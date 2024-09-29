I'm late to the game, but brow lamination has transformed my 'no-makeup makeup'

This year, I embarked upon some long-term travels, and I really changed my relationship with makeup along the way. The more I travelled, the less makeup I wanted to wear – or the less I wanted to look like I was wearing.

For me, ‘no-makeup, makeup’ centres around a glowing complexion, subtly brightened under-eyes, a natural flush and defined glossy lashes. I achieve the latter with a lash lift – and when I last received a treatment for my eyelashes, I decided to give eyebrow lamination a go while I was there. You see, defined eyebrows are another element in the understated makeup look I perfected while away. If lashes look long and lifted and brows are shaped and sharp, it really does go a long way.

I was surprised with how much I loved my brows after lamination – particularly because recently, trends have led us away from the laminated look and toward soft, fluffy arches instead. But for me, this is a treatment that I don’t personally think is ‘over’ at all – in fact, I think it’s the key to perfecting low-maintenance makeup. Here’s why.

How brow lamination helped my no makeup makeup look

Becky after trying eyebrow lamination

Those who say laminated eyebrows are ‘over’ reason that natural, fluffy-looking brows are far more on trend these days. But ironically, I would argue that getting this treatment contributes to a natural aesthetic, and means less daily makeup usage.

As I mentioned earlier, having my brows laminated meant that I still looked ‘done’ but in a very natural, understated and easy way. Along with a lash lift, all I apply most days when travelling now is my best lightweight foundation tint, some under-eye brightener and a pop of my best liquid blush. This means my routine is reduced to just three steps, which for me – a confessed lazy girl who’s always running late – is ideal.

How does brow lamination work?

“Brow lamination is a great solution for those with stubborn brows that grow downwards and need a lift,” begins Jaimineey Patel, head of training at Blink Brow Bar. “Unruly, coarse brows that need straightening can be smoothed, thinning brows can be lifted to appear thicker, and gaps can be hidden.”

The process is quite simple, and my appointment took 45 minutes. “A brow lamination treatment works by redirecting and setting your brow hairs to your desired brow shape so that you get the most flexibility and fullness out of your natural growth,” explains Patel. “Firstly, a brow adhesive is used to secure the brow hairs in an upward direction. This is followed by a softening lotion to relax the hair cuticle, and the brow hairs are shaped to your desired style. A fixing lotion then follows to structure the hairs and set them into the new position. Lastly, a nurturing serum is combed through the brows, to help hydrate and condition the brow hairs.”

It’s important to take care of brows after a treatment; experts recommend keeping them dry for 24 hours - this includes showering, excessive sweating, steam or saunas, but I always try for 48 hours just to be safe (I’m a bit of a perfectionist!). You can gently brush them with a spoolie to keep in your desired shape as you go. Results last between 4-8 weeks, depending on how much you take care of them.

How to get the laminated brow look from home

Though, in my opinion, you can’t beat a brow lamination appointment, there are some excellent gels I’ve tried over time that can create a similar effect. Using one of these also gives you a feel for the laminated look, meaning you can try it before committing fully to results of the treatment.

REFY Brow Sculpt $28 at Sephora $33.15 at Amazon RRP: £18 My favourite brow product of all time, this one has incredible laminating effects that still look natural. As well as the spoolie, it comes with a built-in 2-in-1 comb and brush, but I find the best way to apply it is to brush the brows first while dry, apply the product (lightly), then press it in and shape it with the fingertips. I will forever re-purchase this – in fact, it even kept my brows in place during a 15,000ft skydive! L’Oréal Paris Infallible Brows 24H Brow Lamination £11.99 at Superdrug RRP: £11.99 The newest of the bunch, L’Oréal Paris’ product is one of the best eyebrow gels for lamination and a brilliant drugstore option. Its small spoolie applicator makes it easy and fuss-free to use, and the results are sculpted and lifted eyebrows that still look normal. Milk Makeup Kush Brow Lamination Gel £21 at Cult Beauty RRP: £22 Milk’s Kush gel is another great option – and I particularly like it because of its small applicator. It’s sometimes difficult with laminating products to avoid the skin around the brows and not get it everywhere, but this mini spoolie is ideal. Anastasia Beverly Hills Brow Freeze Extreme Hold Laminated-Look Sculpting Wax £24 at Cult Beauty RRP: £24 I absolutely love this brow-setting gel, which offers a sculpted effect that still maintains the fluffiness of natural arches for a bushy look. It lasts forever as you only need a little (it goes a long way), but it does require you to grab a soft bristle spoolie to use alongside it.

The experts I spoke with agree that while trends come and go, brow lamination is still relevant, particularly for a low-key look that needs little fuss afterwards. “Once laminated, brows generally require minimal daily maintenance. This convenience appeals to those who want to enhance their appearance without adding extra steps to their beauty routine,” explains Karen Betts, leading permanent makeup artist, founder of HD Brows and Nouveau Lashes, and owner of Karen Betts Clinics.

Nez Hasan, celebrity semi-permanent makeup artist and founder of Hairgredients, adds: “If you are like me and can be quite lazy with getting ready in the morning, want to look the part without trying or even prefer to wear less makeup, these treatments are for you. They will save you so much time when getting ready and you can confidently leave your house knowing you look good without trying. I always make sure to have them done before going on holiday – especially beach holidays where I don't wear any makeup.”

Patel also tells me that the brow tint and brow lamination combined appointment at Blink Brow Bar has risen 10% year-on-year, meaning it’s still a highly-requested service. However, Hasan does say that the way we approach brow lamination has changed to suit a more ‘natural’ aesthetic. “I don’t think the extremely lifted look is popular anymore," she explains. "I think fuller-looking brows are still popular, including brow lamination, just in a more natural way rather than that intensely lifted look.”

And it’s absolutely possible to get results that still look understated with this treatment; when I had my brows laminated, I asked for something that looked defined yet still natural and not too lifted – and was so pleased with the results.