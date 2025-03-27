Julianne Moore's best beauty looks over the years

As well as an award-winning acting career spanning more than four decades, we think it’s fair to describe Julianne Moore as something of a style icon. A regular feature on award season red carpets, from the Oscars to the Golden Globes, she’s no stranger to getting glammed up for public appearances and has her signature glam look down to a tee.

Over the years, she’s honed her glamorous aesthetic – glossy, wavy hairstyles and sleek updos are particular favourites of hers – and regularly showcases the best makeup looks for redheads. Needless to say, we love her beauty looks and you could do a lot worse than channel one of her looks. To that end, we’ve revisited some of our favourite hair and makeup looks from the star for you to peruse – and maybe draw some inspiration along the way…

Julianne Moore's best beauty looks from over the years

The low side bun

(Image credit: Dan MacMedan/WireImage via Getty Images)

Featuring a heavy and sweeping side fringe, Julianne's classic low bun for the 2015 Oscars had the added detail of also sitting to one side, while her makeup featured a healthy flush of pink blusher and deep pink lipstick.

Charlotte Tilbury Matte Revolution Lipstick in Pillow Talk Medium RRP: £29 A richer version of the much-loved Pillow Talk shade, Charlotte Tilbury's Matte Revolution features a comfortable formula with strong colour payoff and a velvety finish. ARKIVE The Veil Hairspray RRP: £14 Using a lightweight hairspray with a good amount of hold is always a smart idea to help a sleek updo stay in place and to help stave off any humidity. We love this one from leading hairdresser Adam Reed's brand, ARKIVE. RRP: £47 One of the go-to foundations for the red carpet, Armani's iconic Luminous Silk Foundation has buildable light-to-medium coverage for a finish that looks like its namesake, smooth silk.

The bold pink lip

(Image credit: Taylor Hill/WireImage via Getty Images)

With her eyes defined with a nice bit of smudged-out liner, this bright pink shade really stands out and makes for a pretty contrast with Julianne's pale skin and green dress. She's pictured here at the Academy Museum Gala in 2023.

The low ponytail

(Image credit: Daniele Venturelli/WireImage via Getty Images)

Complete with a healthy sweep of the best blusher in a pretty coral pink shade and a complementary lip colour, we love this sleek low ponytail, worn by Julianne to the 2019 Golden Globes.

Tightlined eyes

(Image credit: Jeff Vespa/WireImage via Getty Images)

Tightlining your eyes is a great way to really accentuate and define your eye shape, and here Julianne's are doubly so thanks to extra liner above her lashes. She paired this with a muted pink lip and blusher for the Oscars back in 2015.

The high bun

(Image credit: Kevork Djansezian/NBC/NBCUniversal via Getty Images)

Another winning sleek updo, one of Julianne's go-to looks for the red carpet, this chic hairstyle was paired with classic liquid liner and a bold pink lip for the Golden Globes in 2013.

Undone waves and warm eyeshadow

(Image credit: Taylor Hill/WireImage via Getty Images)

There's a lot to love about this beauty look – from the undone waves to the warm metallic eyeshadow and pale pink lipstick, which Julianne wore to the Clooney Foundation for Justice's Albie Awards in 2023.

The half topknot

(Image credit: Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic via Getty Images)

Combining two trusted hairstyles in one – the half-up and the topknot – we love the way that this half topknot showcases Julianne's bone structure, as seen at the California premiere of Suburbicon in 2017.

The wet look pixie

(Image credit: Ron Galella/Ron Galella Collection via Getty Images)

We're used to seeing Julianne with a mid-length or longer hairstyle, but she has sported short hairstyles in the past, including this pixie haircut styled with a wet look finish, worn to the premiere of Cast A Deadly Spell in 1991.

The 'grown-out' curtain bangs

(Image credit: Gregg DeGuire/WireImage via Getty Images)

If you don't want to commit to a short pair of curtain bangs, keeping them longer and more of an understated face-framer is a nice way to enjoy the trend without as much of a styling commitment. We love this look, featuring dress-matching pastel eyeshadow, on Julianne at the 2004 Oscars.

Silver eyeshadow and a red lip

(Image credit: Justin Goff\UK Press via Getty Images)

With her auburn hair worn in a sleek, rounded style, Julianne opted for a hint of silvery sparkles on her eyes paired with one of the best red lipsticks for the 2000 Film BAFTAs.

Soft tones

(Image credit: JB Lacroix/FilmMagic via Getty Images)

This is a lovely example of how a "less is more" effect can be a great approach to polished makeup – Julianne's features were perfectly accentuated with soft taupe eyeshadow, a wash of peachy pink blusher and a pink lip for the The Room Next Door red carpet during the 2024 Venice International Film Festival.

The heavy side fringe

(Image credit: John Phillips/Getty Images)

It's fair to say that we've most often seen Julianne Moore with a centre parted hairstyle over the years, perhaps with the inclusion of very soft bangs, so we love the more intense side fringe on her blunt mid-length hairstyle here – as seen at the Les Miserables screening at the 2019 Cannes Film Festival.

Soft smokey eye

(Image credit: Ethan Miller/Getty Images)

The beauty of smokey eye makeup looks is that they can be understated and add just a touch of smokiness or be super intense and dramatic – or somewhere in between, like this soft and sparkly brown number worn by Julianne to the 2016 Oscars.

Sleek bun

(Image credit: Marilla Sicilia/Archivio Marilla Sicilia/Mondadori Portfolio via Getty Images)

When it comes to hairstyles that work for just about any occasion, from day-to-day life to special events, the classic sleek bun features high on the list – and Julianne suits this centre parted style down to a tee. She paired it with an equally timeless brown smokey eye and nude-pink lip for this appearance at the Venice International Film Festival in 2022.

Classic smokey eye

(Image credit: Mike Marsland/WireImage for Netflix via Getty Images)

There's a reason why a classic smokey eye using greys and blacks is such a go-to for evening events and, in the case of celebrities like Julianne Moore, the red carpet; it's a pretty failsafe look and always adds glamour. Here she's pictured attending the Okja screening during the 2017 Cannes Film Festival with her trademark loose waves.

The voluminous blowout

(Image credit: CBS via Getty Images)

A real throwback to when Julianne was around 25, we love her voluminous blowout here in a cast photo for As The World Turns – this is a classic voluminous '80s hairstyle.

Bold pink lip

(Image credit: David Livingston/WireImage via Getty Images)

With her hair swept away from her face in a chic, loose updo, Julianne's makeup was largely minimal, save for a slick of liner, meaning the bold pink lipstick really took centre stage here. The star wore this look to a private pre-Oscar dinner in 2009.

Ultra-flat waves

(Image credit: John Shearer/Getty Images)

There are so many wavy hair looks to choose from – and they seem to be a style that Julianne loves. These waves are kept super flat through the mid-lengths and toward the ends, paired with a bit of smudged liner and soft pink lipstick for the 2016 Golden Globes.

Bold red lip and an updo

(Image credit: SGranitz/WireImage via Getty Images)

With her hair swept into an elegant updo, Julianne showcased the power of a bold red lip and just a little liner when she attended the Oscars back in 1998, making for a truly striking contrast with her pale skin.

Smudged wing

(Image credit: Jon Kopaloff/FilmMagic via Getty Images)

A slightly smudged out wing, using a blendable pencil that then sets in place, is an eye makeup look that's both easy and failsafe. Julianne paired this deep brown shade with a shimmery pink lip and tonged waves for the Tom Ford A/W15 womenswear presentation in 2015.

Bronzed cheeks and a red lip

(Image credit: Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images)

Though blusher has taken over bronzer's popularity at times, there will always be a place for adding that hit of warmth to one's complexion, much like Julianne's bronzed cheeks here. She paired them with a classic combo of liquid liner and a red lip, plus a chic updo, for the Seventh Son special screening in New York back in 2015.

The side swept waves

(Image credit: Jon Kopaloff/FilmMagic via Getty Images)

We love the pairing of these ultra loose waves, swept over to one side, with the pink lip and a sweeping of the best eyeliner – all of which combined for a gorgeous evening hair and makeup look at the 2010 Vanity Fair Oscar Party.

The side bun

(Image credit: SGranitz/WireImage via Getty Images)

With just a few sweeps of the best mascara and a pretty pink lip colour, Julianne opted for a heavily parted side bun for the 75th Academy Awards back in 2003. Super pretty.

Smokey grey eyeshadow

(Image credit: Taylor Hill/FilmMagic via Getty Images)

A gorgeous steely smokey eye that complements Julianne's eyes beautifully, we love the contrast with the warm pink lipstick. Along with ultra sleek hair, the star stepped out with this look for the 2021 Gotham Awards.

Twisted updo and sheeny cheeks

(Image credit: Taylor Hill/FilmMagic via Getty Images)

We love everything about this makeup look, from the soft eyeshadow to the flushed and glowy cheeks – use a pearlescent blush if you want to copy Julianne's look here. The star also wore her hair in a twisted updo for the Toronto International Film Festival premiere in 2015.

Coral lip and cool-toned eyeshadow

(Image credit: Joe Kohen/WireImage via Getty Images)

With her hair a richer, deeper shade of auburn (not to mention that super glossy finish), Julianne's makeup featured contrasting cool-toned eyeshadow with a bolder coral lip for the 2008 Hugo Boss Prize ceremony.

Co-ordinating tones

(Image credit: Dave J Hogan/Dave J Hogan/Getty Images)

We're big fans of when the makeup matches the dress here at woman&home, so this silvery grey eye makeup look on Julianne got a big yes from us. She also paired her silver gown with a sleek updo for the world premiere of Kingsman: The Golden Circle in 2017.

Centre parted tousled waves

(Image credit: Ethan Miller/Getty Images)

Though she's stepped out with so many different hairstyles over the years, we'd say that centre parted style is the closest Julianne has to a signature look – as seen here with a bit of smokey and sparkly shadow for the 2015 Screen Actors Guild Awards.

The topknot

(Image credit: Stephane Cardinale - Corbis/Corbis via Getty Images)

A tried and true classic, the high topknot is a reliable hairstyle for just about any occasion, and one that Julianne Moore paired with liquid liner and a gown-matching red lipstick for the Everybody Knows (Todos Lo Saben) screening during the 2018 Cannes Film Festival.

Brown smokey eye and blush tones

(Image credit: J. Kempin/Getty Images)

Adding an extra sweep of blusher is almost always a good idea, and was certainly the case with this rosy look Julianne wore for a National Gun Violence Awareness Day appearance back in 2017, paired with a rich brown smokey eye.

Ultra glossy hair

(Image credit: Michael Kovac/FilmMagic via Getty Images)

Keeping her makeup on the minimal side with pretty peachy pink tones, Julianne let her seriously glossy mane take centre stage with this curved blow dry for the Gen Art and SOYJOY "Battle of the Chefs: Eco-Cuisine" Competition in 2009.

The barely there wave

(Image credit: Mike Marsland/WireImage via Getty Images)

Big and beachy waves are lovely and will always be a classic look, but just the hint of a wave to the overall silhouette is an equally appealing look, as Julianne demonstrated at the opening ceremony of the 2019 Cannes Film Festival.