The luxe nail colour Naomi Campbell adores for an elevated occasion look

If you've ever questioned the timelessness of a pastel, milky-pink manicure, allow Naomi Campbell's nails to finally put the matter to rest...

While the 2024 nail trends have provided plenty of temptation, what with playful blueberry nails and summer-ready coral hues, we often find ourselves returning to the timeless standbys - like a signature red manicure or soft nudes and neutral nails. Especially when we get visual evidence of just how chic one of these creamy shades can look - and even more so when said nail colour is adorning none other than Naomi Campbell's nails.

The model and fashion icon stepped out with a pop of creamy, sheer pink on her fingertips and the effect, as you can probably guess, was effortlessly chic - so much so, that we plan to recreate the look, STAT and we wager you will too.

The luxe nail colour Naomi Campbell swears by

It's true what they say, simplicity is so often key when trying to achieve a sophisticated and expensive look and Naomi Campbell's subtle nails prove it.

Arriving at the V&A Summer Party 2024 Celebrating "NAOMI: In Fashion," Campbell paired a white, custom BOSS dress with a soft, milk-pink nail colour, which perfectly complimented her attire and her classic choice of square nail shape.

The manicure looks clean, fresh and is the sort of hue that looks chic in every setting - as well as being perfectly understated for everyday wear. It's also not the first time we've seen the model opt for this elegant and monochromatic look. She also sported a similar pastel manicure (created by a celebrity nail artist, Michelle Class) at the Cannes Film Festival in May.

How to recreate Naomi Campbell's pink nails

This manicure is a true signature, with iterations of the look frequently making an appearance on the red carpet and it's not hard to see why - nor, is it hard to recreate yourself.

Dior Vernis Nail Polish in Shade "108 Muguet" View at John Lewis RRP: £26 This glossy nail polish offers the perfect wash of sheer, white-pink to your nails along with a luxe-looking shiny finish. Nailberry L'Oxygéné Oxygenated Nail Lacquer in Shade "Candy Floss" View at John Lewis RRP: £16.50 For those who love a milky-white nail look but want to try something a teensy bit pinker Nailberry's "Candy Floss" is the perfect pick. CHANEL Le Vernis Nail Colour in Shade "111 Ballerina" View at John Lewis RRP: £29 For fans of the 'Bubble Bath' nail trend, this sheer pink is a true staple to have in your rotation, for a versatile and always-elegant manicure.

First things first, shape your nails to a square shape using a crystal or glass nail file. Then buff the surface of your fingernails as this will help your polishes to really cling on. Then we'd recommend applying two to three coats of your chosen hue, over the top of one of the best nail strengtheners.

Once dry, apply a cuticle oil and, if your polish application has gone a bit wayward, use an exfoliating hand scrub (like L'Occitane's One-Minute hand scrub, at Sephora) to buff away any polish from your skin - whilst also helping to remove any dry skin.