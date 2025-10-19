If you buy one beauty product this week, make this cute-as-a-button eye quad

I don't think anyone will be shocked to hear that Chanel has launched an eye palette, and it is stunning.

I know, I know: arguably the most desirable brand in the world makes an objectively beautiful product that everyone wants. Hold the front page.

But Chanel's best selling makeup buys have more in common than the lure of luxury. This house maintains its top spot by consistently formulating products that combine the elegant exterior of a debutante with the hardcore work ethic of a deep-sea fisherman. Et voila:

Why Chanel Les 4 Ombres Boutons is my beauty buy of the week

We all know you could bang a pair of interlocking Cs on just about anything, and its stock would instantly skyrocket.

But Chanel would never. This limited edition eyeshadow palette justifies the lust with swoon-inducing attention to detail. The glossy lacquered palette with its smooth haptic click, the tactile velvet pouch, the liliputian brush, and - pass the smelling salts! - that gloriously intricate button-inspired embossing.

There's also the not-insignificant matter of how useful and practical Chanel's formulations are once they've made the leap from palette to face.

CHANEL Les 4 Ombres Boutons £72 at Chanel, Inc. $86 at Chanel, Inc. Thank you, Chanel, for understanding that nobody really needs more than four eyeshadows. Keep your megapalette of 20 (feat: 15 you'll never wear) and give me Les 4 Ombres Boutons. Four limited edition palettes of four flattering, considered, complementary shades. The finely milled powders spread on like they're made of soufflé, with a satin finish that reflects but never sparkles. These things also grip like nobody's business, even on my oily, hooded eyelids. The only pain point is having to mess up those perfect little button motifs to use them. But you'll get over that.

(l) Les 4 Ombres Boutons in Baroque (r) wearing the medium shade (Image credit: Future / Fiona McKim)

Ironically, considering it operates at the highest echelon of designer luxury, the appeal of this brand does seem to be a bit of a leveller.

It transcends generations, genders, and personal tastes. Hence, the surefire success of giving a single, perfect piece of Chanel Beauty as a gift (No5 Bath Soap or Le Vernis in Rouge Noir for the win)

Even better, as far as I'm concerned, is gifting yourself a little treat to be treasured, as occasion demands and budget allows - because nothing's chicer than a little Chanel self-love moment. Sounds good? Great, let's chat next Sunday.