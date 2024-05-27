If you’re someone who feels like your lip look is never quite right, these tips that everyone who wears lipsticks needs to know about will help you get the most out of your chosen product - and even help you decide which ones to choose.

While lipstick might seem like the most classic and easy part of a makeup routine, there are actually a lot of different factors that can affect how a certain lipstick looks on you - or even how it looks with different outfits, makeup looks or on different occasions.

So whether it’s considering your overall look, thinking about your lipstick formula or enhancing your lip health for the best results, these are the tips that everyone who wears lipsticks needs to know about.

32 tips that everyone who wears lipstick needs to know about

1. Use lip balm regularly

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Most of us will use some sort of nourishing lip balm at least once a day, but if you’re planning on wearing a heavy lipstick or a long day in a matte lipstick, try and get as much moisture and nourishment to your lips as possible before applying your lipstick, to help prevent it from drying out and becoming uncomfortable to wear.

2. Learn your undertone

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Learn your undertone in order to match your lipstick shades to your skin tone. Cooler skin tones tend to be those whose veins show up as blue on the skin, while those with warmer undertones will notice that their veins present as green.

3. Learn what finish suits you

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Lipsticks have many different finishes - and while every lipstick can suit every person in their own way, there are some finishes that might suit some better than others. Those with oily skin might prefer matte or satin finishes over something shiny, while those with smaller lips might want to make them pop with gloss or a shiny finish, for example.

4. Prep lips with lip scrub

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Give your lipstick the best base to sit on by using a soft lip scrub before applying. Scrub away any dry skin for a smooth and soft finish, that will give your lipstick an even finish and help it last longer. Try a scrub specifically made for lips, rather than a generic face scrub, as the ingredients will be better suited to the soft, delicate skin of the area.

5. Use an exfoliating lip serum

(Image credit: Getty Images)

While these aren’t super common in most people’s skincare and makeup routines yet, an exfoliating lip serum can transform how your lips look and act both before and after you apply your lipstick. Unlike a lip scrub, which will buff away dry or flaky skin, a serum will exfoliate your lips using AHAs, working lower down in the skin barrier to fade away darker on top and leave lips brighter and fresher.

6. Use a nighttime lip mask

(Image credit: Getty Images)

For an intense hit of moisture and nourishment, apply a hydrating lip balm or serum before bed and then lock it all in using a nighttime lip mask. Something with a jelly texture will sit well on top of a serum, without rubbing it off, or use something thicker if you’re wearing over lip balm.

7. Layer your moisture

(Image credit: Getty Images)

For the best base over which to apply your lipstick, layer your moisture to keep lips soft and nourished and help your lipstick sit better and last longer. The night before, use either a lip balm with a nighttime mask over the top or a hydrating serum with a jelly mask on top. And then start off the morning with a touch of exfoliating serum with a light lip balm on top.

8. Red suits everyone

(Image credit: Getty Images)

While red can be a daunting colour to start wearing on your lips, don’t forget that it’s actually a colour that can suit every single person. There’s a whole spectrum of red lipstick shades - from light to dark, lightly pigmented to bold, and blue-toned to orange-toned. Find one that suits your colouring, hair colour and skin type for your most flattering look.

9. Find your nude

(Image credit: Getty Images)

A nude lipstick is not any one colour. Essentially, a nude lipstick is whatever shade is the same colour as your skin or lip tone, so find your nudes and the ones that work for you. Generally, it tends to be anything that is the same colour as or slightly darker than your skin, but you could try going a shade lighter too to see how it looks.

10. Dab lips with the back of the hand

(Image credit: Getty Images)

While it’s important to keep your lips moisturised and hydrated before (and after) wearing lipstick, you might struggle to get it to sit well if you apply it over lip balm. Rather than washing it off with cleanser or wiping it off with a tissue - both of which can be drying - just dab them on the back of your hand so that there’s still a touch of nourishment left in them.

11. Line the lips before applying

(Image credit: Getty Images)

If you struggle with applying lipstick - either creating a shape you like or just staying within the lines - start your application by lining the lips with a sharp liner. Not only does this give you a chance to create the shape you like, but it also gives you some guidance if you struggle with a shaky hand!

12. Fill in lips with lip liner

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Create a bolder lip and help your look last longer by filling in the lips with liner before applying your lipstick. Once you’ve lined the outside of your lips, draw 3-4 vertical lines along the lips at equally spaced intervals. This will make your look pop a bit more and give your lipstick something to grip to.

13. Line the lips after applying

(Image credit: Getty Images)

If you want to create a really defined look with a sharp shape, line your lips after applying your lipstick to create a clean, sharp finish. This is also helpful if your lipstick has quite a soft formula, as it will help prevent it from smudging.

14. Keep lip balm to hand to apply on top

(Image credit: Getty Images)

If you’re wearing quite a matte lipstick or something with a drying formula - or you just tend to have quite dry lips - keep a lip balm to hand to dab on top of your lipstick to stop it from becoming uncomfortable to wear. Go for a lip balm that’s non-glossy so that it doesn’t alter the appearance of your finish.

15. Apply two coats

(Image credit: Getty Images)

For a bold finish that really heroes your chosen colour, apply two coats of lipstick to make the most out of the pigment. Just make sure to dab between coats to get rid of any excess product. If you’re wearing liquid lipstick, you can probably get away with just one coat.

16. Make sure to dab between coats

(Image credit: Getty Images)

If you’re layering your lipstick to really make the most out of your pigment, make sure to dab between coats. Take a thin tissue and just kiss it between your lips to get rid of any excess product from each layer. This will help it sit well and prevent it from fading more quickly.

17. Finish off with a brush of powder

(Image credit: Getty Images)

To keep your lipstick in place, dab your lips with a touch of powder over the top. Take a soft face brush with a very light mist of translucent powder and just touch your lips. You could even cover your lips with a thin tissue first and dab over the top. Just make sure to only do this when wearing matte lipstick though!

18. Spritz a setting spray on top

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Once you’ve done all the hard work of applying your lipstick and getting it exactly how you want it to look, set your look into place with a setting spray over the top. You don’t need too much - just a fine mist - and make sure to let it dry for a few minutes before you talk, eat or drink.

19. Try a liquid lipstick

(Image credit: Getty Images)

If you want a matte but comfortable finish - or you’re looking for something to last through a whole day without having to top up too much - try a liquid lipstick. A watery, highly pigmented colour that goes on wet and then dries onto lips can be tricky to apply, but the results are worth it.

20. Swap in a lip tint

(Image credit: Getty Images)

If you want a hint of colour on the lips but don’t want to go too bold or worry about it fading or smudging, a lip tint could be a good option. There are some really good lip tints on the market at the moment and most of them just leave a hint of subtle, flattering colour on the lips, without any of the hassle of a more pigmented lipstick.

21. Find a brand whose formulas you like

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Having a go-to brand can really help with building a core lipstick collection. Find a beauty brand that specialises in lipsticks and then try out one colour from each of their ranges that interests you to test out if their formulas and finishes work for your lips. Then whenever you need a new colour, you know where to go!

22. Keep a mirror on you

(Image credit: Getty Images)

With all the talking, eating and drinking we tend to do in a day, it can be helpful to check our look regularly to see if it needs cleaning up or topping up. Checking for smudges of fading regularly is especially important if you’re wearing a bold colour or soft lipstick formula.

23. Use a brush to even out mistakes

(Image credit: Getty Images)

If you notice your finished lip look isn’t quite even, use a small lipstick brush to smooth out the formula along the lips, without adding any more product. This will help prevent you from adding too much product to your lips, which would lead to more smudging and quicker fading.

24. Dab on pinks or nudes for a natural look

(Image credit: Getty Images)

If you want a natural-looking but flattering lipstick finish, go light with your nude or pinky-mauve shades (depending on your skin tone), rather than applying one to two bold layers. Just touch your lips in a few different spots with the end of your lipstick and blend with your finger. Applying like this can dramatically change the look, with unexpectedly pleasant results.

25. Consider the rest of your makeup look

(Image credit: Getty Images)

When deciding what colour lipstick to wear, think about your entire makeup look. If you want to go for a bold lipstick, it’s best to stick to a simple eye makeup look, like a slick of liner or a light brown smoky eye. But if you want to go for an intense eye look, it’s probably best to go for something more understated on the lips.

26. Consider your outfit

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Think about your outfit when choosing a lipstick shade and finish. Bright colours in your outfit sit well with a natural lip, but there’s nothing better than a bold lipstick to add a pop of colour to a monochrome look. And if you’re going shiny in the clothes, it’s best to keep your lips matte.

27. Consider your plans

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Lipsticks come in many different shades, formats and finishes, so think about your plans when choosing which one to go for. Do you need something long-lasting or that will withstand eating and drinking with fading? Go for a matte finish or even a liquid lipstick.

28. Don’t be afraid to wear it alone

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Lipstick can often be the finishing touch to our makeup look, but it can actually be something to be worn alone. A quick swipe of lipstick can be a really easy way to dress you up or make you look presentable if you need to pop out but don’t have time for a full look.

29. If you’re wearing a bold colour for a long day, choose a robust formula

(Image credit: Getty Images)

If you’re out for a long day or an important event but want to wear a bold or bright lipstick colour, it is essential to choose a long-lasting lipstick with the right formula. Something too thin, shiny or lightly pigmented will likely smudge easily or fade quickly - so opt for a matte or liquid lipstick formula to keep your look going.

30. Consider a lipstick primer

(Image credit: Getty Images)

While most of us are familiar with using face primers to keep our foundation locked in place or even eyeshadow primer to stop our eye looks from melting away, lipstick primer is less common. There are a few really good options that have come out in the past few years, to keep your lipstick stuck in place for longer.

31. Use a toothbrush

(Image credit: Getty Images)

If you have particularly dry or flaky lips, you can use a soft toothbrush to lightly buff away the dead skin. Make sure to pop a cream, serum or even soft lip scrub on the lips first, and then work really lightly when buffing, as the skin in this area is quite thin. Finish off with a touch of lip balm to keep them nourished.

32. Drink water

(Image credit: Getty Images)

The power of drinking water can often be underestimated, and while most of us know that we need to stay hydrated for our body, health and even skin, keeping up your water levels can actually help the condition and appearance of your lips too. So make sure to get your 2L a day!