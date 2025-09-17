Halle Berry reveals the sweat-resistant foundation that has carried her through perimenopause

Causing sudden waves of intense heat, redness, and excess sweating, hot flashes are one of the most common symptoms of the menopause and can put your go-to makeup routine in a spin.

If this is something you're experiencing firsthand, you might be finding that the best foundation you've relied on for years is now slipping and sliding around. This could also mean you're on a mission to scout out the best waterproof foundations to make sure your makeup goes the extra mile and lasts throughout the day.

Thankfully, Halle Berry has just shared her favorite foundation, which stands strong against sweat, water and humidity. How do we know? Because the A-list icon shared she's been reaching for this particular formula to keep her makeup in place all day long during perimenopausal hot flashes. Not to mention, it's a cult classic in the world of beauty.

The exact foundation Halle Berry relies on during perimenopausal hot flashes

Boasting an abundance of impressive, highly-rated reviews thanks to its sweat-proof, skincare-infused formula, it's no shock that the exact foundation that Halle Berry relies on to keep her complexion in tip-top shape during long days of filming is a cult classic amongst beauty editors.

"If you’re anything like me, your skin is going through all kinds of changes these days. One minute it’s dry, the next it’s hot flashing and dripping with sweat…that’s why I need a foundation that actually keeps up,” says Halle Berry.

Halle's go-to foundation Lancôme Teint Idôle Ultra Wear Foundation View at LookFantastic RRP: $53 | £41 Arriving in 45 different shades, Lancome's Teint Idôle Ultra Wear Foundation is infused with 81% serum consisting of hyaluronic acid, moringa oil and vitamin E - making it one of the best serum foundations. Delivering a full coverage, natural matte finish, this skin-loving formula remains lightweight and breathable, while working to hydrate, plump, and smooth the skin. What's more, it also offers an element of UV protection with SPF35.

In a video posted to Instagram, Halle Berry recalled her experience with hot flashing during long filming days on set. She says: “I had a really bad moment on set once, I had this hot flash before I even knew I was hot flashing, before I even knew I was in menopause - or perimenopause.”

“Out of the blue, I just started sweating, like an internal heat just sort of came up from my chest,” Berry notes, “Sweat started just rolling down and it was so embarrassing, and you know when you’re in the middle of a scene and you have to say ‘cut!’ because I’m sweating,” she continues.

The actress's answer to ensuring her makeup stood the test of time and overcame any sweating? Lancôme's Teint Idôle Ultra Wear Foundation. “I was in a cycle of hot flashing and I didn’t know what was wrong with me, and it was really scary. That’s when you need a foundation, like Teint Idôle, that’s going to not drip off because my makeup started to just sweat off,” she reveals.

Claiming to bolster up to 24 hours of wear time, whilst also being sweat and humidity-proof, this long-wearing yet breathable foundation is undoubtedly a stellar choice to ward off sudden hot flashes and excess sweating.

“So, you know, having a foundation that is sweat-resistant and water-resistant is very helpful to a girl in perimenopause," Berry says. And we couldn't agree more.