Where not to spray your perfume, if you want to make a lasting impression

If you’re looking to boost the longevity of your signature scent, you might want to reevaluate where you’re spritzing, as the experts have shared the spots that will be doing those precious blends no favours…

While finding an enduring fragrance can be as simple as selecting one from the list of vetted and aptly-named long-lasting perfumes, there are also a few things that we can do to help bolster their lifespans - but equally, a few habits that could be doing the exact opposite. For instance, spraying perfume on your wrists and subsequently rubbing them together is a no-no, where experts are concerned - and it turns out, there are a few other areas that should also be avoided.

So, if you’re looking for a way to ensure your best perfumes for women linger all day long, these are application missteps to avoid…

Where not to spray your perfume, according to experts

For most of us, our perfumes - whether you favour floral fragrances and perfumes with jasmine, or more unusual milk perfumes - are very personal and have the ability to make us feel put-together and downright chic. So naturally, we want them to stick with us for as long as possible.

And while we all have our preferred spritzing ritual, there are a few areas on your body you should avoid - or at the very least, not trust to carry your precious perfume notes alone.

Our go-to long-lasting scents

Now, before we dive into the dos and don'ts of where to spray perfume, here are a few long-lasting scent recommendations, in case you find your own collection lacking...

1. Dry skin

According to Floral Street Founder, Michelle Feeney, we should: “Avoid spraying perfume on dry or rough skin, as it may not hold the fragrance as well. Instead, focus on pulse points where the skin is warmer, such as the wrists, neck, and behind the ears. These areas help to diffuse the fragrance more effectively and ensure it lasts longer.”

Perfume famously reacts well to damp or moisturised skin, which is why experts often recommend applying your favourite scents soon after a shower or bath - when your skin is still slightly damp. Furthermore, some of the most iconic perfumeries also offer their hero scents in lotion form - to layer with your corresponding eau de toilettes or parfums. This helps to not only double up on the scent but also allows the notes from your fragrances to cling to your skin better.

2. Hair

Now, this might be a tad divisive, as hair perfumes are a popular option for layering and even our woman&home Beauty Editor, Aleesha Badkar loves to add a spritz or two to her hair, but it’s not the best place for a really lasting scent impression.

As Feeney notes: “It's best to avoid spraying perfume on areas where the scent may fade quickly or where it might not be as effective. For instance, spraying perfume directly onto your hair can cause the scent to dissipate quickly.”

Adding a spritz of your go-to perfume to your tresses can be a good accompanying area to apply your scent - to ensure the aroma envelops you, or to get a reminder of the chic notes every time your hair swishes - but we’d suggest not having it as the sole place you apply it. Instead, add your perfume to your neck and wrists (which are pulse points) and then finish with a flourishing mist to your hair.

3. Clothes

While spraying your clothes is another popular method, we wanted to include this as some perfumes can stain and have adverse effects on more delicate fabrics. Beauty Ed, Aleesha says to avoid spraying on silks and satins.

Where should you spray perfume, instead?

Our pulse points (located on our neck, wrists and knees) are widely acknowledged to be the best places to spray perfume, as these areas are warm and well, pulse - helping the notes to emanate.

Feeney also recommends applying your scent behind your ears, as again this is a pulse point and a place of natural body heat. Applying body lotion/moisturiser before perfume - especially one with a corresponding scent can also help your signature fragrance to cling and absorb into the skin.