Jamie Lee Curtis just gave this timeless manicure her seal of approval
Combining a minimalist design with a popular nail shape, the actress's manicure is a classic for a reason
Although it's not a revolutionary design concept, Jamie Lee Curtis just gave this classic manicure her seal of approval on one of Hollywood's biggest red carpets - and now we're following suit (minus the red carpet, of course)
It's part of our job to predict the 2025 nail trends, meaning we've always got our eyes peeled for celebrities' talons of choice, whether that be Victoria Beckham's soap nails or Liv Tyler's cherry nails at this year's BAFTAs. So, after the SAG Awards took place last weekend, it was only natural that we scoured the manicures of the biggest names in TV and film to give us inspiration for our next nail appointment.
One nail look that truly caught our attention was Jamie Lee Curtis's almost-surprising choice of square French tip nails - name a more classic manicure that goes with everything... we'll wait.
Why Jamie Lee Curtis' red carpet manicure has inspired us
Stepping out on the red carpet at the annual SAG Awards, which took place on Sunday, 23rd February in Los Angeles, Jamie Lee Curtis made a statement with her opulent monochrome glittered gown and feathered bodice. But it wasn't her outfit of choice that piqued our interest; in fact, it was her manicure.
The nail look in question saw the actress sport a standout bright white French tip design on a classic square nail shape. This versatile mani is understated in nature and complements any outfit, whether that be a dressed-down T-shirt and jeans or an elegant evening gown - a point proven in Jamie's case, where her statement dress did all the talking.
Although some had deemed this nail shape 'outdated', square nails made quite the comeback last year, and Curtis has certainly made a case for it sticking around in 2025. From short square nails to longer iterations such as tapered nails, this universal shape can be adapted to suit an array of different length talons.
Square French tip nail essentials
Want to recreate the look for yourself? We've rounded up the trio of must-have products you'll need in your nail care arsenal, from an easy French tip nail stamper to a glossy top coat.
RRP: £14.50
Manucurist's Active Smooth makes the perfect candidate for a base to any French tip nail design, thanks to its pink-tinted beige shade. But its neutral glow-enhancing hue isn't the only benefit this formula has to offer. Dubbed a CC Polish Treatment, this 2-in-1 buy not only looks good but does good too, working to smooth, even and visibly strengthen your talons - while imparting a beautiful sheer satin veil of colour to your nail beds.
RRP: £7.99
Let's be honest; the majority of us are in the same boat when it comes to recreating a French tip at home - typically ending in us wiping off our nail polish and accepting defeat. However, investing in this nifty jelly stamper is a total game-changer, making nail art a breeze. Simply paint your white polish onto the plump silicone cushion before pressing the tip of your nail into it at a 45-degree angle, and voilá, your French tip is complete.
RRP: £10.04
Enjoy a sleek French tip with this crisp white hue from Essie in shade '1 Blanc', which boasts opaque coverage for a polished streak-free application. Not to mention, its formula helps strengthen the nail and protects against unwanted chipping. A precise, salon-worthy French tip at home? Sign us up.
In order to achieve a salon-worthy manicure at home, the key is in the prep. First and foremost, ensure you've invested in one of the best nail strengtheners and a quality cuticle oil (we'd recommend the L'Occitane Shea Nail & Cuticle Nourishing Oil) for strong, healthy talons. When it comes to unlocking a uniform square shape, just like Jamie's, a nail file will also be your best friend.
Once your nails are in tip-top shape, apply two even coats of a sheer neutral nail polish. After allowing your polish to completely dry, you'll want to paint on your French tip design in a crisp white hue, whether that be freehand with a fine brush or using a helpful French tip tool. To complete the look, lock your manicure in place with a glossy, gel-like top coat, such as the Essie Gel Couture Top Coat.
Sennen is Digital Beauty Writer at woman&home, where she shares the latest beauty launches, trending buys and personal product recommendations, from makeup and hair to skincare and nails. She is also a judge for the annual woman&home Haircare, Skincare and Beauty Awards.
Previously, Sennen achieved a First Class Fashion and Beauty Journalism degree at Birmingham City University, before undertaking her role as Junior Digital Fashion and Beauty Editor at FROW Magazine. During this position, she wrote about the latest industry news, new product launches, viral trends and thoroughly reviewed a lineup of beauty products. Since leaving FROW, Sennen has gone on to create fashion, beauty and lifestyle content with numerous brands, including Who What Wear UK, HuffPost UK and Harvey Nichols.
When she’s not writing about all things beauty, Sennen spends her spare time outside of work watching the latest Netflix series, doing lots of online shopping and going on countryside walks with her dog.
