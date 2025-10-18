Margot Robbie doesn't 'like wearing lipstick', instead she opts for this £6 tinted lip balm

Whether taking a pride of place spot on your dressing table or rolling around at the bottom of your handbag, lipstick is a non-negotiable beauty buy to many.

However, in recent years, we've seen a dramatic increase in the likes of nourishing alternatives, such as lip oils, glosses and the best tinted balm formulas.

One A-lister following this trend is none other than Margot Robbie. Having previously declared her dislike for typical lipsticks, the Hollywood actress has revealed the tinted lip balm that she finds herself reaching for - and it's surprisingly affordable too.

The affordable tinted lip balm you can expect to find in Margot Robbie's beauty arsenal

Despite its compact packaging, this mighty multi-purpose lip balm harnesses an array of powers, including its hydration-boosting formula, flattering rosy hue, and soft-focus, satin finish.

Not to mention, its creamy texture glides onto the lips, making for an effortless application and meaning top-ups are easier than ever - even when you don't have a mirror on hand. Oh, and did we mention that it's approved by an A-list actress?

Margot's favourite lip balm Burt's Bees Tinted Lip Balm in 'Rose' View at Sephora $4.74 at Walmart $4.99 at Amazon $4.99 at Target RRP: £6.49 | $4.99 Formulated with botanical waxes and nourishing shea butter, this cruelty-free lip balm not only hydrates and softens the pout with one sweep, but also imparts a sheer wash of colour too. If the 'Rose' shade isn't to your liking, the brand also has five other shades to choose from - including deep plums and baby pinks.

Margot Robbie first revealed her dislike for wearing lipstick during an interview with Harper's Bazaar back in 2016, she said: "I don't like wearing lipstick because I get it all over my face, so I wear lip balm with a bit of a stain, like Burt's Bees."

While we were able to get a glimpse into the actress's beauty preferences, we were still kept in the dark as to the exact lip balm behind it all. However, fast forward six years and, during an 'In The Bag' interview with British Vogue, Robbie revealed the Burt's Bees lip balm in question.

(Image credit: Getty Images / Jeff Kravitz / Contributor)

Searching through the depths of her luxurious Chanel backpack, Robbie pulls out a lip balm before revealing: "A tinted lip balm, Burt’s Bees one." After analysing the chocolate brown lip balm tube in question, we used our expert beauty knowledge to discover the formula to be the Burt’s Bees Rose Tinted Lip Balm, which delivers an enviable soft, pinky-red hue and subtly shiny finish.