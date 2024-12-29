Scalp care and bare nails: a beauty editor's alternative 2025 resolutions

I’ve made the decision to set them out as my 2025 beauty resolutions – after all, if ever there was a time to refocus, a new year is it.

We’ve all heard those cliché beauty dos and don’ts (always use your best cleanser to remove your makeup before bed, drink lots of water, et cetera). But over the past year, I’ve come across a handful of lesser-known beauty rules that have promise to make a serious difference.

From supplementing my best shampoo for fine hair with a consistent scalp care routine, calming down on overly harsh skincare ingredients, embracing natural-looking brows and finally finding a body care routine that I can stick to – these are just some of the beauty resolutions I’m making for 2025…

7 beauty resolutions I'm sticking to in 2025 - by a beauty editor

1. Be consistent with scalp care

It’s easy to shrug your shoulders when it comes to tips for a healthier scalp, isn’t it? But as someone who’s been through all kinds of ups and downs with my scalp – from stubborn flaking to persistent dryness – I’ve realised how game-changing it can be to find a scalp care routine that works. You see, our scalps are just as prone to dryness and sensitivity as the skin on the rest of our bodies, and if your scalp begins to falter, it can impact your hair, too.

“The health of your scalp has a direct impact on the health and growth of your hair. A flaky, oily scalp can increase daily hair fall and promote inflammation” explains Anabel Kingsley, consultant trichologist and brand president at Philip Kingsley. “A build-up of flakes around the hair follicle can also compromise the strength of the outer hair cuticle (your hair’s protective layer) as it grows.” Which leads to weaker strands prone to breakage. Moral of the story? Keep your scalp happy and your hair will follow.

Act+Acre Daily Hydro Scalp Serum View at Cult Beauty RRP: £24 The soothing formula is loaded with hydrating hyaluronic acid to keep the scalp healthy and support the skin barrier – which is hugely important over the winter months when temperatures get icy and the scalp becomes more vulnerable to environmental stress. I haven’t had a single flaky, itchy flare-up since using the serum, not one. Straand Crown Companion Cleansing Pre-Wash Scalp Oil View at Sephora RRP: £24 Adding a weekly deep cleansing treatment to nix any product build-up is an excellent idea, particularly if, like me, you tend to go overboard with the dry shampoo. This oil-based formula breaks down dirt and build-up on the scalp, without drying it out. Massage a few drops in before shampooing and you’ll notice a big difference, trust me. Philip Kingsley Flaky/Itchy Scalp Anti-Dandruff Mask View at Sephora UK RRP: £21 for 2 For all-out scalp emergencies (persistent flaking and itchy dryness), it’s time to roll out the big guns… Designed by some of the finest trichologists around, this deep treatment mask contains a mix of anti-fungal ingredients, exfoliating salicylic acid and antioxidant-rich green tea extract, all of which can help treat and soothe a dandruff outbreak after just one use. It’s my go-to for soothing any and all scalp issues.

2. Scale back skincare

Don’t get me wrong, I love my AHAs and retinoids as much as the next beauty journalist, but after spending a few months testing out lots of new skincare products – and then hastily trying to calm down a number of sensitivity flare-ups (hazard of the job) – I’ve never been more aware of how important it is to keep things simple. When it comes to active ingredients, more isn’t always more. So, with the new year fast approaching, I’m going to be focusing on a streamlined skincare routine – repairing and nourishing my skin barrier, before re-introducing one or two targeted actives to focus on my skin’s needs.

BYOMA Barrier+ Repair Treatment View at Cult Beauty RRP: £17 Once again, BYOMA proves you don’t have to spend vast sums of money to get effective skincare products. With ceramides to support the skin barrier and ectoin, which has both hydrating and anti-inflammatory benefits, a dollop of this cream acts like a comfort blanket to soothe sensitised skin. REN Evercalm Barrier Support Elixir View at LOOKFANTASTIC RRP: £45 A powerhouse of skin-soothing ingredients, this elixir helps to reduce sensitivity in a matter of days. It’s loaded with nourishing, omega-rich oils including camellia and rosehip, to calm redness and give the skin’s barrier some much-needed support. Skin Rocks The Gentle Acid Check Amazon RRP: £49 Of course, there’s no need to give up actives for good, a gentle acid toner like this Skin Rocks one can leave skin smoother and brighter. Gentle AHAs and PHAs offer a light exfoliation, while skin conditioning agents soothe and prevent irritation.

3. Embrace the natural brow

I have to be honest, I’m a little exhausted with overly-styled brows. whether they're brushed up to the nines or sculpted with eyebrow lamination to within an inch of their life, bags of patience is required. While I admire and respect the dedication to flawless arches, I think 2025 may be the year to just let our brows be… brows. A light touch of tweezing when required and a little pencil to tidy any gaps, et voilà. Done. Just think of the time we’ll all save.

While we can’t all have naturally full arches à la Audrey Hepburn, a little TLC here and there will help. Brow oils are a good way to nourish the hair and keep any eyebrow shape looking healthy, or you can try dabbing a little bit of castor oil on a cotton bud and swiping over brows before bed, to soften hairs, nourish the skin beneath and keep brows looking healthy.

Clarins Eyebrow Pencil View at John Lewis RRP: £23 This long-wearing brow pencil is ideal for touching up any gaps, plus it has a handy spoolie on one end, to help distribute the product evenly and tidy any unruly hairs. Blink Brow Bar Nourishing Brow Oil View at Selfridges RRP: £24 Moisturise, strengthen and condition hairs with this overnight treatment, ensuring the best possible conditions for brow growth. Plus, with lavender, rosemary and sandalwood oils it smells heavenly. REFY Tweezers View at REFY Beauty RRP: £8 Simple, but effective. You can’t go wrong with these precision-grip tweezers for tidying up any stray hairs, quickly and easily.

4. Treat bodycare like skincare

If, like me, you’re happy to indulge in an extensive facial skincare routine, but when it comes to the rest of your body, your best smelling body lotion and a slick of deo is about as far as you go - It may be time to consider trying a more targeted body care routine.

Whether it’s keratosis pilaris (those little bumps on the back of your arms), age spots or stubbornly dull, dry limbs, adding just one body care treatment to your post-shower routine could make a big difference. This is exactly why industry-leading dermatologist, Dr. Alexis Granite, created her capsule bodycare brand, Joonbyrd, designed to protect skin against environmental aggressors, dehydration and mechanical damage. My favourite has to be the Joonbyrd Daydreamer Body Serum, an exceptional all-around formula that does everything from targeting signs of ageing, firming the skin and of course, deeply hydrating.

Joonbyrd Daydreamer Body Serum View at Space NK RRP: £90 The decadent oil-in-serum formula has peptides to boost collagen and elastin production, while botanical extracts like pomegranate and paracress help to tighten and firm the skin. Squalane works a treat at hydrating, while green coffee oil sculpts and smooths. Naturium Retinol Body Lotion View at Space NK RRP: £27 Formulated with encapsulated retinol that works to improve tone, texture and firmness, while remaining gentle on the skin, this clever cream makes the perfect all-round anti-ageing body lotion. Nécessaire The Body Vitamin C View at Space NK RRP: £56 Thought vitamin C was just for your face? Well, this fragrance-free body serum works to improve skin clarity, brightening the overall appearance while helping to reduce the look of dark spots.

5. Ditch manicures for groomed nails

I have to say, I’ve always been a little lazy with my nails. While I adore following artists such as Julia Diogo (@PaintedByJools) on Instagram and long for the perfect glazed talons showcased so beautifully on her feed, when I look down at my own hands, I see bare nails and cuticles that haven’t been trimmed in yonks.

I know I could make it a resolution to invest in regular manicures, but the time and expense feel like a luxury I probably won’t be able to keep up with. So instead, I say let's make 2025 the year where we focus on nail care instead. I’m going to be applying cuticle oil before bed, keeping my nails neat and trimmed and perhaps even giving them a slick of sheer polish to brighten and enhance. After all, well-groomed nails can look just as chic as an artfully decorated manicure.

L’Occitane Shea Nail & Cuticle Nourishing Oil View at LOOKFANTASTIC RRP: £15.50 With a built-in brush, this little tube of goodness delivers a nourishing concoction of oils including Shea and Sweet Almond oil straight to the nails, strengthening and moisturising. Tweezerman Mini Manicure Set View at Amazon UK RRP: £23 Not the most glamorous of beauty purchases, but a good-quality pair of nail clippers should last years. Of course, I’m a big fan of Tweezerman for strong, sharp blades that give a precise cut. With clippers, a cuticle stick, mini nail file and a cuticle nipper, this little kit has everything you need to keep nails neat and tidy. Manucurist Active Glow Raspberry View at Cult Beauty RRP: £19 This sheer peachy-pink tint gives a your-nails-but-better glow, perfect for low-maintenance beauty fans. A hybrid polish-meets-treatment, it also contains raspberry extracts with soothing and regenerating properties and AHAs, which help restore weakened nails.

6. Take a heat styling hiatus

While I’ve tried and tested some exceptional heat protectors out there, nothing is quite as effective as giving locks a little heat-styling hiatus. Limiting the amount of heat styling our strands are exposed to can make a vast difference to their overall health, meaning hair is easier to manage and may even be able to go longer without a trim.

In order to do so, it’s worth looking into strand-smoothing air-dry creams that can offer softness and shine to the hair, without the need for excess heat. It’s also a good idea to consider upgrading that creaky old hair dryer to a newer model, one that uses clever technology and lower heat to style hair with less damage.

JVN Complete Air Dry Cream $14 at Sephora $16.95 at Walmart $28 at Amazon RRP: £24 A little dollop of this lightweight-yet-nourishing cream has exceptional transformative powers; it conditions hair and adds a smoothness that really does rival heat styling. It also works to define natural curls and waves, keeping frizz at bay. Dyson Supersonic Nural Hair Dryer View at Boots RRP: £399 It seems like nobody can quite keep up with Dyson when it comes to breakthrough heat styling tech. Its Supersonic Nural Hair Dryer has built-in sensors that automatically adjust the airflow and temperature depending on its proximity to hair and scalp in order to limit damage. Olaplex No.7 Bonding Oil $20.99 at Walmart $30 at Amazon $30 at Nordstrom RRP: £18.95 When you do go back to heat styling, protect your hair with this repairing Olaplex oil. Not only does it add softness, shine and nourishment to strands, but it also protects hair from heat of up to 232 degrees Celsius.

7. Prioritise self care

The beginning of a new year can be a tad gloomy. Post-festivities and with grey days still looming, January isn't always easy, which is exactly why I’m planning to pep up my self-care routine. While a rich face mask and a deep conditioning hair treatment are both perfect ways to improve a dull month, where I’m really planning to enhance my self-care routine is with a handful of less-obvious luxuries, all of which induce calm and relaxation into the everyday.

That can be anything from a decadent, essential oil-loaded candle, a mineral-rich bath soak to draw toxins out of the skin or a sleep-inducing pillow mist. Beauty brand VIEVE has cleverly coined the term ‘bathleisure’, which essentially means bringing aromatherapy and relaxation-inducing products in to compliment your self-care routine.