The best brown lipstick looks - as spotted on celebrities

If you’re in the market for some makeup inspiration, there really is no better place to look than through the celebrity archives. With premieres, award ceremonies and galas galore in their busy schedules, they regularly get glammed up for public appearances and, as such, between them have showcased just about every hair and makeup look imaginable on the red carpet.

But today we’re focusing on brown lipstick looks specifically. Most – if not all – makeup wearers have their favourite shades of the best lipstick, and brown has the timeless appeal of being neutral enough to compliment lots of other colours with a 90s makeup feel to boot.

As such, we’ve collated some of our favourite celebrity makeup looks featuring brown and beige lipsticks. (

32 gorgeous brown lipstick looks as seen on celebrities

Sofía Vergara

(Image credit: Amanda Edwards/Getty Images)

We love this brick shade on Sofía Vergara as part of her signature glam smokey eye, which she winged out a little for the "America's Got Talent" Season 19 Quarterfinals 3 Red Carpet in 2024.

Charlotte Tilbury Hot Lips in Viva La Vergara £30 at Cult Beauty RRP: £30 Your eyes do not deceive you; this Charlotte Tilbury reddy brown lipstick was in fact named after Sofía Vergara herself, making it a fitting choice for recreating her signature glam look. Not confident with the application? When you’re done here, be sure to check out our guide to the failsafe lipstick tips that’ll help you master application and boost its wear. Victoria Beckham Beauty Satin Kajal eyeliner in Cocoa £32 at Selfridges RRP: £32 The key to an intense smokey eye is a pencil that will both define and smudge out a little for that "smoked effect" before setting in place, which is exactly what this one does. Satin Kajal is a go-to among beauty editors and makeup artists, thanks to its reliable results and great shade range. Rare Beauty Soft Pinch Liquid Blush $10.30 at Walmart $15 at Sephora $20.40 at Amazon RRP: £22 Finally, a generous wash of blusher brings a healthy and youthful-looking glow to the skin. Rare Beauty's Liquid Blushers are intensely pigmented; a little goes a long way to create healthily flushed cheeks.

Viola Davis

(Image credit: Rodin Eckenroth/Getty Images)

We love this sheeny dark brown lipstick on the gorgeous Viola Davis, which she paired with lengthy lashes, a slick of liner and a touch of sparkly eyeshadow for the 2024 the HollyRod Foundation DesignCare Gala.

Sandra Oh

(Image credit: Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)

A great warmer option, Sandra Oh paired this reddy brown shade with long lashes, bronzed cheeks and liquid eyeliner for the Vanity Fair Oscar Party in 2020.

Salma Hayek

(Image credit: Gregg DeGuire/WireImage via Getty Images)

We love the pairing of this gorgeous brown lipstick with sparkly copper eyeshadow and velvety lashes on Salma Hayek – which she wore to the the 21st Annual Warner Bros. And InStyle Golden Globe After Party back in 2020.

Jane Fonda

(Image credit: Steven Ferdman/FilmMagic via Getty Images)

How good does this cool-toned pink-taupe shade look on the iconic Jane Fonda? The star opted for this muted lipstick when she attended the Glamour Women Of The Year Awards in 2019.

Oprah Winfrey

(Image credit: Steve Granitz/FilmMagic via Getty Images)

We loved Oprah's purple makeup that perfectly complimented her gown for the 2024 Golden Globes. Makeup artist, Derrick Rutledge, explained that he mixed a deep brown and a mauve shade of liquid lipstick to create this purple-brown colour.

Dakota Johnson

(Image credit: Miikka Skaffari/Getty Images)

Paired with smokey eyeshadow, this rosy mid-brown shade of lipstick looks lovely on Dakota Johnson, worn to the closing night premiere of Cha Cha Real Smooth during the 2022 San Francisco International Film Festival.

Jennifer Lopez

(Image credit: Gareth Cattermole/Getty Images)

A glossy pale brown-beige shade is the focal point of Jennifer Lopez's makeup look here, paired with lashings of mascara – as seen at the UK special screening of Unstoppable in 2024.

Priyanka Chopra

(Image credit: Franco Origlia/WireImage via Getty Images)

Priyanka Chopra paired this gorgeous matte brown lipstick with liner-defined eyes that perfectly accentuated their shape for the Rome premiere of Citadel in 2023.

Drew Barrymore

(Image credit: Bryan Bedder/Getty Images for iHeartRadio)

While white mascara is much more of a statement makeup look that you may not throw on for a casual lunch out, Drew Barrymore's mauve-toned brown lipstick is much easier to recreate. The star wore this look to iHeartRadio's Jingle Ball in 2021.

Eva Longoria

(Image credit: Arnold Jerocki/Getty Images)

To recreate Eva Longoria's look, which she wore to Mipcom 2023, opt for a beige-brown lipstick and a lengthening mascara or your favourite fluttery falsies.

Kerry Washington

(Image credit: Karwai Tang/WireImage via Getty Images)

Another great pinky-beige-brown shade of lipstick (and one of our favourite bob hairstyles ever to boot), we loved Kerry Washington's 2023 Vanity Fair Oscar Party beauty look.

Jennifer Aniston

(Image credit: VALERIE MACON/AFP via Getty Images)

When it comes to Jennifer Aniston's best beauty looks, a nude pinky-brown shade of lipstick almost always features in her makeup ensembles. This particular look was worn to the LA premiere of Office Christmas Party in 2016.

Demi Moore

(Image credit: Stephane Cardinale - Corbis/Corbis via Getty Images)

Paired with a slick of eyeliner and volumised lashes, we love this '90s-esque makeup on Demi Moore, worn to the Saint-Laurent Womenswear Fall/Winter 2022/2023 show during Paris Fashion Week.

Ashley Graham

(Image credit: Gareth Cattermole/Getty Images for BFC)

There is so much we love about this Ashley Graham look – the sculpted updo that's very reminiscent of popular '90s hairstyles, the winged liner and the ombré brown lip. A 10/10 makeup look for the Fashion Awards in 2024.

Jodie Turner Smith

(Image credit: Stephane Cardinale - Corbis/Corbis via Getty Images)

Ultra-glossy warm brown lip colour was the perfect pairing for Jodie Turner-Smith's frosted blue metallic eyeshadow for the Giorgio Armani Prive Haute Couture Fall/Winter 2024-2025 show during Paris Fashion Week.

Catherine Zeta-Jones

(Image credit: Catherine Zeta-Jones)

A winning look from the beautiful Catherine Zeta-Jones, who paired this brown lipstick with a smokey eye for the Jeanne du Barry screening during the Cannes Film Festival 2023.

Rihanna

(Image credit: ANGELA WEISS/AFP via Getty Images)

One of our favourite Met Gala makeup looks of all time, Rihanna paired super long lashes and soft purple eyeshadow with this ultra deep brown lipstick for the 2021 event – the theme for which was "In America: A Lexicon of Fashion".

Mindy Kaling

(Image credit: Michael Buckner/Dick Clark Productions via Getty Images)

Mindy Kaling's hair and makeup always look incredible, and this standout lash and brown lipstick combination is no exception – worn to the 82nd Golden Globe Awards Nominations event in 2024.

Kate Hudson

(Image credit: Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images)

Kate Hudson kept the rest of her makeup simple with fresh skin and a little mascara to let her berry-brown lipstick be the focal point of her look – worn to a New York screening of Wish I Was Here in 2014.

Beyoncé

(Image credit: Gareth Cattermole/Getty Images for Disney)

With gorgeous voluminous lashes and metallic eyeshadow, we love Beyoncé's glossy brown lip colour here, which she wore to the European premiere of Disney's The Lion King in 2019.

Maya Rudolph

(Image credit: Steve Granitz/FilmMagic via Getty Images)

With understated eye makeup, a wash of peachy blush and a pretty brown-beige lip colour, Maya Rudolph looked gorgeous for the NBC Special Carol Burnett: 90 Years Of Laughter + Love in 2023.

Kim Kardashian

(Image credit: Taylor Hill/FilmMagic via Getty Images)

Kim Kardashian's signature lip colour is easily some kind of muted pink-meets-brown-meets-beige, looking ultra glam here for the 2024 Kering for Women Dinner at The Pool.

Jourdan Dunn

(Image credit: Mike Marsland/WireImage via Getty Images)

With a gorgeous feathered fringe hairstyle, Jourdan Dunn looked the picture of supermodel chic with defined brows, amplified lashes and brown lipstick for the Burberry show during London Fashion Week in 2024.

Penelope Cruz

(Image credit: James Devaney/GC Images via Getty Images)

Another brilliant example of Met Gala makeup done right, Penelope Cruz wore this brown-toned red lipstick as part of her ensemble to the theme of "Sleeping Beauties: Reawakening Fashion" in 2024.

Natalie Portman

(Image credit: Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images)

This standout winged and metallic smokey eye is the perfect pairing with Natalie Portman's sequinned gown, finished off with a warm brown lipstick – as seen at the LA premiere of Marvel's Thor: Love And Thunder in 2022.

Jessica Alba

(Image credit: Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)

We don't know about you, but we think this is a perfect example of a makeup look featuring rosy brown lipstick – which Jessica Alba wore to the Baby2Baby Gala in 2019.

Victoria Beckham

(Image credit: Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)

Victoria Beckham is another famous face with a signature makeup look – a smokey eye and some kind of neutral lip colour, like this warm, slightly brick-toned brown. The star wore this ensemble to the LA premiere of Lola in 2024.

Michelle Yeoh

(Image credit: Arnold Jerocki/Getty Images)

We're sure you'll agree that Michelle Yeoh's makeup always looks exceptional. Here she is pictured with a slick of liquid eyeliner and a brown-toned lipstick at the Opening Ceremony of The Red Sea International Film Festival in 2024.

Meghan, Duchess of Sussex

(Image credit: Karwai Tang/WireImage via Getty Images)

During her time as a working royal, it was often reported that Meghan Markle, the Duchess of Sussex, had Charlotte Tilbury's Matte Revolution Lipstick in Very Victoria as one of her go-to shades. This pinky-brown shade is very similar to the one she is wearing here at the 2023 Invictus Games in Düsseldorf.

Cindy Crawford

(Image credit: Amanda Edwards/Getty Images)

Supermodel Cindy Crawford is no stranger to a brown lip, with this being a warmer take on the popular '90s makeup staple – as seen when she attended the Champion of Children Awards Gala in 2016.

Halle Berry

(Image credit: Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images for ABA)

Halle Berry has had some gorgeous makeup looks over the years, and this soft understated glam is no exception, featuring a brown smokey eye and pale creamy brown lipstick. The star wore this look to her Halle Berry In Conversation Bruised event in 2021.