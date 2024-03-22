I swore off fake tan for 14 years but this is the one that converted me back - and it's 25% off this weekend

After swearing off fake tan for the best part of 14 years, I've discovered the ultimate, entirely clear self-tanner, that promises a radiant, streak-free finish...

When it comes to recommending the best self-tans, it's not a topic I take lightly. After all, I've had my fair share of fake tan shockers over the years, from streaky calves to palms so stained I looked like I’d soaked them in tea for a full week. Not to mention the time I slathered on a guide-colour-free tan before bed without a mitt (a rookie error).

So bad was my experience with fake tans, that I vowed to never use it again - until that is, I met a certain clear tanning mousse, which is not only one of the best fake tans for pale skin but has also become one of the few (if not only) fake tans for your face that I trust - here's why...

Why the Tan Luxe Express Tanning Mousse is the only fake tan I trust

This tanning mouse offers the perfect, sun-kissed glow in just 30 minutes. Its formula is clear, meaning you can say goodbye to orange stains on your clothes and sheets. Plus, it features vitamin C and hyaluronic acid, to nourish your skin whilst leaving a bronzed, streak-free finish.

There is an obvious pro to using a tan with a guide colour, and that’s that it allows you to clearly see where you’ve applied your tan, and where you might have missed. The downsides though, are the muddy colour (which often transfers onto your sheets) and a strong, biscuity scent.

Another guide colour con, which I only learnt last year when I met Tan Luxe’s founder Marc Elrick, is that residual guide colour is the reason why your fake tan fades in patches rather than one smooth colour, and why most tans break down when they come into contact with oils. Take the guide colour out of the equation and you get a much cleaner, far less grubby-looking and more natural finish – which is exactly what Tan Luxe delivers.

Even if you’ve not strayed beyond gradual tan before, I think Tan Luxe Express Tanning Mousse is the kind of fake tan that everyone will like. If you are a novice, I’d just say start with your legs until you get the hang of it because you can always fall back on trousers if it goes horribly wrong - but I promise it won’t.

How to apply the Tan Luxe Express Tanning Mousse

Following a considered process when it comes to application can really help you get the most out of the product. Here's what works for me:

1. Prep the skin well

Prep is key, so that means exfoliating the day before, ideally with the help of a body scrub and a textured mitt, to remove any old tan and lingering dry, no-longer-needed skin cells.

Before you’re ready to go apply moisturiser to naturally dry areas (hands, feet, elbows, knees and ankles) and always, always use a mitt to apply. Even though this is a good tan, you’ll still end up with streaky palms if you go hands-in. The consistency of Tan Luxe Express Tanning Mousse is a non-sticky, silky foam that glides onto limbs with a little going a fair way, which makes applying it an easy and speedy process.

2. Don't overbake

Once it’s on, Tan Luxe recommend leaving for between 30 minutes and 3 hours depending on the depth of colour you’re after.

Personally, I’ve never gone for more than an hour and ten though, and for me that’s enough time to gain a convincing, sun-kissed glow that lasts for around a week.

3. Adapt to your skin shade

I find that it definitely works better when there’s some natural tan there to cling to and enhance, so I’d say try an hour in the winter and reduce to half in the summer.

For me, the extra 30 minutes of time commitment during the winter are worth every second, as nothing perks up my confidence quite like a glow to take the edge off of my pale, sun-starved skin.

4. Wash off properly

When your timer goes off, hop in the shower and wash with warm water (no shower gel) and wait patiently. The tan starts to develop straight away, but it takes around six hours until you can notice the difference. From then, it fades ever so slightly day by day, but nice and evenly like a natural tan does, so you’re not left with a patchwork effect that prevents you from wearing anything sleeveless from day three.

I know they say fake it until you make it, but for me, with a faux glow this good, even a real deal, straight-from-sunshine tan pales in comparison.