienailartist)
A photo posted by on
Making your nails look like tiny presents is another good use for your trusty white nail polish. The crisp colour looks so effective against a more sheer, milky base coat and is so easy to recreate.
Recreate the look
RRP: £16
12. Candy cane nails
A post shared by emily zheng • chez nails (@bycheznails)
A photo posted by on
If you're looking to add a pop of red, a candy cane-style colourway is another great option for the festive season. Just a few alternating dots or cherry red and white will create a very cute and recognisably festive look, with fairly minimal effort.
Recreate the look
RRP: £8.99
13. Irish cream squoval nails
If bright way is a little too much, a white-cream is the perfect, muted alternative and reminds us of Baileys or Eggnog. It's a timeless look that will tide you over well into the New Year and beyond.
Recreate the look
RRP: £8.99
14. Teeny white hearts
Last but by no means least, we have these teeny tiny white hearts. If you prefer very low-key manicures, but still want to feature a nod to the season, a few hearts dotted on a creamy white base is definitely the way to go.
Recreate the look
RRP: £3.99
woman&home newsletter
Sign up to our free daily email for the latest royal and entertainment news, interesting opinion, expert advice on styling and beauty trends, and no-nonsense guides to the health and wellness questions you want answered.
Naomi is a Beauty Writer from Woman&Home, where she covers everything from skincare to beauty trends, as well as reviewing products and sharing her personal shopping recommendations. She specialises in feature and e-commerce writing and has previously worked as a Lifestyle News Writer for My Imperfect Life magazine, where she used her savvy for TikTok trends to bring readers the latest beauty buzzwords, fashion movements and must-have products. During her time on this title, she also reviewed beauty and skincare products and was commissioned to design some illustrations for one of the team's relationship features.
Before that, Naomi also worked across both GoodTo and My Imperfect Life, whilst training for her Gold Standard diploma in Journalism with the NCTJ, for which she earned a Distinction. Interestingly though, Naomi actually has a background in design, having studied illustration at Plymouth University but leapt into the media world in 2021, after always having a passion for writing.
Before working for Future Publishing’s Lifestyle News team, she worked in the Ad production team. Here she wrote and designed adverts on all sorts of things, which then went into print magazines across all genres. Now, when she isn’t writing articles on the best perfumes and must-have beauty buys, you can find her drinking copious cups of coffee, drawing and probably online shopping.
-
-
What happened in the Platform 7 ending, did Matty kill Lisa and how does the show finale differ from Louise Doughty’s book?
The Platform 7 ending changed a few details from the original book but it kept the same over-arching themes and level of emotion
By Emma Shacklock Published
-
Prince William recalls the moment a 13-year-old Queen Elizabeth first met Prince Philip and ’never had eyes for anyone’ after
At a Naval College Graduation ceremony, Prince William addressed the graduates with a historical tidbit about the late Queen
By Madeline Merinuk Published