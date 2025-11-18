Julianne Moore’s wrap-around eyeliner is the party makeup trick to make eyes look 'bigger and more lifted'

For the past few years, beauty has been all about restraint – brushed brows, glossed lips, barely-there makeup.

Against that backdrop, a slick of your best eyeliner suddenly feels rebellious again. With the power to elongate, sharpen, and dramatise the eyes in one stroke, it’s re-emerging as a statement in its own right. Julianne Moore made the case at the Kering Foundation Caring for Women dinner. Working with makeup artist Romy Soleimani, she wore a polished wrap-around liner that traced both the top and bottom lashes, pulled seamlessly into the inner corners.

The result was smooth, defined, and modern. “When applied softly, it can actually make eyes look bigger and more lifted,” says celebrity makeup artist Sasha Keene, who often pairs a lower-lash line with a nude waterline for brightness.

Why Julianne Moore's eyeliner is on our party makeup moodboard

Applied with precision, liner can sharpen and elongate the eyes in a way that feels both flattering and contemporary. “A gel or liquid formula allows you to keep the line clean and intentional, so it defines without overwhelming the face,” says Keene.

Keene also notes that age shouldn’t dictate eyeliner placement. “As a make-up artist who works with all age ranges, I don’t necessarily agree with the ‘rule’ that eyeliner shouldn’t be used on lower lids after a certain age,” she explains.

“I love to use a soft eyeliner underneath, paired with a nude liner in the waterline to mimic a bigger and brighter eye. It actually helps to lift the eye as we get older, since eyes tend to droop.”

If you’re not well-versed in how to apply eyeliner, Keene recommends reaching for creamy, blendable formulas over harsh pencils. “Personal favourites would be the Victoria Beckham Beauty Kajal Liners and the Chantecaille liners. They’re soft, easy to work with if you’re not the most confident, and they come in a brilliant shade range.”

It’s a look that also reflects the A/W runways, where eyes dominated. At Chanel, statement wings were paired with flushed complexions; Isabel Marant favoured sooty, tightlined lids against glowing skin.

Meanwhile, at Roberto Cavalli, a classic smokey eye was the order of the day. Each interpretation underscored the same message – that this season, eyeliner is back.

And while Moore’s choice of jet black felt bold, Keene stresses that tailoring is key. “I tend to use a brown or a colour that complements the eyes, as black can sometimes feel too heavy. Another great trick is using an eyeliner brush with an eyeshadow to create a softer effect.”

Much like her eyebrow tricks, Moore’s liner moment shows how a simple tweak can completely redefine a look.