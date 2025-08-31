Sarah Jessica Parker's best beauty looks over the years - from wavy hairdos to her signature smoky eye

It's no secret that Sarah Jessica Parker has been a fashion-forward style icon for years. Years of playing the famous New Yorker Carrie Bradshaw on Sex and the City and And Just Like That, as well as the show's spin-off movies, left the star showing off hundreds of show-stopping outfits - many of which have become cult looks.

But it's not just in the fashion world where she has made an impression. For each outfit, the star made sure that her hair and makeup were just as pristine, cycling through a spectrum of different hairstyles, eyeshadow shades, and lipstick colors.

So from wavy hair styles and dramatic updos to a spectrum of smoky eye looks and some flattering glossy nude lips, these are Sarah Jessica Parker's best beauty looks over the years...

Sarah Jessica Parker's best beauty looks over the years

Warm and icy

(Image credit: Getty Images)

We love this gorgeous teal eye makeup look that complements the star's similar-colored outfit, but the icy hue works even better with the warm shades elsewhere, like the bronzed skin, honey hair tones and warm mauve on the lips.

Glossy crimp

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Swapping a traditional wave for a wide, deep crimp, SJP makes a relaxed glam statement with this look. We love how she adds a touch of fun with the pink hues throughout her face, emphasized by the apple placement of the rosy blush.

Smoked candy

(Image credit: Getty Images)

A dramatic look that contrasts a bright candy pink hue on the lips and cheeks with a bold smokey eye made up of slate, navy and black shades - all emphasized by a voluminous tight bun at the back of the crown to make a glam statement.

Cool crimp

(Image credit: Getty Images)

This deep crimped look adds a fun twist to traditional loose waves, with the style made even more edgy by having one side clipped back. We love the cool-toned finish to this look with the icy blonde, silver eyeshadow and cool mauve on the lip.

Nude monochrome updo

(Image credit: Getty Images)

An elegant look we love on the star. This neat, slicked-back side updo is a stylish way to add a bit of interest to an evening look, while the soft smokey eye, bronzed face makeup and glossy dark nude on the lip gives a monochrome impression that's perfect for the style icon's black outfit.

Chic Champagne monochrome

(Image credit: Getty Images)

With a Champagne-toned smokey eye, glossy-finish lip and a glowy finish across the face, this makeup look gives off a shimmery Champagne monochrome impression. But the main character here is the slicked-back, half-up, half-down hair look finished off with an oversized bow at the back for a touch of chic statement glamour.

Peachy volume

(Image credit: Getty Images)

SJP takes a fun, crimped wave here and adds a touch of drama with a soft, voluminous finish to the ends, with the side-swept styling emphasizing the statement shape. Paired with a classic smokey eye, a peach gloss on the lips and peachy glow on the face, it's a great look for the warmer months.

Low-pony casual

(Image credit: Getty Images)

A great for look for a casual daytime event, this side-swept low pony is stylish but easy to achieve. We love the choice to pair with a shimmery smokey and eye glossy finish on the lips for a little bit more glam.

Golden messy textured waves

(Image credit: Getty Images)

A look that suits a beach day as well as a formal occasion, these messy loose waves are all about the texture. Paired with the golden tone of the star's hair, the look gives off a warm relaxed feel. If you want to replicate we'd recommend using a salt spray or pomade to recreate the exact finish.

Pinned-back voluminous curls

(Image credit: Getty Images)

This is a quirky statement look for making an impression with a fashion-forward outfit. We love the loose, wide, voluminous curls - best achieved with rollers or a wide blow-dry brush - but the choice to pin them back adds a touch of fashion to the look.

Gold and silver glam

(Image credit: Getty Images)

A glamorous look that's all about the metallics, the star pairs warm, golden-toned face makeup with a reflective glossy lip and a pop of silver foils on the eye. Paired with a slicked-back high pony it gives a chic impression.

Casual rosy updo

(Image credit: Getty Images)

An everyday look that works for any event, this casual updo with just a simple straight tendril framing the face is easy to replicate, while the heavy rosy blush and touch of pink of the lips adds a chic softness.

Bronzed glam

(Image credit: Getty Images)

We love this look from the star. The straight styling of the hair is dressy but relaxed, with a little bit of added texture for more of an occasion finish, while the bronze on the eyes and cheeks adds a touch of glam.

All over brunette

(Image credit: Getty Images)

While the star is usually seen with her signature blonde locks, we love this darker hair shade on the actress, brought out by the brown tones in her face makeup here. And the tight glossy curls here are perfect for a more formal outing.

Twisted halo

(Image credit: Getty Images)

A statement hair look if we ever did see one, we can't say that this twisted halo look will be easy to recreate. We love how the blonde color contrasts against the roots of SJP's hair, while the smokey shimmer on the eyes and petal pink on the lips completes the dramatic look.

Voluminous curls

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Voluminous curls are always a good choice for a formal event, and we love this look on the star as she creates a little bit of extra volume with the slightly fluffy, frizzy, textured finish to the hair. Paired with a shimmery eye it's a glam statement.

Casual smokey glam

(Image credit: Getty Images)

This high pony with straight, face-framing tendrils is a relaxed hairdo that's easy to recreate. We love how it's a paired with a shimmery smokey eye and a soft matte pink lip for a glam finish.

Updo elegance

(Image credit: Getty Images)

An elegant look all around, this neat updo, with a wrapped around design, sitting right at the back of the crown is a chic style for an formal event. Paired with soft mauves across the face, it's pretty and sophisticated.

Long and straight

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Sarah Jessica Parker has worn many hair looks over the years, but this simple statement look might be one of our favorites. The easy straight styling on her long hair bring out the bright blonde highlights - and we love how she pairs it with a soft blue on the eyes for a touch of fun.

Side-pony glam

(Image credit: Getty Images)

A low side-pony is always a great option for making a glam impression without taking too much time out to create a look, but we love how the star adds an extra touch of fashion into her beauty look with the monochrome ribbon to pull it together.

Casual braid

(Image credit: Getty Images)

This whole-hair side-braid is a casual look that still looks put-together. We love the messy tendrils throughout the look that give a relaxed-chic impression, and the simple makeup adds to the casual feel of this look.

Smokey monochrome

(Image credit: Getty Images)

We always love a smokey eye and this dramatic evening look with a bold line added underneath the eye is no different. Paired with simple makeup through the face and a glossy nude on the lips, it gives a monochrome impression that complements the star's velvet black dress.

Black and pink drama

(Image credit: Getty Images)

The Met Gala is known for being all about the drama and SJP sure understood the assignment here as she attended the event. We're not going to pretend that this hairdo is even somewhat achievable, but we love it regardless. Paired with a bold smokey eye and bright petal pink on the cheeks and lips, it's all about soft drama.

Smokey glitter

(Image credit: Getty Images)

While SJP goes for a casual look here, the addition of the bold smokey eye finished off with a glitter shimmer is a great way to add some glam. Paired with the star's straight hair and her soft gloss finish on the lip, it's relaxed but chic.

Soft-focus smokey

(Image credit: Getty Images)

SJP does love a smokey eye, but we love how she softens it up here with a light mauve blend, matching soft-focus blush on the cheeks and a balmy nude on the lips. Paired with the star's windswept straight hair, it's a great look for everyday or a more dressy occasion.

Petal pink smoke

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Taking a very bold smokey eye here for a big hit of drama, SJP makes it soft, subtle and chic with the addition of petal pink on the lips and cheeks. Paired with the straight styling of the hair that boasts a slight face-framing curve, it's flattering and elegant.

Waterfall waves

(Image credit: Getty Images)

A great Met Gala look from the star, the high placement of the high-pony updo at the very back of the crown gives a waterfall effect to these dramatic wide loose waves. To recreate the look, use a wide-barrel tong for that really loose styling.

Statement 'bell bun' updo

(Image credit: Getty Images)

A statement updo that might not be the easiest to recreate, but we love how SJP makes it work on the red carpet. Paired with a dark rosy-blush shimmer on the eyes, simple gloss on the lips and a dewy finish on the face, it's an elegant and stylish look.

Smokey nude casual elegance

(Image credit: Getty Images)

A look full of contrasts, the main character here as to be the bold smokey eye, but we love how the star pairs this with a nude gloss on the lips and a gorgeous glow on the face, while the relaxed side-pony updo with straight face-framing tendrils is made a tad more dressy by the bow decoration.

Textured beachy waves

(Image credit: Getty Images)

These beachy, almost crimped waves, are a great choice for everything from the formal to the everyday, but we love how the star adds a more relaxed touch with the extra texture to the hair and almost slightly frizzy finish.

Black and purple

(Image credit: Getty Images)

An underrated but super flattering combo when it comes to makeup, this dark purple shadow blended with bold black liner and a sparkly shimmer makes for a gorgeous smokey eye. We love how SJP pairs it with a glossy nude on the lips and elegant neat updo.

Loose, messy chignon

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Queen of the alternative updo, SJP takes a classic chignon and makes it more stylish and relaxed with loose, messy styling. Paired with a cool-toned smokey eye and peach lips, it's a chic and fun red carpet look.