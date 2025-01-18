The best brown lipstick looks - as spotted on celebrities

Collage of images of Viola Davis, Sofía Vergara and Sandra Oh set against a dusky pink watercolour-style background
(Image credit: Rodin Eckenroth/Getty Images; Amanda Edwards/Getty Images; Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)
Lucy Abbersteen
If you’re in the market for some makeup inspiration, there really is no better place to look than through the celebrity archives. With premieres, award ceremonies and galas galore in their busy schedules, they regularly get glammed up for public appearances and, as such, between them have showcased just about every hair and makeup look imaginable on the red carpet.

But today we’re focusing on brown lipstick looks specifically. Most – if not all – makeup wearers have their favourite shades of the best lipstick, and brown has the timeless appeal of being neutral enough to compliment lots of other colours with a 90s makeup feel to boot.

As such, we’ve collated some of our favourite celebrity makeup looks featuring brown and beige lipsticks. (

32 gorgeous brown lipstick looks as seen on celebrities

Sofía Vergara

Sofía Vergara attends the "America's Got Talent" Season 19 Quarterfinals 3 Red Carpet at Hotel Dena on August 27, 2024 in Pasadena, California

(Image credit: Amanda Edwards/Getty Images)

We love this brick shade on Sofía Vergara as part of her signature glam smokey eye, which she winged out a little for the "America's Got Talent" Season 19 Quarterfinals 3 Red Carpet in 2024.

Charlotte Tilbury Hot Lips 2 in Viva La Vergara
Charlotte Tilbury Hot Lips in Viva La Vergara

RRP: £30

Your eyes do not deceive you; this Charlotte Tilbury reddy brown lipstick was in fact named after Sofía Vergara herself, making it a fitting choice for recreating her signature glam look. Not confident with the application? When you’re done here, be sure to check out our guide to the failsafe lipstick tips that’ll help you master application and boost its wear.

Victoria Beckham Beauty Satin Kajal eyeliner in Cocoa
Victoria Beckham Beauty Satin Kajal eyeliner in Cocoa

RRP: £32

The key to an intense smokey eye is a pencil that will both define and smudge out a little for that "smoked effect" before setting in place, which is exactly what this one does. Satin Kajal is a go-to among beauty editors and makeup artists, thanks to its reliable results and great shade range.

Rare Beauty Soft Pinch Liquid Blush

Rare Beauty Soft Pinch Liquid Blush

RRP: £22

Finally, a generous wash of blusher brings a healthy and youthful-looking glow to the skin. Rare Beauty's Liquid Blushers are intensely pigmented; a little goes a long way to create healthily flushed cheeks.

Viola Davis

Viola Davis attends the HollyRod Foundation DesignCare Gala at Rolling Greens on September 28, 2024 in Los Angeles, California

(Image credit: Rodin Eckenroth/Getty Images)

We love this sheeny dark brown lipstick on the gorgeous Viola Davis, which she paired with lengthy lashes, a slick of liner and a touch of sparkly eyeshadow for the 2024 the HollyRod Foundation DesignCare Gala.

Sandra Oh

Sandra Oh attends the 2020 Vanity Fair Oscar Party hosted by Radhika Jones at Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts on February 09, 2020 in Beverly Hills, California

(Image credit: Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)

A great warmer option, Sandra Oh paired this reddy brown shade with long lashes, bronzed cheeks and liquid eyeliner for the Vanity Fair Oscar Party in 2020.

Salma Hayek

Salma Hayek attends the 21st Annual Warner Bros. And InStyle Golden Globe After Party at The Beverly Hilton Hotel on January 05, 2020 in Beverly Hills, California

(Image credit: Gregg DeGuire/WireImage via Getty Images)

We love the pairing of this gorgeous brown lipstick with sparkly copper eyeshadow and velvety lashes on Salma Hayek – which she wore to the the 21st Annual Warner Bros. And InStyle Golden Globe After Party back in 2020.

Jane Fonda

Jane Fonda attends the 2019 Glamour Women Of The Year Awards at Alice Tully Hall on November 11, 2019 in New York City

(Image credit: Steven Ferdman/FilmMagic via Getty Images)

How good does this cool-toned pink-taupe shade look on the iconic Jane Fonda? The star opted for this muted lipstick when she attended the Glamour Women Of The Year Awards in 2019.

Oprah Winfrey

Oprah Winfrey arrives at the 81st Annual Golden Globe Awards at The Beverly Hilton on January 07, 2024 in Beverly Hills, California

(Image credit: Steve Granitz/FilmMagic via Getty Images)

We loved Oprah's purple makeup that perfectly complimented her gown for the 2024 Golden Globes. Makeup artist, Derrick Rutledge, explained that he mixed a deep brown and a mauve shade of liquid lipstick to create this purple-brown colour.

Dakota Johnson

Dakota Johnson attends the closing night premiere of "Cha Cha Real Smooth" during the 2022 San Francisco International Film Festival at SFFILM Festival Lounge on April 30, 2022 in San Francisco, California

(Image credit: Miikka Skaffari/Getty Images)

Paired with smokey eyeshadow, this rosy mid-brown shade of lipstick looks lovely on Dakota Johnson, worn to the closing night premiere of Cha Cha Real Smooth during the 2022 San Francisco International Film Festival.

Jennifer Lopez

Jennifer Lopez attends the "Unstoppable" UK Special Screening at Cineworld Leicester Square on November 05, 2024 in London, England

(Image credit: Gareth Cattermole/Getty Images)

A glossy pale brown-beige shade is the focal point of Jennifer Lopez's makeup look here, paired with lashings of mascara – as seen at the UK special screening of Unstoppable in 2024.

Priyanka Chopra

Priyanka Chopra Jonas attends the premiere of "Citadel" at Space Cinema Moderno Roma on April 21, 2023 in Rome, Italy

(Image credit: Franco Origlia/WireImage via Getty Images)

Priyanka Chopra paired this gorgeous matte brown lipstick with liner-defined eyes that perfectly accentuated their shape for the Rome premiere of Citadel in 2023.

Drew Barrymore

Drew Barrymore attends iHeartRadio Z100 Jingle Ball 2021 on December 10, 2021 in New York City

(Image credit: Bryan Bedder/Getty Images for iHeartRadio)

While white mascara is much more of a statement makeup look that you may not throw on for a casual lunch out, Drew Barrymore's mauve-toned brown lipstick is much easier to recreate. The star wore this look to iHeartRadio's Jingle Ball in 2021.

Eva Longoria

Eva Longoria attends the Mipcom on October 16, 2023 in Cannes, France

(Image credit: Arnold Jerocki/Getty Images)

To recreate Eva Longoria's look, which she wore to Mipcom 2023, opt for a beige-brown lipstick and a lengthening mascara or your favourite fluttery falsies.

Kerry Washington

Kerry Washington attends the 2023 Vanity Fair Oscar Party hosted by Radhika Jones at Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts on March 12, 2023 in Beverly Hills, California

(Image credit: Karwai Tang/WireImage via Getty Images)

Another great pinky-beige-brown shade of lipstick (and one of our favourite bob hairstyles ever to boot), we loved Kerry Washington's 2023 Vanity Fair Oscar Party beauty look.

Jennifer Aniston

Jennifer Aniston arrives for the premiere of "Office Christmas Party" at the Regency Village Theater in Los Angeles on December 7, 2016

(Image credit: VALERIE MACON/AFP via Getty Images)

When it comes to Jennifer Aniston's best beauty looks, a nude pinky-brown shade of lipstick almost always features in her makeup ensembles. This particular look was worn to the LA premiere of Office Christmas Party in 2016.

Demi Moore

Demi Moore attends the Saint-Laurent Womenswear Fall/Winter 2022/2023 show as part of Paris Fashion Week on March 01, 2022 in Paris, France

(Image credit: Stephane Cardinale - Corbis/Corbis via Getty Images)

Paired with a slick of eyeliner and volumised lashes, we love this '90s-esque makeup on Demi Moore, worn to the Saint-Laurent Womenswear Fall/Winter 2022/2023 show during Paris Fashion Week.

Ashley Graham

Ashley Graham attends The Fashion Awards 2024 presented by Pandora at the Royal Albert Hall on December 02, 2024 in London, England

(Image credit: Gareth Cattermole/Getty Images for BFC)

There is so much we love about this Ashley Graham look – the sculpted updo that's very reminiscent of popular '90s hairstyles, the winged liner and the ombré brown lip. A 10/10 makeup look for the Fashion Awards in 2024.

Jodie Turner Smith

Jodie Turner-Smith attends the Giorgio Armani Prive Haute Couture Fall/Winter 2024-2025 show as part of Paris Fashion Week on June 25, 2024 in Paris

(Image credit: Stephane Cardinale - Corbis/Corbis via Getty Images)

Ultra-glossy warm brown lip colour was the perfect pairing for Jodie Turner-Smith's frosted blue metallic eyeshadow for the Giorgio Armani Prive Haute Couture Fall/Winter 2024-2025 show during Paris Fashion Week.

Catherine Zeta-Jones

Catherine Zeta-Jones attends the "Jeanne du Barry" Screening & opening ceremony red carpet at the 76th annual Cannes film festival at Palais des Festivals on May 16, 2023 in Cannes, France

(Image credit: Catherine Zeta-Jones)

A winning look from the beautiful Catherine Zeta-Jones, who paired this brown lipstick with a smokey eye for the Jeanne du Barry screening during the Cannes Film Festival 2023.

Rihanna

Rihanna arrives for the 2021 Met Gala at the Metropolitan Museum of Art on September 13, 2021 in New York

(Image credit: ANGELA WEISS/AFP via Getty Images)

One of our favourite Met Gala makeup looks of all time, Rihanna paired super long lashes and soft purple eyeshadow with this ultra deep brown lipstick for the 2021 event – the theme for which was "In America: A Lexicon of Fashion".

Mindy Kaling

Mindy Kaling at the 82nd Golden Globe Awards Nominations held at The Beverly Hilton on December 09, 2024 in Los Angeles, California

(Image credit: Michael Buckner/Dick Clark Productions via Getty Images)

Mindy Kaling's hair and makeup always look incredible, and this standout lash and brown lipstick combination is no exception – worn to the 82nd Golden Globe Awards Nominations event in 2024.

Kate Hudson

Kate Hudson attends the "Wish I Was Here" screening at AMC Lincoln Square Theater on July 14, 2014 in New York City

(Image credit: Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images)

Kate Hudson kept the rest of her makeup simple with fresh skin and a little mascara to let her berry-brown lipstick be the focal point of her look – worn to a New York screening of Wish I Was Here in 2014.

Beyoncé

Beyonce Knowles-Carter attends the European Premiere of Disney's "The Lion King" at Odeon Luxe Leicester Square on July 14, 2019 in London, England

(Image credit: Gareth Cattermole/Getty Images for Disney)

With gorgeous voluminous lashes and metallic eyeshadow, we love Beyoncé's glossy brown lip colour here, which she wore to the European premiere of Disney's The Lion King in 2019.

Maya Rudolph

Maya Rudolph arrives at the NBC's "Carol Burnett: 90 Years Of Laughter + Love" Birthday Special at Avalon Hollywood & Bardot on March 02, 2023 in Los Angeles, California

(Image credit: Steve Granitz/FilmMagic via Getty Images)

With understated eye makeup, a wash of peachy blush and a pretty brown-beige lip colour, Maya Rudolph looked gorgeous for the NBC Special Carol Burnett: 90 Years Of Laughter + Love in 2023.

Kim Kardashian

Kim Kardashian attends the 2024 Kering for Women Dinner at The Pool on September 09, 2024 in New York City

(Image credit: Taylor Hill/FilmMagic via Getty Images)

Kim Kardashian's signature lip colour is easily some kind of muted pink-meets-brown-meets-beige, looking ultra glam here for the 2024 Kering for Women Dinner at The Pool.

Jourdan Dunn

Jourdan Dunn attends the Burberry show during London Fashion Week February 2024 at Victoria Park on February 19, 2024 in London, England

(Image credit: Mike Marsland/WireImage via Getty Images)

With a gorgeous feathered fringe hairstyle, Jourdan Dunn looked the picture of supermodel chic with defined brows, amplified lashes and brown lipstick for the Burberry show during London Fashion Week in 2024.

Penelope Cruz

Penelope Cruz attends the 2024 Met Gala Celebrating "Sleeping Beauties: Reawakening Fashion" at The Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 06, 2024 in New York City

(Image credit: James Devaney/GC Images via Getty Images)

Another brilliant example of Met Gala makeup done right, Penelope Cruz wore this brown-toned red lipstick as part of her ensemble to the theme of "Sleeping Beauties: Reawakening Fashion" in 2024.

Natalie Portman

Natalie Portman attends Marvel Studios "Thor: Love And Thunder" Los Angeles Premiere at El Capitan Theatre on June 23, 2022 in Los Angeles, California

(Image credit: Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images)

This standout winged and metallic smokey eye is the perfect pairing with Natalie Portman's sequinned gown, finished off with a warm brown lipstick – as seen at the LA premiere of Marvel's Thor: Love And Thunder in 2022.

Jessica Alba

Jessica Alba attends 2019 Baby2Baby Gala Presented By Paul Mitchell at 3LABS on November 09, 2019 in Culver City, California

(Image credit: Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)

We don't know about you, but we think this is a perfect example of a makeup look featuring rosy brown lipstick – which Jessica Alba wore to the Baby2Baby Gala in 2019.

Victoria Beckham

Victoria Beckham attends the premiere of "Lola" at Regency Bruin Theatre on February 03, 2024 in Los Angeles, California

(Image credit: Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)

Victoria Beckham is another famous face with a signature makeup look – a smokey eye and some kind of neutral lip colour, like this warm, slightly brick-toned brown. The star wore this ensemble to the LA premiere of Lola in 2024.

Michelle Yeoh

Michelle Yeoh attends the Opening Ceremony of The Red Sea International Film Festival 2024 on December 05, 2024 in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia

(Image credit: Arnold Jerocki/Getty Images)

We're sure you'll agree that Michelle Yeoh's makeup always looks exceptional. Here she is pictured with a slick of liquid eyeliner and a brown-toned lipstick at the Opening Ceremony of The Red Sea International Film Festival in 2024.

Meghan, Duchess of Sussex

Meghan, Duchess of Sussex attends the cycling medal ceremony at the Cycling Track during day six of the Invictus Games Düsseldorf 2023 on September 15, 2023 in Dusseldorf, Germany

(Image credit: Karwai Tang/WireImage via Getty Images)

During her time as a working royal, it was often reported that Meghan Markle, the Duchess of Sussex, had Charlotte Tilbury's Matte Revolution Lipstick in Very Victoria as one of her go-to shades. This pinky-brown shade is very similar to the one she is wearing here at the 2023 Invictus Games in Düsseldorf.

Cindy Crawford

Cindy Crawford attends the Champion of Children Awards Gala at the Malibu Jewish Center on May 20, 2016 in Malibu, California

(Image credit: Amanda Edwards/Getty Images)

Supermodel Cindy Crawford is no stranger to a brown lip, with this being a warmer take on the popular '90s makeup staple – as seen when she attended the Champion of Children Awards Gala in 2016.

Halle Berry

Halle Berry attends Halle Berry In Conversation "Bruised" at 92Y on November 19, 2021 in New York City

(Image credit: Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images for ABA)

Halle Berry has had some gorgeous makeup looks over the years, and this soft understated glam is no exception, featuring a brown smokey eye and pale creamy brown lipstick. The star wore this look to her Halle Berry In Conversation Bruised event in 2021.

Lucy Abbersteen
Lucy Abbersteen

Lucy is a UK-based beauty journalist who has written for titles including Marie Claire, Glamour and OK!, as well as contributing to woman&home. Her work covers everything from expert skin and haircare advice to beauty trends and reviews of the latest products. During her career she regularly speaks to the industry's leading hairdressers, dermatologists and make-up artists, has covered backstage at London Fashion Week and interviewed many a celeb about their beauty routine.

