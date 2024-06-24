The luxe nail colour Naomi Campbell adores for an elevated occasion look

Naomi Campbell's milky pink nails are the epitome of a timeless look, offering elegance and simplicity in one, easy-to-recreate manicure...

Naomi Campbell is pictured wearing a white dress and sunglasses whilst attending the V&A Summer Party 2024 Celebrating "NAOMI: In Fashion" at The V&A on June 19, 2024 in London, England/ in a pink watercolour paint-style template
(Image credit: Getty Images/Jeff Spicer / Stringer)
Jump to category:
Naomi Jamieson
By
published

If you've ever questioned the timelessness of a pastel, milky-pink manicure, allow Naomi Campbell's nails to finally put the matter to rest...

While the 2024 nail trends have provided plenty of temptation, what with playful blueberry nails and summer-ready coral hues, we often find ourselves returning to the timeless standbys - like a signature red manicure or soft nudes and neutral nails. Especially when we get visual evidence of just how chic one of these creamy shades can look - and even more so when said nail colour is adorning none other than Naomi Campbell's nails.

The model and fashion icon stepped out with a pop of creamy, sheer pink on her fingertips and the effect, as you can probably guess, was effortlessly chic - so much so, that we plan to recreate the look, STAT and we wager you will too.

The luxe nail colour Naomi Campbell swears by

It's true what they say, simplicity is so often key when trying to achieve a sophisticated and expensive look and Naomi Campbell's subtle nails prove it.

On the left, Naomi Campbell is pictured wearing a white dress and seen with a sheer pink manicure whilst attending the V&A Summer Party 2024 Celebrating "NAOMI: In Fashion" at The V&A on June 19, 2024 in London, England. And on the right, Law Roach and Naomi Campbell are seen outside the V&A Summer Party 2024 celebrating "NAOMI: In Fashion" at The V&A on June 19, 2024 in London, England.

(Image credit: Getty Images (L to R) Jeff Spicer / Stringer | Ricky Vigil M / Justin E Palmer/GC Images))

Arriving at the V&A Summer Party 2024 Celebrating "NAOMI: In Fashion," Campbell paired a white, custom BOSS dress with a soft, milk-pink nail colour, which perfectly complimented her attire and her classic choice of square nail shape.

Naomi Campbell seen wearing white sunglasses and with a milky-pink manicure whilst at the V&A Summer Party 2024 Celebrating "NAOMI: In Fashion" at The V&A on June 19, 2024 in London, England.

(Image credit: Getty Images/Neil Mockford/WireImage)

The manicure looks clean, fresh and is the sort of hue that looks chic in every setting - as well as being perfectly understated for everyday wear. It's also not the first time we've seen the model opt for this elegant and monochromatic look. She also sported a similar pastel manicure (created by a celebrity nail artist, Michelle Class) at the Cannes Film Festival in May.

How to recreate Naomi Campbell's pink nails

This manicure is a true signature, with iterations of the look frequently making an appearance on the red carpet and it's not hard to see why - nor, is it hard to recreate yourself.

Dior Vernis Nail Polish in Shade 108 Muguet

Dior Vernis Nail Polish in Shade "108 Muguet"

RRP: £26

This glossy nail polish offers the perfect wash of sheer, white-pink to your nails along with a luxe-looking shiny finish.

Nailberry L'Oxygéné Oxygenated Nail Lacquer, Candy Floss

Nailberry L'Oxygéné Oxygenated Nail Lacquer in Shade "Candy Floss"

RRP: £16.50

For those who love a milky-white nail look but want to try something a teensy bit pinker Nailberry's "Candy Floss" is the perfect pick.

Chanel Le Vernis Nail Colour in shade Ballerina
CHANEL Le Vernis Nail Colour in Shade "111 Ballerina"

RRP: £29

For fans of the 'Bubble Bath' nail trend, this sheer pink is a true staple to have in your rotation, for a versatile and always-elegant manicure.

First things first, shape your nails to a square shape using a crystal or glass nail file. Then buff the surface of your fingernails as this will help your polishes to really cling on. Then we'd recommend applying two to three coats of your chosen hue, over the top of one of the best nail strengtheners.

Once dry, apply a cuticle oil and, if your polish application has gone a bit wayward, use an exfoliating hand scrub (like L'Occitane's One-Minute hand scrub, at Sephora) to buff away any polish from your skin - whilst also helping to remove any dry skin.

Naomi Jamieson
Naomi Jamieson
Digital Beauty Writer

Naomi is a Digital Beauty Writer from woman&home, where she covers everything from skincare to fragrance but specialises, particularly, in makeup and nail trends. Through her work, Naomi gets to share her trend expertise and share her own shopping recommendations and product reviews. Previously, she worked as a Lifestyle News Writer for My Imperfect Life magazine, where she used her savvy for TikTok to bring readers the latest beauty buzzwords, fashion movements and must-have products. 

Before that, Naomi split her time between both GoodTo and My Imperfect Life, whilst training for her Gold Standard diploma in Journalism with the NCTJ, for which she earned a Distinction. Interestingly though, Naomi actually has a background in design, having studied illustration at Plymouth University but leapt into the media world in 2020, after always having a passion for writing. Now, when she isn’t reporting on the best perfumes and latest beauty releases, you can find her drinking copious cups of coffee, drawing and probably online shopping...

Latest
You might also like
View More ▸