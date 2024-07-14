Can you use self tan before a holiday? Experts explain whether or not it's a good idea

Many of us love the idea of a summer glow and, as such, it’s tempting to reach for the self-tan before jetting off for a beach holiday. But with sun, sea and chlorine in abundance, is it best to forgo any pre-tanning when so many factors can contribute to uneven fade? And does self tan interfere with our body's "natural" tanning process?

These are all common questions when it comes to using the best self tan and best fake tans for mature skin ahead of a summer holiday. For many of us, going for a spray tan or reaching for the mousse and mitt combination has become a natural part of our pre-holiday beauty routine. Obtaining a confidence-boosting bronze glow before donning our new swimsuit can have serious appeal, after all.

That said, numerous environmental factors can contribute to the results of a spray tan going downhill quickly in a warm country, meaning it may be easier to forgo an appointment (or DIY tanning session) altogether. Instead of continuing to wonder, we approached two tanning experts for their advice on the matter...

Should you use self tan before a holiday? Experts share their opinions

Why use tan before a holiday?

We'll start by stressing that nobody has to use fake tan before a holiday. "Tanning your body prior to a beach holiday is a personal choice," says Nicky Matthews, founder of Sienna X. "Some people tan prior to a holiday so that they can start it feeling bronzed without having to wait a few days." Either way, there should be no internal or external pressure to look a certain way at the beach. "There is no such thing as 'should' when it comes to beach holidays – other than wearing a high SPF without fail," stresses professional spray tan artist Gina Garbutt. All bodies are good bodies and are welcome at the beach."

That said, for some people, there is an understandable appeal to feeling glowing. "Many clients feel comfortable going on a beach holiday with a light layer of self-tan on their skin (especially after months without sun exposure), as having this 'second skin' makes them feel more confident," says Gina. "The correct tan application can emphasise bone structure and [appear to] elongate limbs, making you feel more sculpted and defined. Many clients say this makes them feel ready to wear fewer layers and get into their swimwear."

Does fake tan affect your skin's 'natural' tanning process?

Something that may have crossed your mind is if products, like the best fake tan for pale skin, "interact" with the development of a natural tan – not from lying directly in the sun (which is never advisable), but after swimming in the sea and going for walks along the beach in sunnier weather, for example.

However, this really shouldn’t be a worry, say the experts. "Wearing self tan will not restrict you from catching a natural sun tan," Gina confirms. "The key to maintaining self tan is keeping your skin hydrated and moisturised; wear fragrance-free SPF daily and your fake tan will evenly fade as your natural tan deepens.

Sign up for the woman&home newsletter Sign up to our free daily email for the latest royal and entertainment news, interesting opinion, expert advice on styling and beauty trends, and no-nonsense guides to the health and wellness questions you want answered. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

While self-tan won’t prevent natural tanning, it's crucial to remember that it also won't protect you from harmful UV rays, which can still penetrate your faux glow and reach your skin. For this reason, you must continue to be diligent with SPF application on both your face and body. As Gina says, this will also help your self-tan to fade evenly, so if you haven't already, be sure to add one of the best facial sunscreens and all-over SPFs to your beauty bag.

How to ensure fake tan fades evenly on holiday

This leads nicely into whether wearing fake tan before a trip will cause more havoc than needed on a nice relaxing holiday. You've probably wondered if sea water, chlorinated pool water and the sun and sand will just cause a spray tan, bottle tan, or even the best fake tan for face to go patchy, rendering the process not worth the effort.

"It’s important to understand that the longevity of self-tan or a spray tan when away on a beach holiday will not be as normal; this is due to added external factors such as frequent exposure to seawater and chlorine," Nicky confirms. "Frequent drying off will also encourage the natural shedding of skin [due to] friction from your beach towel." That said, the experts explain that as long as you follow certain tanning "rules," which they've broken down below, you and your tan will be just fine.

Exfoliate before any tan application: Gina recommends exfoliating and care for skin effectively before applying your tan. "A huge amount of tan performance comes down to the client's prep work."

Gina recommends exfoliating and care for skin effectively before applying your tan. "A huge amount of tan performance comes down to the client's prep work." Use oil-free body products: "If you wear anything that is oil-based, you will break down the DHA (the key tan ingredient) in fake tan, which leads to streaking and patchiness," says Gina.

"If you wear anything that is oil-based, you will break down the DHA (the key tan ingredient) in fake tan, which leads to streaking and patchiness," says Gina. Be smart pre– and post–swims: "Sea water and chlorine don’t need to be avoided altogether when you’re enjoying your holiday, but chlorine does dehydrate the skin and can lift a tan because of this sped-up exfoliation process," Gina explains. "Where possible, rinse your skin with clean water before and after entering the sea and/or pool and moisturise the skin so that it stays cared for [afterwards]."

"Sea water and chlorine don’t need to be avoided altogether when you’re enjoying your holiday, but chlorine does dehydrate the skin and can lift a tan because of this sped-up exfoliation process," Gina explains. "Where possible, rinse your skin with clean water before and after entering the sea and/or pool and moisturise the skin so that it stays cared for [afterwards]." Take gradual tan in your suitcase: Nicky also recommends bringing one of the best gradual tans with you to apply in the evenings. This helps to even out coverage of a spray or self tan and any natural tan development, as well as helping to keep skin hydrated.

Our self tan favourites

Wondering which at-home self-tan products we recommend to help with longevity and even coverage? These are the reliable, beauty-editor approved formulas we recommend for an upcoming holiday.